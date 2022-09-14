Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
WNDU
PANDAS fundraiser underway at St. Joe County 4-H Fairgrounds
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday will be a night of live music and fun in Michiana - and all for a good cause!. It’s all to raise money and awareness about PANDAS. And no, we’re not talking about the animal. It stands for Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders...
abc57.com
Applications open for 2022 South Bend Alive grant program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Applications are now open for this year's South Bend Alive grant program, which provides funding to organizations working to reduce violence in the community. “We know that building a safer, stronger and more peaceful city requires the entire community working together,” said Mayor James Mueller. “These...
abc57.com
ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
WNDU
Penn faces Elkhart in conference opener Friday
Penn faces Elkhart in conference opener Friday
Fest in the First is Back!
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, 3pm-8pm- Gary’s Miller Spotlight’s Education Youth & Child Programming Action Group is teaming up with the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District and the Re-imagine Gary Crew once again to host the 19th Annual Fest in the First. Fest in the First is...
WNDU
46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival kicks off Thursday
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall is on the horizon, which means it’s time for the Nappanee Apple Festival!. The festival kicks off in downtown Thursday night and runs through the weekend. There’s plenty of fun for the whole family, with food vendors and lots of entertainment. And of course,...
WNDU
Rio’s Rainbow hosts picnic to help raise funds, awareness to end bullying
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Rio’s Rainbow hosted a community picnic on Saturday, all to say thanks to those who support them. Partnering with Sensational Events, Saturday’s fundraiser helps the organization’s mission to end bullying by not only raising money, but by also continuing to raise awareness. Community...
WNDU
South Bend paving projects being moved to 2023
South Bend paving projects being moved to 2023
abc57.com
Food free trunk or treat event at Shanklin Park
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The fourth annual Food Free Trunk or Treat event will be held October 22 at Shanklin Park. Goshen Parks and Recreation along with Michiana Food Free Trunk will be hosting the event from 5-7 p.m. The event includes food free trunk or treating, Halloween figures and hay...
WNDU
Historic ‘May House’ makes move to new location in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic house was on the move Thursday in Michiana. The “May House” on Park Lane in South Bend took a short trip to its new home in the Chapin Park Historic District. The 93-year-old brick house was built in 1929 by prominent attorney Arthur May.
WNDU
Missing South Bend man found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say Roberto has been located and is safe!. South Bend Police need your help finding Roberto Paulino. The 41-year-old was last seen on Aug. 9 at a residence near Navarre Middle School but was just recently reported as missing. Roberto is 6′0″...
WNDU
Public meets candidates during ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend leaders are reminding the community of how important it is to vote. The “Get Out the Vote” rally on Saturday emphasized how important every single voice is and served as an introduction to candidates running for office this upcoming November. Attendees...
WNDU
Penn Kingsmen reflect on experience of playing powerhouse teams
Penn Kingsmen reflect on experience of playing powerhouse teams
WNDU
Niles author helping people overcome addiction with new faith-based book and podcast
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -A Niles woman is using her journey through recovery and her faith to inspire others dealing with addiction. Meredith Terpeluk Schoeller just came out with her second book “How to Let Go of your Food and Weight Obsession: A Guide for the Woman who Wants More for Her Life.”
WNDU
Professional eaters take on 9-pound food challenge at Winamac restaurant
'Pork Tenderloin Challenge' at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
WNDU
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - One restaurant in Winamac is challenging you to finish nine pounds of food. Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s. Tasked with eating one seven-pound sandwich and two pounds of tater tots, only five competitors had completed the challenge.
WNDU
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - There’s a new way to stay in shape in Berrien County, and it doesn’t cost anything to use!. Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that features seven different equipment stations that let users work out using their own body weight.
WNDU
New VA outpatient clinic to open next month in Benton Township
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - An opening date has been announced for the long-awaited new Benton Harbor VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say that the community-based outpatient clinic will open its doors next month with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Oct. 18. The...
WNDU
First Alert Quick
First Alert Quick
95.3 MNC
Licensed marijuana concert coming to Cass County Fairgrounds
A licensed marijuana event is happening this weekend in Michiana. High Indotainment is hosting the GOATS of Cannabis Concert at the Cass County Fairgrounds. Organizers say that the goal is to bring a big-city event to the area and to educate and reduce the stigma surrounding marijuana. ABC 57 News...
