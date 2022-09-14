Read full article on original website
Durbin calls GOP governors ‘pathetic’ over migrant busing
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Sunday called GOP governors busing and flying migrants to Democratic-led cities outside of their states “pathetic.”. “It is pathetic that these governors are taking advantage of these helpless people, making promises to them to get on the bus and life is just gonna be fine,” Durbin told moderator Chuck Todd during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
A growing number of Capitol rioters are being arrested for other crimes —from guns to drugs — which could mean more jail time: report
A law professor told CBS News that the politicization of Capitol rioters means some are more likely to end up back in jail.
