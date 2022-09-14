ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull hopes ACE Foundation grant helps esports grow in town

TRUMBULL — Some people might view video games and online gaming as a pleasant diversion, or worse, a waste of time. But for Christine El Eris's son, the activity has been life-changing. "I know digital games and gaming can be controversial, but as a parent of a son who...
TRUMBULL, CT
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing

Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
GREENWICH, CT
Trumbull, CT
Trumbull, CT
Connecticut Education
WTNH

Group beats developer’s bid for Deer Lake in Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH, Conn, (WTNH) – The Boy Scout camp on Killingworth’s Deer Lake is now in the hands of a local group, Pathfinders Inc., after it beat out a developer’s bid for the land Friday morning. It took months of negotiations and fundraising to beat out the bid of a developer, but the people at Pathfinders […]
KILLINGWORTH, CT
NewsTimes

12 hard cideries in and around CT to try this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fall is upon us. Apple picking, pumpkin carving and leaf crunching are just around the corner. With those iconic fall activities, there are also some fall delicacies, like pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and, of course, apple cider itself.
WALLINGFORD, CT
zip06.com

Salt Island Rescue Calls Down

Signage is now in place on the roads leading to Salt Island warning of danger posed by the water around the island. An emergency official said that rescues have slowed down as Fall approaches. At a Board of Selectmen (BOS) meeting on Aug. 25, First Selectman John Hall informed the...
WESTBROOK, CT
Peter Horton
onlyinbridgeport.com

Losak, Martinez Pushback On Pereira’s Abusive Personality – Lopez: ‘Maria’s Controlling, Be Careful’

If you miss a City Council meeting the minutes of the meeting should be required reading. The public speaking portion of the last council session was quite a doozy with urban warrior Helen Losak and former City Council member Eneida Martinez pointing out the peculiar proclivities of City Councilwoman Maria Pereira whose salacious bent alternates between burrowing into the private parts of her targets and blowtorching enemies in letters, social media and phone messages.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Southern Connecticut State University opens new building for health care students, community clients

NEW HAVEN — Southern Connecticut State University officially opened its new health and human services building, exposing health care students to a hospital-like environment while increasing the capacity for community clients. SCSU President Joe Bertolino said the four-story, 94,750-square-foot building cost $74 million, an amount he said was “on...
NEW HAVEN, CT
#The Band#School Board#The Room#Highschool#Trumbull High School
Register Citizen

Mack truck dealership proposed for Milford's Old Gate Lane

MILFORD — A Mack truck dealership is being proposed at the former Connecticut Limousine site in Milford. The owners of Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc., have proposed using the 43,960-square-foot building located at 230 Old Gate Lane for a new location. The plans go before the Planning and Zoning Board at its meeting on Sept. 20.
MILFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Cost of Morris lawsuit settlement? $550,000.

NORWALK, Conn. — The cost to settle in the lawsuit filed by former State Rep. Bruce Morris (D-140) against Norwalk Public Schools and the City was a total $550,000. About 47% of that was paid by the Norwalk Board of Education, the rest by the City’s insurance carrier, CIRMA.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Nationwide teacher shortage impacting kids and their classrooms

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven school district and union have agreed to a temporary fix to their teacher shortage. The plan would give teachers who pick up an extra class an additional 20% of their salary. So far, about 30 teachers have taken the district up on the offer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Simmons Resigns from Bridgeport City Council

BRIDGEPORT – City Council member Wanda Simmons announced her resignation last week without explanation. According to the minutes of the Sept. 6 council meeting, Simmons requested a point of personal privilege just before adjournment. She said she would be resigning from her council seat effective immediately. Mayor Joe Ganim...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday

HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Kilmartin, DeMarco spark St. Joseph defense in win over Staples

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. TRUMBULL—With each play Jack Kilmartin and Ryan DeMarco made for the St. Joseph defense, you could sense their teammates getting more and more energized. Kilmartin, DeMarco and the rest of the St. Joseph defense swarmed Staples all afternoon,...
WESTPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton P&Z rejects gas station, office plans on Bridgeport Ave.

SHELTON — The Planning and Zoning Commission put a halt on developers’ plans to construct a two-story building with gasoline pumps on property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, sought a special exception in a Restricted Business Zone for construction of...
SHELTON, CT

