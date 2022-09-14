ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

When doing a gut renovation, choosing the right layout is critical. Bolster gives owners fixed-price options

By [ SPONSORED ]
brickunderground.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brickunderground.com

Astoria housing lottery, selling in a dicey market, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to get the details on an affordable housing lottery that launched in Astoria. There are 126 apartments available with rents starting at $2,350 a month for a studio. You can apply online via NYC Housing Connect through November 14th. Also of interest: Brick checks...
QUEENS, NY
brickunderground.com

Here are the NYC apartments for sale with the deepest price chops in August

New York City saw even fewer sellers slash their listing prices in August compared to previous months, according to RealtyHop's monthly report. Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill saw the most cuts, with 104 drops compared to 142 when the area was number two on the list for July. For the first time in recent months, two outer-borough neighborhoods made the list of the areas with the most cuts: Forest Hills, Queens, saw the second-most cuts with 102 price drops and Riverdale, the Bronx, came in fifth with 81 cuts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy