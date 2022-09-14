Read full article on original website
wnmufm.org
85-year-old killed in Wisconsin traffic accident
WAGNER, WI— One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Marinette County Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies say it happened around 10:40 a.m. on County Highway X at Old Rail Road in the town of Wagner. An 85-year-old man from Wallace, Michigan was southbound on Old Rail Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection. His vehicle was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.
NBC26
Man dies in crash after failing to yield in Marinette County
Michigan driver killed in Wisconsin border crash
wearegreenbay.com
Bulk distributor of marijuana arrested in Brown County, ‘Lil Yang’ facing 10 charges
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Howard, who police described as a ‘bulk distributor’ of marijuana, was arrested after authorities found 18+ pounds of marijuana and nearly $30,000 in cash at his residence. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 32-year-old Alan Yang is...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Ryan Brucker Shot Dad From Behind With Hunting Rifle in Three Lakes | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #10
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Ryan Brucker was one of them. 10th in the series. Ryan Brucker’s...
wearegreenbay.com
8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
Fox11online.com
Drugs and cash found in Bonduel traffic stop
BONDUEL (WLUK) -- The Bonduel Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning after a traffic stop lead to drugs and cash being found in the vehicle. Bonduel Police say they pulled over the vehicle for speeding on Cecil Street. During the traffic stop, police say the smell of drugs was...
WLUC
Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck near Marinette listed on the State Register of Historic Places
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Historical Society announced Thursday that the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck near Marinette, Marinette County, is being listed on the State Register of Historic Places. The Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck has been added to the State Register for its archaeological significance as a steambarge.
wwisradio.com
Green Bay: Teen Girl Assaults Nurse, Steals her Car
(Green Bay, WI) — Brown County prosecutors say a teenage girl beat a nurse with a B-B gun, stole her keys and purse – then drove off in her vehicle. Seventeen-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged with armed carjacking, substantial battery involving a dangerous weapon, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The 23-year-old nurse was injured but was able to return to the hospital from the parking lot and call 9-1-1. Her name hasn’t been released.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
antigotimes.com
Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week
The Wisconsin Probation and Parole holds a warrant for Jason E. Schreiber (5-8-1976) and the Antigo Police Department is asking for assistance in his whereabouts. Jason has a felony fully extradition warrant due to him being on probation for felony bail jumping, possess a firearm contrary to injunction, resisting or obstructing an officer and vehicle operator flee/elude an officer.Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at 715 627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL. Callers may remain anonymous. You can also send in tips using our P3 app on your device or www.P3tips.com.
UPMATTERS
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
Fox11online.com
Grassy Island Range Lights mark 150 years
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Lights that have been used to guide ships into the channel of Green Bay celebrated their 150 year anniversary along with a dedication ceremony. The celebration took place Saturday at the Green Bay Yacht Club. The Grassy Island Range Lights were first illuminated in 1872,...
WBAY Green Bay
“Domino effect” after storm damage keeps students out of Menominee, Mich., school
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - While the school year started normally for many kids this year without major COVID protocols in place, that’s not the case for Menominee High School students, who’ve been in virtual learning since the start of classes -- but not because of COVID-19. Over the summer, while replacing the roof and HVAC system at the high school, there was a heavy rainstorm.
whby.com
Green Bay School Superintendent suffered heart attack during School Board meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Green Bay School District says interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer had a heart attack during last (Monday) night’s school board meeting. Bayer told board members that she was not feeling well and an ambulance was called. She was taken to the hospital for observation. Bayer has...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin nonprofit hosts fall prevention event
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin agencies are joining together to prevent falls. The non-profit Fall Prevention Alliance of Northeast Wisconsin put on the Freedom from Falls event at the Kroc Community Center Thursday morning. The event featured speakers discussing how to be proactive in preventing falls and therapists...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
UPMATTERS
‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Wisconsin condemned, multiple arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
Green Bay business owner pitches free parking for service industry employees
If you work downtown and are in the service industry, you could still be on a tight budget. But, service employees downtown making $15 an hour or less could be getting a free alternative.
Fox11online.com
WPS grants area students with technical college scholarships
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- More than two dozen students from Northeast Wisconsin are getting a head start toward college success. The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Foundation awarded $20,000 to 28 technical college students. The scholarships are given to students working toward degrees in fields such as business management, engineering, software...
