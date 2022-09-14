The Wisconsin Probation and Parole holds a warrant for Jason E. Schreiber (5-8-1976) and the Antigo Police Department is asking for assistance in his whereabouts. Jason has a felony fully extradition warrant due to him being on probation for felony bail jumping, possess a firearm contrary to injunction, resisting or obstructing an officer and vehicle operator flee/elude an officer.Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at 715 627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL. Callers may remain anonymous. You can also send in tips using our P3 app on your device or www.P3tips.com.

ANTIGO, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO