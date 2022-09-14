ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND TV

31-year-old dies at Pennington County Care Campus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old woman died at the Pennington County Care Campus Wednesday morning. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says detox staff started lifesaving measures on a person who was found unresponsive in the Care Campus. The woman’s name is being withheld until notification of family.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid city man sentenced on federal drug charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison on drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s and Department of Justice in South Dakota said. Mark Twogood, 57, was sentenced on a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance crime. Twogood and co-conspirators...
RAPID CITY, SD
City
Rapid City, SD
State
Kansas State
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
kotatv.com

Rapid City Social Service office moving to new one-stop location

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City office of South Dakota’s Department of Social Services is moving. Their new address is 221 Mall Drive, which is a one-stop state services center that houses the local offices of seven different state agencies. According to a release from DSS, the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City man faces kidnapping, assault charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man with a long criminal record is back behind bars – this time accused of kidnapping, assault and meth charges in Sioux Falls. Theophilus Gary is accused of repeatedly punching a woman and refusing to let her out of a home on west 11th Street for at least two days.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
WYOMING STATE
kotatv.com

Elevate Rapid City looks to fund start-up daycare providers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Available childcare is one of the contributing factors to the workforce shortage that the Rapid City community is experiencing. Elevate Rapid City is starting a pilot program to alleviate some of the costs that anyone looking to open or expand a childcare center could face.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A new indigenous mentoring program starts in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new Indigenous-led nonprofit mentoring program Friend of Children opens the first Native American “He Sapa” chapter in Rapid City. The mentoring program is in partnership with the Oglala Sioux Tribe. The executive director of Friends of the Children says this will help ensure that youth are supported from age 4 through high school graduation.
RAPID CITY, SD
tsln.com

South Dakota: Roll-Over cow sales for Cordell, Henwood

While rural communities don’t typically make the big news on fundraisers or charity, small agricultural communities know how to roll up their sleeves and dig deep for neighbors in need. On Sept. 9, St. Onge Livestock barn held a rollover auction for two individuals fighting very different, but equally...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Man accused of three murders back in court

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New York man charged with three Black Hills murders is back in Seventh Circuit Court Wednesday morning. 38-year old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser back in 2020. Absolu was in for an evidence...
RAPID CITY, SD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newscenter1.tv

RCPD arrest suspect in firearm discharge incident

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 5th Street shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 11 for a report of a male who had fired a shotgun at a residence. Officers made contact with witnesses when they arrived on scene and...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCFD contain fire at Franklin Street

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Thursday at around 5:30 p.m, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. RCFD reports that before arrival, fire crews were informed that the homeowners of the household had extinguished the fire by using an extinguisher. When examining the inside of the structure, however, fire crews noticed light gray smoke originating from the chimney.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old Pine Ridge man, Isaac Roubideaux, has been sentenced to 442 months in federal prison on eight charges including possession of a firearm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to a Justice Department release, Roubideaux shot a man in the back as...
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
KEVN

Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood proposes ordinance allowing golf carts on city streets

DEADWOOD – The first reading of an ordinance permitting the use of golf carts on city streets in Deadwood for a $50 permit fee and application process was heard by the Deadwood City Commission Sept. 6. “This came about when the state of South Dakota decided they were no...
DEADWOOD, SD
kotatv.com

Motorcycle club donates aluminum tabs to the ‘Pop Tab Kid’

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one survivor is giving back with the help of a a group of veterans. Saturday, the Militiamen Veterans Motorcycle Club gathered in Spearfish to present all the aluminum tabs members of the club have collected. It’s all to help...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Construction progressing on I-90 Exit 37 project

STURGIS — As work continues on Interstate 90 construction near Exit 37, the project engineer said he has been pleasantly surprised at the traffic flow through the construction zone. Jason Baker, an engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, said when the project was first discussed there was...
STURGIS, SD

