Superintendent: Claims made about Lincoln workshop on how to serve LGBTQ students 'simply untrue'

Read full article on original website
Related
klin.com
Two LPS Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced Friday that two Lincoln elementary schools have been designated 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Adams and Humann elementary schools are two of the 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The Blue Ribbon recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice School Board issues clarification, following social media criticism
BEATRICE - The Beatrice Board of Education issued a letter through its president on Wednesday, responding to what it calls misinformation about the district's budget on social media posts. Below is that letter. The district levy is capped at $1.05 by state statute when you add the general fund levy...
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law...
klkntv.com
Policing police: Senators want public list of Nebraska officers with record of misconduct
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two state senators are pushing for a law to make a public list of police officers who have been involved in any misconduct or have a disciplinary history. This comes after a Lincoln police officer was removed from service amid investigations into domestic abuse allegations.
klkntv.com
First-ever Nebraska cancer assessment finds high mortality rates & major disparities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at UNMC revealed findings this week that could help Nebraskans battle the deadly disease. Its first-ever statewide assessment uncovered barriers and disparities that the state needs to overcome, to save more lives. People in rural communities say high...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ask Omaha: What do other Americans think of Omaha?
Have you ever found out what people who live in other cities think of Omaha?
klkntv.com
State worker unions continue contract negotiations with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) -Nebraska Association of Public Employees made a push to get more members signed up as they continue contract negotiations with the state. The union held its “organizing blitz” event Wednesday with a goal of reaching over 2,000 new members by the end of the week.
KETV.com
Printing error: Douglas County residents receive incorrect real estate notices
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County property owners may find a surprise when they read the new real estate tax notices they received in the mail. Douglas County Chief Administrative Officer Patrick Bloomingdale said a vendor's printing error may have sent as many as 230,000 notices in error. The postcards...
iowapublicradio.org
Slain teen’s loved ones to Nebraska pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it
Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering. Their public support of Jackson is the latest twist in a nearly quarter-century-long saga about a North Omaha killing that gets its next chapter Monday, when the Nebraska Board of Pardons decides whether to release Jackson or keep him behind bars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1011now.com
Auction generating attention
If you know anything about either of these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. Updated: 13 hours ago. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new...
klkntv.com
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
York News-Times
Facing foreclosure, Bellevue veteran awaits $1 million payout on Air Force discrimination claim
OMAHA -- David Bighia doesn’t know whether to pack up or hunker down. The Army veteran is facing foreclosure on his home in Bellevue’s Fontenelle Hills within weeks. His house will be auctioned on the steps of the Sarpy County Courthouse. This, even though the Air Force owes...
Kearney Hub
First human case of West Nile confirmed in Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department on Friday confirmed the county's first human case of West Nile virus this season. The infected person, a male under 20 years of age, is hospitalized but is recovering, health officials said. West Nile virus is spread through the bites of mosquitoes that have fed...
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
1011now.com
Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid. But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water. “Next to people, water is...
4 festivals around Omaha and Council Bluffs this weekend
If you live in the Omaha metro, you know there is something always going on. Across the city, there are a series of festivals you and the family can check out.
'It worries us': Child welfare report sees more serious injuries in Nebraska
The report also indicated that it was a wise move for the state to cut ties with Saint Francis Ministries.
Comments / 1