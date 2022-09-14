Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
33-year-old man dead following Limestone County crash
An Elkmont man has died following a crash in Limestone County. ALEA says 33-year-old Edgar Vega was fatally injured when the truck he was driving went off the road and struck a tree. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon, on Harvest Road, approximately three miles north...
WAAY-TV
Athens Police: Man shot while riding his motorcycle
A 32-year-old man says he was shot in his side while riding on his motorcycle in Athens, according to the Athens Police Department. Officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruitt Street around 4:00 Saturday afternoon. The man was taken, by ambulance, to the hospital where he...
Alabama school bus driver accused of DUI while transporting 40 students
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama school bus driver is facing dozens of charges after being arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence while 40 students were on board. The driver, 58-year-old Rhonda Barksdale, was also charged with 40 counts of reckless endangerment, AL.com reported. According to...
WAAY-TV
9-year-old boy released from hospital after violent dog attack in Lawrence County
A Lawrence County boy who was attacked by five dogs while riding his bicycle is now recovering at home, according to family. His mother, Stephanie Overton, shared the update on social media Thursday. Nine-year-old Gavin Peoples had been at Huntsville Hospital since Sept. 10, when he was attacked while riding in his neighborhood.
1 shot in Athens Saturday afternoon
Athens Police said officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street at 4:09 p.m.
Alabama man shot to death over feud at Louisiana car dealership, police say
The man accused of shooting his co-worker dead Friday evening at the Hyundai of Slidell automobile dealership was arrested about four hours later. Slidell police said Brian Taylor, 23, was taken into custody just after 9 p.m. They booked him with manslaughter. Authorities identified the victim as Zakary Stewart, 22,...
Mason Sisk told 4 stories of deaths of 5 family members in north Alabama, evidence shows
The Elkmont teen accused of killing his five family members Sept. 2, 2019, told friends and authorities four versions of what happened that night, according to text messages and a recorded interview presented at his capital murder trial Thursday and Friday. Now 17, Mason Wayne Sisk was 14 when he...
Elkmont man killed in Athens wreck
The troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a wreck outside of Athens on Saturday afternoon.
Woman jumps from stolen car during Boaz Police chase
An Albertville man was arrested on Thursday after authorities say a woman jumped out of his car during a police chase in Boaz.
Pedestrian hit and killed by drag racer, ALEA looking to ID driver
On Sept. 5, 2022, Qye Darrious D. Williams, 21, was critically injured after a car hit him.
Gun used to kill 5 Alabama family members possibly stolen from motorcycle club member in Florida
A 9mm handgun was found along a road adjacent to the home where five family members were killed in Elkmont in September 2019, according to testimony Thursday in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk. Sisk is accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two brothers and a sister...
WAAY-TV
Franklin County school bus driver arrested for DUI while transporting 40 students
A Franklin County school bus driver faces 40 counts of reckless endangerment after authorities say she was under the influence Friday morning while transporting children to school. That’s one reckless endangerment count for each child on the bus Rhonda Barksdale was driving at the time of her arrest, according to...
Thousands of North Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
Man accused of poisoning wife back in jail
A Hartselle man charged with attempted murder after officials say he poisoned his wife is back in the Morgan County Jail.
Decatur man charged with theft, fleeing police
A man was arrested after police say he stole a car and ran away from law enforcement officials in Decatur.
WAAY-TV
Leighton man charged with assault after cast iron skillet lid attack
A Leighton man is in the Colbert County Jail after investigators say he attacked a man with a cast iron skillet lid. According to online court records filed by investigators, 39-year-old Bryan Dewayne Hankins was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting a man in the head and hand with a cast iron skillet lid multiple times.
WAFF
Cullman man killed in tractor wreck
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
Woman faces $120K bond, identity theft charges
A Birmingham woman is facing a $120,000 bond after police say she committed identity theft at multiple Decatur banks.
2 arrested in Florence after purple fentanyl found in drug bust
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department arrested two individuals after finding a large amount of purple fentanyl on Thursday.
Snacker’s armed robbery suspect jailed on $100K bond, more charges pending
An Athens man is arrested and will be charged in connection with multiple theft investigations after a gas station clerk was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.
