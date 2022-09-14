ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

Broward Sheriff’s deputy charged with DUI and reckless driving after rear-ending car while speeding

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

A Broward Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested months after he allegedly was driving under the influence, speeding over 30 mph above the speed limit seconds before crashing his unmarked unit into another car.

Deputy Carlos Aurelio Hernandez, 36, was arrested Tuesday on charges stemming from the early-morning crash on May 15, the Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. He faces half a dozen charges, including DUI with serious bodily injury to another, two counts of DUI with damage to property or person, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and two counts of reckless driving causing damage to person or property.

Hernandez was off duty driving his unmarked unit west in the 13600 block of Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines about 5:45 a.m. that Sunday morning in May and crashed into the rear of a 2018 Kia Sportage, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators found Hernandez reached 77 mph about five seconds before hitting the Kia and was driving at 71 mph when his unit rear-ended the car. The road’s speed limit is 45 mph.

The impact caused the Kia to veer off the road, hit a tree and flip onto the roof. The male driver was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s name is withheld under Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows crime victims to withhold their identities from the public.

Hernandez’s breath smelled of alcohol several hours after the crash, and his speech was slurred in dispatch recordings, detectives found.

Hernandez was asked on the dispatch radio if he was hurt. He said: “Um. The car turned in front of me and um seems to be like flipped over. So. Yeah,” according to an arrest report.

Hernandez stayed at the crash scene after telling detectives he wasn’t injured, the arrest report says. But three hours later, when he learned there was a DUI investigation, he asked to be taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue took Hernandez to the hospital where he was evaluated. The results of that evaluation are redacted from the report.

After the crash, Hernandez was suspended with pay, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was suspended without pay after his arrest. He was hired in September 2017, and his current salary is $71,186.42.

Hernandez was being held in the Broward Main Jail pending his release on bond.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dress for Success pop-up sale offers BOGO shoe deal, couture finds for a steal

It’s almost time to peruse the clothing racks and pluck out the good deals at the Dress for Success Palm Beaches annual Shop for Success Pop-Up Sale returning to The Square in downtown West Palm Beach for the second year. The secondhand-shopping event will set up shop earlier this season in a donated storefront near Sloan’s and UNTUCKit from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 featuring gently worn clothing, ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Could Russell Westbrook show up on Heat radar?

Q: Ira, I’m not saying in a trade, but if Russell Westbrook gets a buyout after the Lakers signed Dennis Schroder, will we hear more rumors about the Heat signing him? – Steven. A: I feel as if this will take us down the same rabbithole that I mentioned in yesterday’s entry, about answering questions as they are presented. While I know there already had been such Westbrook speculation ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘5 at 35′: Ranking the Top 5 Miami Heat shooting guards over the years (with No. 1 an easy answer)

With 2022-23 marking the Miami Heat’s 35th season, the Sun Sentinel is unveiling a series of “5 at 35″ reflections from staff writer Ira Winderman, who has covered the entirety of the franchise’s 3 1/2 decades. After opening the series with a look at the five greatest games in the team’s history, five franchise-altering moments, the team’s biggest celebrity fans, five of the biggest ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde5: Five keys to Dolphins win against Ravens

It’s Week 2 in Baltimore, and here are five keys for the Miami Dolphins to start the season 2-0: 1. The Dolphins defensive front dominates. The defense had a strong day last week against New England, and some pieces are in place for them to do so again. Baltimore prefers two-running-back packages and a physical game. But does it have the personnel? It’s down their third-string left tackle if ...
BALTIMORE, MD
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miami-Texas A&M predictions: Will Hurricanes pull off upset?

Miami (2-0) vs. Texas A&M (1-1): Kyle Field, College Station, Texas, Saturday, 9 p.m., ESPN Latest line: Texas A&M is favored by 5 1/2 points. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist: Texas A&M 24, Miami 20 The first big game of the Mario Cristobal era lost some luster with Texas A&M’s loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Miami will have its chances on the national stage to pull it out in College ...
