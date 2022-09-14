ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

PANDAS fundraiser underway at St. Joe County 4-H Fairgrounds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday will be a night of live music and fun in Michiana - and all for a good cause!. It’s all to raise money and awareness about PANDAS. And no, we’re not talking about the animal. It stands for Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Applications open for 2022 South Bend Alive grant program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Applications are now open for this year's South Bend Alive grant program, which provides funding to organizations working to reduce violence in the community. “We know that building a safer, stronger and more peaceful city requires the entire community working together,” said Mayor James Mueller. “These...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Penn faces Elkhart in conference opener Friday

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for now outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs. Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that features seven different equipment stations that let users work out using their own body weight.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
The Crusader Newspaper

Fest in the First is Back!

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, 3pm-8pm- Gary’s Miller Spotlight’s Education Youth & Child Programming Action Group is teaming up with the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District and the Re-imagine Gary Crew once again to host the 19th Annual Fest in the First. Fest in the First is...
GARY, IN
WNDU

46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival kicks off Thursday

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall is on the horizon, which means it’s time for the Nappanee Apple Festival!. The festival kicks off in downtown Thursday night and runs through the weekend. There’s plenty of fun for the whole family, with food vendors and lots of entertainment. And of course,...
NAPPANEE, IN
WNDU

South Bend paving projects being moved to 2023

South Bend paving projects being moved to 2023

South Bend Police searching for person of interest in burglary investigation. It happened earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Food free trunk or treat event at Shanklin Park

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The fourth annual Food Free Trunk or Treat event will be held October 22 at Shanklin Park. Goshen Parks and Recreation along with Michiana Food Free Trunk will be hosting the event from 5-7 p.m. The event includes food free trunk or treating, Halloween figures and hay...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Missing South Bend man found safe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say Roberto has been located and is safe!. South Bend Police need your help finding Roberto Paulino. The 41-year-old was last seen on Aug. 9 at a residence near Navarre Middle School but was just recently reported as missing. Roberto is 6′0″...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Public meets candidates during ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend leaders are reminding the community of how important it is to vote. The “Get Out the Vote” rally on Saturday emphasized how important every single voice is and served as an introduction to candidates running for office this upcoming November. Attendees...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Penn Kingsmen reflect on experience of playing powerhouse teams

Penn Kingsmen reflect on experience of playing powerhouse teams
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
WNDU

New VA outpatient clinic to open next month in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - An opening date has been announced for the long-awaited new Benton Harbor VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say that the community-based outpatient clinic will open its doors next month with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Oct. 18. The...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

First Alert Quick

South Bend Police searching for person of interest in burglary investigation. It happened earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Licensed marijuana concert coming to Cass County Fairgrounds

A licensed marijuana event is happening this weekend in Michiana. High Indotainment is hosting the GOATS of Cannabis Concert at the Cass County Fairgrounds. Organizers say that the goal is to bring a big-city event to the area and to educate and reduce the stigma surrounding marijuana. ABC 57 News...
CASS COUNTY, MI

