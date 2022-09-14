Read full article on original website
Viola Davis Says She Now Has 'Huge Swagger' Going to Grocery Store Because of Woman King Training
The cast of The Woman King sit down at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss the intense training they underwent for the action movie Viola Davis has a newfound swagger since hitting the gym for her new action movie. The Oscar winner stars in The Woman King, for which she underwent rigorous training to portray warriors alongside costars Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim and more cast members. At PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival Friday,...
‘The Woman King’ Review: All Hail Viola Davis
Viola Davis would have made an incredible silent movie star. When she fixes her eyes on someone in close-up, dialogue becomes completely superfluous. She can stare with furious anger or inspect with barely controlled emotion. In The Woman King, she gets to show off a whole arsenal of impressive fighting moves, lashing out at her enemies with swords and knives and a variety of mixed martial arts. But I found myself marveling most at the incredible things she can do with her eyes. They’re her greatest weapons.
Viola Davis Feared A Heart Attack During 'The Woman King' Training
The Oscar winner said she worked out for five hours a day for her role in the new action movie.
In Case You Missed It: Quinta Brunson On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
I was waiting to post this and was lurking for them to post these images! Actress Quinta Brunson made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Boy did social media rip Jimmy to pieces because a lot of people felt like he stole the spotlight from Quinta when she won her award at the Emmys. If you have been under a rock, Jimmy said that his team thought it would be a great idea to play a joke on her and after a sip of alcohol, he gave her an award, then laid down on stage during her acceptance speech the whole entire time! Yes he did go overboard and the joke fell flat. He did go on to apologize to her on tv and let her do a retake of accepting her award, kudos to him for that.
ETOnline.com
Sheryl Underwood Shares the Secret Behind Her 90-Pound Weight Loss Transformation (Exclusive)
Sheryl Underwood made some exciting health changes! On Monday, the co-host of The Talk shared that she has dropped 90 pounds in the last year and a half. The 58-year-old comedian’s journey wasn’t just inspired by her own health, but by her co-hosts, Jerry O’Connell, Amanda Koots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales.
Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair On Season 4 Premiere Of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
Blondes have way more fun, and Tamron Hall embodied the sentiment on Tuesday.
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win
Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
See Television Icon Barbara Walters’ Rare Outings Since Retiring From ‘The View’: Photos
From an early age, Barbara Walters was determined to make a mark in the media industry as a producer, writer and host. She created The View in 1997, one of the most successful daytime talk shows on network television. The longtime television host announced her retirement in May 2013 at the age of 83 and has only stepped out on rare occasions since then.
'And the Emmy goes to... ' These are the most iconic moments from TV's biggest night
The 2022 Emmy Awards (Sept. 12) are fast approaching. To prepare for the big night, here's a look at some of the most iconic moments from Emmys past.
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
ETOnline.com
2022 Emmys: Oprah Winfrey Wows With Inspiring Message About the Importance of Resilience and Dreams
You can always count on Oprah Winfrey to inspire and tug at the heartstrings. And that's exactly what the iconic media mogul did at this year's Emmy Awards. Taking the stage to present the first award of the night, Winfrey delivered a message about the importance of always getting back up when you get knocked down, regardless of the odds.
Angela Bassett Stuns In Yellow Sequin & Satin Gown At The Emmy Awards
Angela Bassett always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the event is and that’s exactly what she did at the 2022 Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. The 64-year-old slayed the red carpet in a strapless yellow gown with a sequin bodice and satin skirt.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Criticizes Media’s Coverage of Queen Elizabeth II Death
'The Young and the Restless' star Eric Braeden tweets his disgust over the media's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
TODAY.com
Viola Davis talks latest passion project ‘The Woman King’
Actor Viola Davis opens up about her latest passion project “The Woman King.” She also talks about Black actors taking the global lead at the box office and making an impression on the next generation. “I don’t want to leave this business the way I came into it,” she said.Sept. 15, 2022.
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
BET
Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Children React To Their Mother Winning Her First Emmy
Sheryl Lee Ralph's dynamic career has spanned decades, from Deena Jones in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls to stepmom Dee in Moesha. However, she just won her first Emmy last night and no one was more proud than her two children. Ralph became the second Black woman in history to win...
12 Actors And Directors Who Made Their Kids Audition, And 10 Who Handed Their Kids A Role
These days, it seems like everyone in Hollywood is a "nepotism baby" — aka someone with already-famous parents. However, not all of them are just handed their roles on a silver platter. Sometimes, their parents make them audition just like everybody else.
Jason Sudeikis Shouts Out His Kids With Ex Olivia Wilde During Emmys 2022 Speech
Jason Sudeikis had family on his mind during the 2022 Emmys. Taking the stage to celebrate winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Sept. 12, the Ted Lasso star gave a heartwarming shoutout to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, who he shares with ex Olivia Wilde. "Thank you again so much," said Sudeikis, who had won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series earlier on in the evening. "Otis, Daisy: I love you very much."
