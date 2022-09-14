Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
"I Need People To Help Me," Alabama Mother Pleads In Search For Missing 20-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Related
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
Nick Saban-backed boutique hotel The Alamite opens in Tuscaloosa
A boutique hotel backed in part by Alabama Coach Nick Saban is now open in Tuscaloosa. The Alamite, part of Marriot Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio, is situated downtown on 6th Street. Boasting 112 guestrooms, the Alamite also has meeting spaces, a fitness center and two restaurants. There’s Forte: Cuts &...
The plan to give Huntsville teens their own place to rock-out to heavy-metal
“Every teenager needs a mosh pit in their life,” long-haired, 17-year-old James Johns tells me on a recent afternoon. The drummer for local heavy metal band Wretched Angel, Johns is hoping to get momentum going for more all-ages rock shows in Huntsville. The city is currently without a dedicated...
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Comeback Town: Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has an idea
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have...
WSFA
Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
wvtm13.com
Alabama high school football scores, highlights- Week four
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Check out Alabama high school football scores from week four! See highlights from the big games in central Alabama above.
WAFF
Get ready for a dream show when “Dreamgirls” takes the stage in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Get ready for your dreams to come true when the cast of “Dreamgirls” takes the stage at the VBC in Huntsville!. The beloved show is kicking off Theatre Huntsville’s 25th season with two weekends of shows. The musical follows the story...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Les Dames Market Takeover at Pepper Place is putting a spotlight on female culinary talent in Birmingham
There are two weeks left to enjoy the Birmingham chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International’s month-long celebration of women in food. Since the beginning of September, the organization of women leaders in the food, beverage, and hospitality industry have partnered with the Market at Pepper Place for the “Les Dames Market Takeover,” a month of promoting female chefs, food makers, culinary instructors, and cookbook authors who are Les Dames d’Escoffier members and also work in the Birmingham food scene.
Instant analysis: Alabama rides big 1st quarter to beat ULM, 63-7
It wasn’t the full-scale domination that Alabama fans would’ve hoped for, at least early, but the Crimson Tide showed improvement in a few key areas in Week 3. Louisiana-Monroe entered Bryant-Denny Stadium seven-touchdown underdogs and played like it in the first quarter. A blocked punt and interception that bounced off a running back’s chest contributed to a 28-0 start and 63-7 win for Alabama (3-0).
What TV channel is Alabama-Louisiana Monroe today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
No. 2 Alabama hosts Louisiana Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 17. The game will be live streamed on DirecTV Stream (free trial) and fuboTV (live stream). Nick Saban doesn’t have to give his players a history lesson. The Alabama coach need only point to last weekend’s Sun Belt Conference stunners...
An interesting day for Alabama offense
At 63-7, the final score of Alabama’s win over Louisiana-Monroe made sense. They’re just on different levels. The route to the rout perhaps varied a bit from the script. Winning by 56 in this era typically involves passing-game pyrotechnics -- bombs away and here comes the blowout. But look at the numbers Saturday evening and it wasn’t a pure offensive outburst in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dana Hall McCain: Samford should hold to their orthodox roots
Samford University has been in the news this week for denying table space at a ministry fair to two student ministry organizations whose views conflict with the school’s statement of faith. I have no idea why this is even news besides the fact that religious liberty is a concept Americans still struggle to understand and apply.
Alabama teammates explain Will Anderson Pick 6, say he was surprised
It’s hard to win the Heisman Trophy playing defense, they say, because of your proximity to the ball. The quarterback has it every snap and, well, look at the results. Will Anderson found his way to the ball Saturday. And for the first time in his career, the Alabama linebacker found himself celebrating a touchdown instead of preventing one.
Bham Now
NEW: Aww Shucks opening in Avondale this fall—celebrate at Aww Shucks Fall Festival, Sept 24
Gourmet fire-roasted corn food truck Aww Shucks is adding a new location this fall. Keep reading to learn more about the expansion and how you can celebrate at the Aww Shucks Fall Festival on September 24. Aww Shucks opening in Avondale. If you haven’t tried Aww Shucks’ fire-roasted corn yet,...
Longtime Decatur coach has Red Raiders at 4-0 for first time in 12 years
Jere Adcock has started his 27th season as head football coach at Decatur High School with a 4-0 record. It’s the seventh time in his years as boss in the River City that the Red Raiders have won their first four games, the last time coming in 2010. Decatur...
Piedmont QB Jack Hayes sets AHSAA career TD record in victory over Ohatchee
Move over Kristian Story, there’s a new AHSAA career leader in touchdowns accounted for. Piedmont senior Jack Hayes set the record while leading Piedmont to a 42-14 road victory over Ohatchee on Friday night. He finished with five touchdown passes in the victory. “He had a big night,” Bulldogs...
Carlin Long runs Huntsville to upset victory over Class 7A No. 8 Bob Jones
Carlin Long ran for three touchdowns as Huntsville toppled Class 7A No. 8-ranked Bob Jones 28-24 at Madison City Schools Stadium on Thursday night. Long scored the game winner from 10 yards with 1:34 left for the visiting Panthers (2-2, 2-1 in Class 7A, Region 4). He scored on a 66-yarder in the first quarter and from 36 in the second.
Auburn football fan guide for home game against Penn State
Auburn is undefeated. Two games, two wins. They went to Penn State and fell just short of a huge non-conference road win in 2021. Will the Tigers get payback against the Nittany Lions inside a raucous Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday?. Will there be orange uniforms? Are we prepared for this?
What Nick Saban said after Alabama beat ULM
Alabama just wrapped up a 63-7 beating of Louisiana-Monroe and Nick Saban will wrap it up from the north end zone media room. Refresh the page for the latest once he arrives at the podium. -- Saban said the pregame message was everything matters when everyone is being judged to...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0