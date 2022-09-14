Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
New owners and new plans for Crestwood Festival Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New owners and new plans for the Crestwood Festival Center, or what you may remember as the Crestwood Mall. CityWide properties bought the shopping center for $9.3 million, and the owner said he fell in love with this property the first time he saw it. The...
Bham Now
Field Trip: Cahaba River Park
Pre-registration is required by 12 p.m. CDT on Friday, September 16th. Participants must complete the mandatory online waiver. Please do not request registration for others when submitting your request. Cahaba River Park is a joint venture between the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust and Shelby County. The county has developed...
wbrc.com
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
Bham Now
8 delicious apple dishes to try + where to find them in Birmingham
The air is starting to feel cooler, which means apples are finally back in season. In honor of the changing seasons, we’ve put together a guide of some of the tastiest apple dishes in Birmingham. 1. The Farmer Biscuit—Maple Street Biscuit Company. If you haven’t tried apple butter...
Comeback Town: Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has an idea
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have...
wbrc.com
River District Park days away from opening
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The new River District Park, just a block away from downtown Tuscaloosa, is days away from opening to the public. It’s been under construction a little less than a year now. The River District Park is set to open September 23, 2022, according to city...
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
Bham Now
Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations
Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
wbrc.com
Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot. The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in...
The Les Dames Market Takeover at Pepper Place is putting a spotlight on female culinary talent in Birmingham
There are two weeks left to enjoy the Birmingham chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International’s month-long celebration of women in food. Since the beginning of September, the organization of women leaders in the food, beverage, and hospitality industry have partnered with the Market at Pepper Place for the “Les Dames Market Takeover,” a month of promoting female chefs, food makers, culinary instructors, and cookbook authors who are Les Dames d’Escoffier members and also work in the Birmingham food scene.
Can’t wait for Christmas? Here are 10 holiday events scheduled in Birmingham
Halloween is still several weeks away, but folks who adore tinsel and carols can start making Christmas plans in Birmingham. Several holiday events are scheduled at entertainment venues here, and many of them have tickets on sale. Pushing the season? Well, maybe. But we’re already looking forward to heartwarming concerts,...
wbrc.com
Shoppers purchasing produce at Birmingham farmer’s market to avoid high grocery store costs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham was flooded with customers on Saturday and a local farmer believes it’s so they can save money on produce. “We’ve been very busy and due to inflation, I think we’re having a lot more shoppers here shopping and buying local because our prices are better than the grocery stores,” said Torie Spinks with Spinks Farm.
Nick Saban-backed boutique hotel The Alamite opens in Tuscaloosa
A boutique hotel backed in part by Alabama Coach Nick Saban is now open in Tuscaloosa. The Alamite, part of Marriot Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio, is situated downtown on 6th Street. Boasting 112 guestrooms, the Alamite also has meeting spaces, a fitness center and two restaurants. There’s Forte: Cuts &...
Bham Now
NEW: Aww Shucks opening in Avondale this fall—celebrate at Aww Shucks Fall Festival, Sept 24
Gourmet fire-roasted corn food truck Aww Shucks is adding a new location this fall. Keep reading to learn more about the expansion and how you can celebrate at the Aww Shucks Fall Festival on September 24. Aww Shucks opening in Avondale. If you haven’t tried Aww Shucks’ fire-roasted corn yet,...
66 must-see festivals and fairs in Alabama in fall 2022
Fall officially starts on Sept. 22, and organizers throughout Alabama have planned a wealth of fairs and festivals to celebrate the season. These events offer everything from folk art to German beer to Renaissance flavor and more. Here are 66 fairs and fests that made our must-do list, all happening from mid-September through mid-November.
Bham Now
Dough Boy Pizza is now serving delish pizzas at The Pizitz + our favorite orders [PHOTOS]
A brand-new pizzeria is officially open in The Pizitz Food Hall, brought to us by Chef Erica Barrett, the master-mind behind popular SOCU Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar. We tried Dough Boy Pizza and its menu of unique toppings—here’s what to expect when you visit. A new restaurant...
Food Truck Thursday: Chubbfather’s
Chloewinski says that when he was 7-years-old, the lord told him he would be responsible for feeding people and he’s been doing so ever since.
birminghamtimes.com
Frank E. Adams Jr., former CEO of A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, named to a new position
Frank E. Adams Jr. has been named deputy director of the Negro Southern League Museum. He will serve alongside the museum’s director, Alicia Johnson-Williams, in creating a vision for the world-class facility. “Frank has a strong track record of service and advocacy to the Birmingham community,” said Birmingham Mayor...
Trussville Milo’s Hamburgers hosts Hometown Heroes Eating Contest
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Milo’s Burger, located in Trussville, is hosting a Hometown Heroes Eating Contest on Friday, September 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the eating contest will start at 11:30 a.m. There are currently four contestants from the local area competing in the contest: Matt Richardson (Fire/EMT); […]
Archibald: Birmingham Water Works still leaks trouble
This is an opinion column. What comes to mind when you think of the Birmingham Water Works Board?. The indictments? The ineptitude? The cronyism? The constant fights over who gets paid?. Probably not. That time in 2014 they lost $4.3 million in retirement funds to a ponzi scheme?. Probably not...
AL.com
