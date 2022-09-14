Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Keith McPherson is done with Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
On the latest episode of the BXB podcast, Keith McPherson is joined by C-Mac, filling in for Sweeny Murti and discussing the lack of production from Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
Pujols hits No. 698, and the lies Cardinals fans tell themselves
No, the lie I’m referring to is not the one Max Kellerman spouted to win a fake debate on ESPN. I’m talking about the one St. Louis supporters wholeheartedly believe: If Pujols doesn’t leave the shadow of the Arch, the second half of his career plays out better.
Former Mets All-Star Catcher John Stearns Dies
Nicknamed “Bad Dude,” the former No. 2 draft pick spent almost all of his career in New York.
MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning
The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71
The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
Albert Pujols' Cardinals comeback shows some books have happy endings
The old man walked slowly. As Albert Pujols waddled — harsh, but the only way to correctly describe it — his way toward the home dugout at the Cardinals' spring training stadium, he conjured up memories of the past and apprehensions about the future. His laborious gait did...
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
Rays make history with MLB's first all-Latino lineup on Roberto Clemente Day
Many MLB players observe Roberto Clemente Day by wearing his 21 jersey number. The Tampa Bay Rays found a way to go the extra mile in honoring the Pittsburgh Pirates legend. For the first time in MLB history, the Rays fielded a lineup comprised entirely of Latin American players on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced. Every player involved wore No. 21.
Yairo Munoz not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Yairo Munoz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Munoz is being replaced at third base by Nick Maton versus Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. In 60 plate appearances this season, Munoz has a .211 batting average with a .654 OPS, 3 home runs,...
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros clinch playoff berth
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Thursday night. NL WEST. The Los...
White Sox pick up crucial win over Tigers in extras
Every game over the next two and a half weeks is crucial for the White Sox as they look to track down the division-leading Guardians in the AL Central race. Saturday was especially important, and if you don’t think so, just consider the Sox actually lost ground in the standings despite picking up a big win.
Abreu's dominance of Tigers summed up in one number
If you were to pinpoint one team White Sox first baseman José Abreu has had the most success against in his big-league career, it would probably be the Tigers. And while his numbers speak for themselves, one particular stat emphasizes Abreu's dominance against Detroit. Since 2014, Abreu's rookie big-league...
Watch Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes eat mid-play snack as run scores
Perhaps the Pittsburgh Pirates should just empty their pockets before games. Five weeks after Rodolfo Castro was suspended after his cell phone fell out of his pocket as he slid into third base, Ke’Bryan Hayes is under fire for pulling sunflower seeds from his back pocket in the middle of a run-scoring play.
White Sox call on Martin for start after Cueto scratched
Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Tigers due to a non-COVID-19 illness, acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo told reporters in Detroit. Davis Martin, whom the Sox recalled from Triple-A Charlotte Saturday after placing Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list, will start in Cueto's place.
Tracking all you need to know about AL Central race
This coming week’s three-game series between the White Sox and Guardians will have major implications in the race for the AL Central crown. Cleveland remains five games up in the loss column after Saturday's games. The White Sox beat the Tigers in extra innings Saturday, while the Guardians swept their doubleheader against the Twins.
