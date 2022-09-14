Read full article on original website
Related
CLOSER LOOK: Ole Miss Dominates Georgia Tech in First Road Game
No. 20 Rebels shutout the Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon with another strong team performance.
Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Touchdown Favorite at Wake Forest
Clemson hits the road for an ACC Atlantic Division showdown on Saturday with Wake Forest as a 7-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The No. 5 Tigers (3-0) are 1-2 against the spread this season after failing to cover as a 33-point favorite at home against Louisiana Tech in Week ...
Huskies Return to National Rankings Following Michigan State Victory
The UW is one of four Pac-12 teams in the AP Top 25.
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Cowboys
Cincinnati is hoping to rebound after an ugly Week 1 loss
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broncos inactives: Josey Jewell won't play vs. Texans
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), tackle Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, wide receiver Jalen Virgil and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike won’t play against the Texans.
Comments / 0