FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - High pressure will remain in control of our weather on this Saturday. That means lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. The beautiful weather will keep going tonight with the skies mainly clear with pleasantly cool temperatures. Sunday will be another nice day with a good amount of sunshine with temperatures well into the 80s. The next chance of rain will be late Sunday night in the early Monday before the sun returns Monday afternoon.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO