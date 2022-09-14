ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moulton, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

33-year-old man dead following Limestone County crash

An Elkmont man has died following a crash in Limestone County. ALEA says 33-year-old Edgar Vega was fatally injured when the truck he was driving went off the road and struck a tree. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon, on Harvest Road, approximately three miles north...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens Police: Man shot while riding his motorcycle

A 32-year-old man says he was shot in his side while riding on his motorcycle in Athens, according to the Athens Police Department. Officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruitt Street around 4:00 Saturday afternoon. The man was taken, by ambulance, to the hospital where he...
ATHENS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
Moulton, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Moulton, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Accident#Lawrence Medical Center#Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WAAY-TV

Leighton man charged with assault after cast iron skillet lid attack

A Leighton man is in the Colbert County Jail after investigators say he attacked a man with a cast iron skillet lid. According to online court records filed by investigators, 39-year-old Bryan Dewayne Hankins was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting a man in the head and hand with a cast iron skillet lid multiple times.
LEIGHTON, AL
WAFF

Cullman man killed in tractor wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy