When doing a gut renovation, choosing the right layout is critical. Bolster gives owners fixed-price options

New York City saw even fewer sellers slash their listing prices in August compared to previous months, according to RealtyHop's monthly report. Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill saw the most cuts, with 104 drops compared to 142 when the area was number two on the list for July. For the first time in recent months, two outer-borough neighborhoods made the list of the areas with the most cuts: Forest Hills, Queens, saw the second-most cuts with 102 price drops and Riverdale, the Bronx, came in fifth with 81 cuts.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO