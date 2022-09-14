ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

Bitcoin may be in a large pullback within a bullish correction 9/16/22

On a higher timeframe basis: The roll over on 11/10 put this into a bearish trend. I warned the selloff should exceed $13,000 from the high of $69,355—we have seen $50,830 of this. The trade below $63,285 (+15 per/hour) has brought in $44,760 of the pressure warned about below. We held exhaustion on a bullish correction of the move down at $59,545 and rolled over $41,020. We have come off $32,480 from the $51,005 close. These are ON HOLD.
kitco.com

BTC drops below $20k, Ether at $1,500 as Merge momentum fizzles out

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Unfortunately for traders in the market, the initial momentum generated by the successful Merge was all but spent...
kitco.com

Bitcoin Sept. 16 chart alert - Price pause late this week

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are slightly higher in early U.S. trading Friday. Price action is quieter,...
kitco.com

Celsius files for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network on Thursday, filed a request for sale of its stablecoin holdings, in a bid to generate liquidity to fund its operations. The New Jersey-based company intends to sell their current and any future stablecoins it may receive, as needed, to fund...
kitco.com

Gold is bearish, but bouncing off of major exhaustion level 9/16/22

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. These are ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $427.3.We rolled over from $2,078.8 for $416.9. I would also NOTE: the break below $1,687.3 yesterday put this below a major topping formation that projects this downward $138 minimum, $416 (+) maximum; but if we break/settle back above where this comes in at $1,687.4 solidly, look for solid strength to come in for weeks.
kitco.com

U.S. lawmakers grill SEC's Gensler on his hawkish crypto stance

(Kitco News) U.S. lawmakers tried to get to the bottom of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler's definition of what differentiates Bitcoin from other cryptocurrencies. During Thursday's testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Gensler faced some pointed questions regarding what makes Bitcoin not a security, with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Gas Prices#European Stocks#Treasury Department#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The U S Federal Reserve#Msci#Cme#Fedwatch Tool#Baird
kitco.com

SEC Chair Gensler suggests Ethereum's move to PoS makes it a security

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a talk given on Thursday, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler suggested that tokens and...
