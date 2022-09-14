Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
7 pets die in late Saturday house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened late Saturday night. Fire crews responded to the 6500 block of Hackberry Drive around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the home. Two people inside made it out of the house.
abc57.com
Section of State Road 19 closed due to crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 19 is closed Thursday evening due to a crash, according to Elkhart County dispatch. A call came in at 3:13 p.m. reporting the crash at the intersection of S.R. 19 and County Road 32. Dispatch said three to four vehicles were...
WANE-TV
Celebrate Fort Wayne’s rivers with two festivals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend is your chance to celebrate Fort Wayne’s Rivers during Clean Drains: Be River SmART Fest and the Sweet Breeze Fest. Learn about both events in the interview above. Clean Drains: Be River Smart Fest and the Sweet Breeze Fest are Saturday,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD gives all-clear at West Wind Apartments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) gave the all-clear Friday afternoon after asking residents earlier in the day to avoid the area of the West Wind Apartments or to remain indoors because of heavy police activity in the area. FWPD says around...
WANE-TV
Prices back to normal after two Upland gas stations sell gas for under $2
UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Cars lined the streets in Upland, Indiana Saturday afternoon as people waited to get gas from two gas stations that had it listed as low as $1.74. A CountryMark and a Marathon gas station each had a long line of cars overflowing into the street waiting to get the cheap gas.
WOWO News
Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others. His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.
WANE-TV
School bus involved in minor crash near Homestead High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A school bus with 22 students aboard was in a minor crash at the intersection of Homestead and Aboite Center roads at approximately 2:50 p.m. Friday afternoon. No injuries were initially reported to first responders before medics arrived and reevaluated all students. After medics...
wfft.com
FWPD : Man barricaded at West Wind Apartments surrenders
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man who barricaded himself in his apartment at West Wind Apartments has surrendered to police. Police were called to 2100 Point West Drive in response to calls about a man threatening to shoot himself and others. Initial negotiations failed, and the Emergency Service Team,...
WISH-TV
Sheriff: SUV carrying Rep. Walorski was driving left of center, speeding before fatal crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — The SUV carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski was driving left of center in an attempt to execute a pass and speeding right before a fatal August crash that killed Walorski, two of her staffers, and a woman from Nappanee, according to a report issued Friday by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
abc57.com
Livestock truck overturns on C.R. 17
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A semi carrying pigs overturned on C.R. 17 Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police. A call came in reporting the incident at around 11 a.m. near the entrance to the Toll Road. According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported. Vets are currently on scene...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Pleasant Sunday, next round of rain on the horizon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Summer-like weather is hanging around for the rest of the weekend, but some changes are on the way. Saturday evening will stay dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop pretty quickly through the 70s by sunset. Overnight temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s.
WTHR
Final police report blames excessive speed in crash that killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART, Ind. — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office concluded its investigation into a crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others in an Aug. 3 crash. The investigation found the representative's district director, 27-year-old Zachery Potts, was driving at an excessive speed and went left of center, leading to the crash.
wfft.com
'It never should have happened:' Fort Wayne runners react to Eliza Fletcher killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s a question many women ask every time they step out their front doors: Am I safe?. This month we learned of another horrific–yet rare–scenario where the answer was no. Eliza Fletcher was on her morning run in Memphis when she...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Supply shortages have affected the construction industry since the pandemic began about two years ago, but now, the issue is a shortage of concrete. Supply chain issues and labor shortages have specifically caused a lack of one of concrete’s key ingredients: cement...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, Indiana, was born about 200 years ago when a strategic war fort was constructed at the confluence of the three rivers. Since its establishment in 1794, the town has developed to form a gorgeous network of boulevards and parks that connect neighboring towns and three rivers, which are registered on the National Register of Historic Places.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Sunny Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - High pressure will remain in control of our weather on this Saturday. That means lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. The beautiful weather will keep going tonight with the skies mainly clear with pleasantly cool temperatures. Sunday will be another nice day with a good amount of sunshine with temperatures well into the 80s. The next chance of rain will be late Sunday night in the early Monday before the sun returns Monday afternoon.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office releases final update on crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its investigation into a crash last month that killed four people, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski. The crash happened back on Aug. 3 on State Road 19 south of County Road 44. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Warm weekend ahead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The beautiful weather will continue right into the weekend. Skies will stay mostly sunny during the day and mainly clear at night. There is still a chance of patchy fog developing late tonight. Temperatures will continue to warm, and Saturday and Sunday should see high temperatures well into the 80s. No rain is expected until Monday, and the chance of rain then is low.
wfft.com
No one hurt in crash involving Fort Wayne Community Schools bus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say no one is hurt following a three-car crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus. The crash happened after noon at the intersection of E. Pontiac and S. Clinton streets. Police say no students were on board the bus and no...
Times-Union Newspaper
Body Recovered In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE - A body was recovered from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning in about 6 to 6-1/2 feet of water, according to Winona Lake Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Cox. After the man’s body was recovered by boat, he was offloaded to an ambulance and the county coroner...
