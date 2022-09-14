There are two weeks left to enjoy the Birmingham chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International’s month-long celebration of women in food. Since the beginning of September, the organization of women leaders in the food, beverage, and hospitality industry have partnered with the Market at Pepper Place for the “Les Dames Market Takeover,” a month of promoting female chefs, food makers, culinary instructors, and cookbook authors who are Les Dames d’Escoffier members and also work in the Birmingham food scene.

