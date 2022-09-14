ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

wbrc.com

New owners and new plans for Crestwood Festival Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New owners and new plans for the Crestwood Festival Center, or what you may remember as the Crestwood Mall. CityWide properties bought the shopping center for $9.3 million, and the owner said he fell in love with this property the first time he saw it. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Field Trip: Cahaba River Park

Pre-registration is required by 12 p.m. CDT on Friday, September 16th. Participants must complete the mandatory online waiver. Please do not request registration for others when submitting your request. Cahaba River Park is a joint venture between the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust and Shelby County. The county has developed...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

8 delicious apple dishes to try + where to find them in Birmingham

The air is starting to feel cooler, which means apples are finally back in season. In honor of the changing seasons, we’ve put together a guide of some of the tastiest apple dishes in Birmingham. 1. The Farmer Biscuit—Maple Street Biscuit Company. If you haven’t tried apple butter...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

River District Park days away from opening

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The new River District Park, just a block away from downtown Tuscaloosa, is days away from opening to the public. It’s been under construction a little less than a year now. The River District Park is set to open September 23, 2022, according to city...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations

Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot. The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

The Les Dames Market Takeover at Pepper Place is putting a spotlight on female culinary talent in Birmingham

There are two weeks left to enjoy the Birmingham chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International’s month-long celebration of women in food. Since the beginning of September, the organization of women leaders in the food, beverage, and hospitality industry have partnered with the Market at Pepper Place for the “Les Dames Market Takeover,” a month of promoting female chefs, food makers, culinary instructors, and cookbook authors who are Les Dames d’Escoffier members and also work in the Birmingham food scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shoppers purchasing produce at Birmingham farmer’s market to avoid high grocery store costs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham was flooded with customers on Saturday and a local farmer believes it’s so they can save money on produce. “We’ve been very busy and due to inflation, I think we’re having a lot more shoppers here shopping and buying local because our prices are better than the grocery stores,” said Torie Spinks with Spinks Farm.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

66 must-see festivals and fairs in Alabama in fall 2022

Fall officially starts on Sept. 22, and organizers throughout Alabama have planned a wealth of fairs and festivals to celebrate the season. These events offer everything from folk art to German beer to Renaissance flavor and more. Here are 66 fairs and fests that made our must-do list, all happening from mid-September through mid-November.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Archibald: Birmingham Water Works still leaks trouble

This is an opinion column. What comes to mind when you think of the Birmingham Water Works Board?. The indictments? The ineptitude? The cronyism? The constant fights over who gets paid?. Probably not. That time in 2014 they lost $4.3 million in retirement funds to a ponzi scheme?. Probably not...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

