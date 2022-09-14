Read full article on original website
Erie Canal Lighting Unveiled in Little Falls
The lighting of this lock is the latest in a series of projects, through the State’s Reimagine the Canals initiative, to illuminate historic pieces of infrastructure to both celebrate the NYS Canal System’s rich history and to invite New Yorkers to enjoy the outdoor recreation and tourism opportunities along it.
Aquatic Habitat Improvements Projects in Jefferson County
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced the completion of two aquatic habitat improvement projects in Jefferson County. These habitat enhancements, on the Black River below the town of Dexter and in Chaumont Bay, Jefferson County, were implemented in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and create new spawning habitat for native fish species that are critical for local economies and ecological diversity in the region.
