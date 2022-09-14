Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Sunday called GOP governors busing and flying migrants to Democratic-led cities outside of their states “pathetic.”. “It is pathetic that these governors are taking advantage of these helpless people, making promises to them to get on the bus and life is just gonna be fine,” Durbin told moderator Chuck Todd during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

IMMIGRATION ・ 29 MINUTES AGO