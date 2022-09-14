ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County Police partially identify officer involved in Rosedale shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department has partially identified an officer who shot a woman as she allegedly used her vehicle as a battering ram while trying to flee from the police on Saturday, according to authorities.

The department said on Wednesday that "Officer Chiveral—White Marsh Precinct—3 years of service" fired a bullet that struck 30-year-old Alicia Page.

Radio transmissions indicate that Page was shot in the leg.

Page and Kelly Anthony, 31, allegedly took part in a short crime spree involving shoplifting and dragging an off-duty officer who was working at his second job "on the pavement for about 20 feet" prior to engaging in a confrontation with other officers.

The two women had reportedly been inside of a vehicle that was used to assault the officer near White Marsh Mall.

Police working in another part of the county noticed a vehicle that matched the description of the one used to assault the off-duty officer. They conducted a traffic stop on it.

During the stop, police say they were able to pull the passenger out of the vehicle but the driver refused to comply with authorities.

When an officer used the baton to break the window, the suspect sped off and rammed into other vehicles multiple times, according to officials.

That's when the shooting occurred—just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Philadelphia Road and Hamilton Avenue.

Page then fled into Baltimore City at speeds that topped 100 miles per hour on her way to Johns Hopkins Hospital, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Page faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft and malicious destruction of property, police said.

She is still in the custody of Baltimore County officers at the hospital, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, Anthony is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said.

Both women are being held without bond, according to authorities.

Anthony has been charged with second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering and theft. Anthony's trial date is set for October 31.

