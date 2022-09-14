ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

7 pets die in late Saturday house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened late Saturday night. Fire crews responded to the 6500 block of Hackberry Drive around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the home. Two people inside made it out of the house.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Section of State Road 19 closed due to crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 19 is closed Thursday evening due to a crash, according to Elkhart County dispatch. A call came in at 3:13 p.m. reporting the crash at the intersection of S.R. 19 and County Road 32. Dispatch said three to four vehicles were...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Celebrate Fort Wayne’s rivers with two festivals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend is your chance to celebrate Fort Wayne’s Rivers during Clean Drains: Be River SmART Fest and the Sweet Breeze Fest. Learn about both events in the interview above. Clean Drains: Be River Smart Fest and the Sweet Breeze Fest are Saturday,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD gives all-clear at West Wind Apartments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) gave the all-clear Friday afternoon after asking residents earlier in the day to avoid the area of the West Wind Apartments or to remain indoors because of heavy police activity in the area. FWPD says around...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others. His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

School bus involved in minor crash near Homestead High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A school bus with 22 students aboard was in a minor crash at the intersection of Homestead and Aboite Center roads at approximately 2:50 p.m. Friday afternoon. No injuries were initially reported to first responders before medics arrived and reevaluated all students. After medics...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FWPD : Man barricaded at West Wind Apartments surrenders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man who barricaded himself in his apartment at West Wind Apartments has surrendered to police. Police were called to 2100 Point West Drive in response to calls about a man threatening to shoot himself and others. Initial negotiations failed, and the Emergency Service Team,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Livestock truck overturns on C.R. 17

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A semi carrying pigs overturned on C.R. 17 Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police. A call came in reporting the incident at around 11 a.m. near the entrance to the Toll Road. According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported. Vets are currently on scene...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Pleasant Sunday, next round of rain on the horizon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Summer-like weather is hanging around for the rest of the weekend, but some changes are on the way. Saturday evening will stay dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop pretty quickly through the 70s by sunset. Overnight temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Supply shortages have affected the construction industry since the pandemic began about two years ago, but now, the issue is a shortage of concrete. Supply chain issues and labor shortages have specifically caused a lack of one of concrete’s key ingredients: cement...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, Indiana, was born about 200 years ago when a strategic war fort was constructed at the confluence of the three rivers. Since its establishment in 1794, the town has developed to form a gorgeous network of boulevards and parks that connect neighboring towns and three rivers, which are registered on the National Register of Historic Places.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sunny Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - High pressure will remain in control of our weather on this Saturday. That means lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. The beautiful weather will keep going tonight with the skies mainly clear with pleasantly cool temperatures. Sunday will be another nice day with a good amount of sunshine with temperatures well into the 80s. The next chance of rain will be late Sunday night in the early Monday before the sun returns Monday afternoon.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Warm weekend ahead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The beautiful weather will continue right into the weekend. Skies will stay mostly sunny during the day and mainly clear at night. There is still a chance of patchy fog developing late tonight. Temperatures will continue to warm, and Saturday and Sunday should see high temperatures well into the 80s. No rain is expected until Monday, and the chance of rain then is low.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

No one hurt in crash involving Fort Wayne Community Schools bus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say no one is hurt following a three-car crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus. The crash happened after noon at the intersection of E. Pontiac and S. Clinton streets. Police say no students were on board the bus and no...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Body Recovered In Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE - A body was recovered from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning in about 6 to 6-1/2 feet of water, according to Winona Lake Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Cox. After the man’s body was recovered by boat, he was offloaded to an ambulance and the county coroner...
WINONA LAKE, IN

