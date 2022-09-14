ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Birmingham, AL
Football
Huntsville, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Montgomery, AL
Football
WSFA

Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic City Classic#Birmingham City#Tailgating#Tailgate#American Football#Alabama A M University#Alabama State University#The Alabama A M Bulldogs#The Alabama State Hornets
AL.com

The Les Dames Market Takeover at Pepper Place is putting a spotlight on female culinary talent in Birmingham

There are two weeks left to enjoy the Birmingham chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International’s month-long celebration of women in food. Since the beginning of September, the organization of women leaders in the food, beverage, and hospitality industry have partnered with the Market at Pepper Place for the “Les Dames Market Takeover,” a month of promoting female chefs, food makers, culinary instructors, and cookbook authors who are Les Dames d’Escoffier members and also work in the Birmingham food scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Instant analysis: Alabama rides big 1st quarter to beat ULM, 63-7

It wasn’t the full-scale domination that Alabama fans would’ve hoped for, at least early, but the Crimson Tide showed improvement in a few key areas in Week 3. Louisiana-Monroe entered Bryant-Denny Stadium seven-touchdown underdogs and played like it in the first quarter. A blocked punt and interception that bounced off a running back’s chest contributed to a 28-0 start and 63-7 win for Alabama (3-0).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

An interesting day for Alabama offense

At 63-7, the final score of Alabama’s win over Louisiana-Monroe made sense. They’re just on different levels. The route to the rout perhaps varied a bit from the script. Winning by 56 in this era typically involves passing-game pyrotechnics -- bombs away and here comes the blowout. But look at the numbers Saturday evening and it wasn’t a pure offensive outburst in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Dana Hall McCain: Samford should hold to their orthodox roots

Samford University has been in the news this week for denying table space at a ministry fair to two student ministry organizations whose views conflict with the school’s statement of faith. I have no idea why this is even news besides the fact that religious liberty is a concept Americans still struggle to understand and apply.
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

Alabama teammates explain Will Anderson Pick 6, say he was surprised

It’s hard to win the Heisman Trophy playing defense, they say, because of your proximity to the ball. The quarterback has it every snap and, well, look at the results. Will Anderson found his way to the ball Saturday. And for the first time in his career, the Alabama linebacker found himself celebrating a touchdown instead of preventing one.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Auburn football fan guide for home game against Penn State

Auburn is undefeated. Two games, two wins. They went to Penn State and fell just short of a huge non-conference road win in 2021. Will the Tigers get payback against the Nittany Lions inside a raucous Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday?. Will there be orange uniforms? Are we prepared for this?
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Nick Saban said after Alabama beat ULM

Alabama just wrapped up a 63-7 beating of Louisiana-Monroe and Nick Saban will wrap it up from the north end zone media room. Refresh the page for the latest once he arrives at the podium. -- Saban said the pregame message was everything matters when everyone is being judged to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy