U.K.

Royal family deliver Queen to nation for lying in state

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01cc70_0hvUgrnc00
The King and the Prince of Wales (right) follow the Queen’s coffin on the procession to Westminster Hall (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen was handed to the care of the nation for a period of lying in state after her family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall.

A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the late monarch to Westminster Hall – a procession of pomp and pageantry through the heart of the capital watched by tens of thousands who lined the route.

In bright summer sunshine, funeral marches played by military bands added to the solemn mood that left some mourners weeping, while others held up their camera phones to record the historic moment of the procession.

A few hours later the public were silently filing past their Queen, stopping to bow their heads and say “thank you” for her service.

King Charles III led the royal family as they walked behind the coffin, draped with a Royal Standard, adorned with the Imperial State Crown and pulled on a gun carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Shortly after the arrival of the coffin at Westminster Hall, US President Joe Biden said he had spoken to the King on Wednesday to offer his condolences and shared the “great admiration of the American people” for the Queen.

Charles also spoke to France’s President Emmanuel Macron, president of Ireland Michael D Higgins and the governors general of Australia, Canada and Jamaica, who all expressed their sympathy.

Thousands of mourners flocked to see the moving sight of the Queen departing the official residence where she spent so much of her working life at the heart of the nation, with viewing areas declared full ahead of the procession starting.

The new monarch walked in line with the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGeUe_0hvUgrnc00
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Behind the King were the Queen’s grandsons in a line – Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales – who were followed by the late monarch’s son-in-law Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen’s cousin, and her nephew the Earl of Snowdown.

The Queen’s coffin was transported on the George Gun Carriage, which carried King George VI’s coffin from Sandringham Church to Wolferton Station in February 1952 and was used during the funeral of the Queen Mother in 2002.

The crowds were treated to the spectacle of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment processing past along with soldiers from the Life Guards and Blues and Royals on foot.

Charles, in his Field Marshal uniform, held onto the end of his Field Marshal Baton, as he walked in step without showing any emotion, Anne and Edward, also in military dress, and Andrew did not betray their emotions.

At Horse Guards Parade, crowds of mourners, many in tears, applauded as the Queen’s coffin and procession entered the vast ceremonial parade ground, with the bells of Big Ben continuing to sound every minute.

Harry, no longer a working royal, and his disgraced uncle Andrew were denied the chance to wear their military uniforms and a few minutes later when they passed the Cenotaph the royals in uniform saluted, while Harry bowed and Andrew performed “eyes right” and looked at the memorial.

The bearer party which carried the Queen’s coffin into Westminster Hall, and provided an escort, were soldiers flown back from Iraq to take part in the ceremony, because of their unique association with the monarch.

The Guardsmen were from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, whose Company Commander was the Queen, and although a senior officer took day-to-day control, the former sovereign’s connection with her men was strong.

Entrusted with the Queen’s coffin the eight Guardsmen lifted it into place onto the catafalque – a raised platform – while Major Johnny Hathaway-White, Captain of the Queen’s Company helped to lay out the Queen’s Company Colours at its base.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBweW_0hvUgrnc00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the service at Westminster Hall to receive the Queen’s coffin (Gregorio Borgia/PA) (PA Wire)

Before the lying in state began a brief service for the reception of the coffin was held, with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, giving the opening prayer.

The service was conducted with the congregation standing and lining the ancient hall was the wider royal family as the King with the Queen Consort stood at the head of their family, with the monarch’s siblings behind, and his sons and their partners William and Kate and Harry and Meghan.

Dozens of MPs and peers were congregated at one end of the hall with the Prime Minister and other party leaders, while at the other stood seven of the Queen’s ladies-in-waiting, all dressed in black.

The Archbishop of Canterbury said: “God, the maker and redeemer of all mankind: grant us, with thy servant Queen Elizabeth, and all the faithful departed, the sure benefits of thy Son’s saving passion and glorious resurrection; that in the last day, when all things are gathered up in Christ, we may with them enjoy the fullness of thy promises; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWUYp_0hvUgrnc00
Members of the public pay their respects as the vigil begins around the Queen’s coffin (Ben Stansall/PA) (PA Wire)

At one point during the ceremony people turned around and some went to the aid of someone who had been standing with the minor royals.

The first vigil was mounted by four officers from the Household Division – two each from the Blues and Royals and Life Guards – and at some point the Queen’s children will take part in the ancient ceremony over the four days the Queen lies in state.

Just after 5pm members of the public who had waited for days to ensure their position at the front of the queue were allowed into the hall and filed past the Queen’s coffin.

Meanwhile, the King ended his day by returning to his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire for a day of reflection on Thursday and to work in private.

The Independent

Prince William says ‘no one’ but Paddington Bear knew what was inside Queen’s handbag

Prince William has sweetly claimed that no one knew what was in Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic black handbag except for Paddington Bear. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers in front of Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes left for the Queen. In a video from the occasion shared on Twitter by Howard Junior School, William could be seen talking to a group of children about his grandmother’s skit with Paddington, which was released during her jubilee celebrations in June.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.Despite being a former Army officer he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.But the Daily Mirror said Palace...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Sisters in law and in grief: Sophie Wessex comforts grieving Princess Anne as they watch the Queen's coffin arriving in Edinburgh to rest in the Throne Room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse – after Princess Royal escorted hearse from Balmoral

The Countess of Wessex was pictured comforting Princess Anne yesterday as members of the royal family watched Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrive in Edinburgh to lie in rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight. Sophie, 57, the wife of the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward, 58, was seen placing her...
U.K.
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Daily Mail

Queen chose Princess Anne to accompany funeral cortege on first leg of journey back to London - with the Princess Royal also set to escort the coffin on a flight to the capital tomorrow ahead of the funeral

Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, was chosen by her mother to accompany the funeral cortege on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh. The Princess Royal, 72, had a forlorn expression but remained composed as she was driven behind the hearse in a royal Bentley alongside her husband of thirty years, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
U.K.
Daily Mail

King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket

The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ after Queen’s ‘ER’ initials removed from his military uniform

The Duke of Sussex was “heartbroken” to find that Queen Elizabeth II’s “ER” initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform when he wore it to stand vigil, it has been reported.Prince Harry donned his Blues and Royals uniform at King Charles III’s request for the first time since 2020 as he stood vigil around his grandmother’s coffin on Saturday night (17 September).But the duke’s uniform was noticeably missing the late monarch’s initials, which appeared on the shoulders of the Prince of Wales and the disgraced Duke of York’s uniforms.According to the Sunday Times, Harry was “devastated”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Anne's pain at the hardest journey: Stoic Princess Royal shows rare emotion as she escorts hearse carrying Queen's coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh - with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence by her side

The emotion of escorting the Queen on her final journey was writ large on Princess Anne's face today, as she was driven alongside the hearse carrying her mother's coffin to Edinburgh. While King Charles and the extended royal family returned to England ahead of yesterday's historic proclamation ceremony and a...
CELEBRITIES
Country
France
Country
U.K.
The Independent

King Charles may remove ‘stand-in status’ from Andrew and Harry as he ‘seeks to amend law’

King Charles is considering rewriting an 85-year-old law which would mean Prince Andrew and Prince Harry could lose their “stand-in status” as counsellors of state, according to reports. Under current rules, the two princes and Princess Beatrice could be called on as counsellors of state to temporarily deputise for King Charles if he is unable to carry out official duties due to illness or absence abroad.This is because by law, under the Regency Act 1937, counsellors of state include the sovereign’s spouse and the next four people in the line of succession who are over the age of 21.But...
POLITICS
The Independent

Has Prince Andrew been made counsellor of state? Role that allows disgraced duke to stand in for king

Even before the Queen’s death there have been questions about what role - if any - Prince Andrew will play in public life after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The Duke of York is no longer a working royal, having stepped back from public duties in November 2019 after backlash to his friendship with the convicted paedophile. But since the death of his mother last week, there has been fresh scrunity of his status as counsellor of state, a role which means he could temporarily deputise for his brother King Charles.Critics raised concerns Prince Andrew was resuming royal duties despite...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects

William and Harry will support Charles by walking with him behind the Queen's coffin as it is moved to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state today - echoing the heartbreaking pictures of the teenage princes at Princess Diana's funeral. The Queen is staying in Buckingham Palace's Bow Room...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla

An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
U.K.
The Independent

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren make appearance for vigil at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren have made their first appearance at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is lying in state until her funeral on Monday. The Queen’s four children – King Charles II, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and the Earl of Wessex – honoured their mother on Friday 16 September during the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

