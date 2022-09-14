Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
31-year-old dies at Pennington County Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old woman died at the Pennington County Care Campus Wednesday morning. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says detox staff started lifesaving measures on a person who was found unresponsive in the Care Campus. The woman’s name is being withheld until notification of family.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid city man sentenced on federal drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison on drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s and Department of Justice in South Dakota said. Mark Twogood, 57, was sentenced on a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance crime. Twogood and co-conspirators...
kelo.com
Rapid City man arrested in Sioux Falls for domestic violence, kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Rapid City man sits in a Sioux Falls jail. Theophilus Joseph Gary II, 43, is facing numerous charges including Domestic Abuse, 2nd degree kidnapping, and possession of stolen vehicle. Police say that Gary held a 40 year old woman hostage in her apartment...
kotatv.com
Rapid City’s first Kids’ Clothes Swap is a helpful alternative for parents
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every parent has felt the familiar struggle of trying to keep up with their kids’ growth and clothing them for all of the seasons. Clothing bills can add up fast. To help combat that issue locally, Elise Shilling and Sarah Walker brought a Kids’...
kotatv.com
Rapid City Social Service office moving to new one-stop location
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City office of South Dakota’s Department of Social Services is moving. Their new address is 221 Mall Drive, which is a one-stop state services center that houses the local offices of seven different state agencies. According to a release from DSS, the...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man faces kidnapping, assault charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man with a long criminal record is back behind bars – this time accused of kidnapping, assault and meth charges in Sioux Falls. Theophilus Gary is accused of repeatedly punching a woman and refusing to let her out of a home on west 11th Street for at least two days.
kotatv.com
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
kotatv.com
Elevate Rapid City looks to fund start-up daycare providers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Available childcare is one of the contributing factors to the workforce shortage that the Rapid City community is experiencing. Elevate Rapid City is starting a pilot program to alleviate some of the costs that anyone looking to open or expand a childcare center could face.
kotatv.com
A new indigenous mentoring program starts in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new Indigenous-led nonprofit mentoring program Friend of Children opens the first Native American “He Sapa” chapter in Rapid City. The mentoring program is in partnership with the Oglala Sioux Tribe. The executive director of Friends of the Children says this will help ensure that youth are supported from age 4 through high school graduation.
tsln.com
South Dakota: Roll-Over cow sales for Cordell, Henwood
While rural communities don’t typically make the big news on fundraisers or charity, small agricultural communities know how to roll up their sleeves and dig deep for neighbors in need. On Sept. 9, St. Onge Livestock barn held a rollover auction for two individuals fighting very different, but equally...
kotatv.com
This is National Suicide Prevention Month but for this Rapid City center, every month is suicide prevention month
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - September marks National Suicide Prevention month, and as South Dakota ranks 10th highest in the nation for suicide rates, suicide prevention centers across the state have plans on how to hopefully lower those statistics. “For us every month is suicide prevention month,” Bill Elger, prevention...
kotatv.com
Man accused of three murders back in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New York man charged with three Black Hills murders is back in Seventh Circuit Court Wednesday morning. 38-year old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser back in 2020. Absolu was in for an evidence...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD arrest suspect in firearm discharge incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 5th Street shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 11 for a report of a male who had fired a shotgun at a residence. Officers made contact with witnesses when they arrived on scene and...
newscenter1.tv
RCFD contain fire at Franklin Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Thursday at around 5:30 p.m, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. RCFD reports that before arrival, fire crews were informed that the homeowners of the household had extinguished the fire by using an extinguisher. When examining the inside of the structure, however, fire crews noticed light gray smoke originating from the chimney.
kotatv.com
Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old Pine Ridge man, Isaac Roubideaux, has been sentenced to 442 months in federal prison on eight charges including possession of a firearm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to a Justice Department release, Roubideaux shot a man in the back as...
KEVN
Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood proposes ordinance allowing golf carts on city streets
DEADWOOD – The first reading of an ordinance permitting the use of golf carts on city streets in Deadwood for a $50 permit fee and application process was heard by the Deadwood City Commission Sept. 6. “This came about when the state of South Dakota decided they were no...
newscenter1.tv
Opening date announced for Old Navy store in Rapid City’s Rushmore Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The much-anticipated opening date for the new Old Navy at Rushmore Crossing in Rapid City has finally been announced. The store’s General Manager, Kimberly Meyer, tells NewsCenter1 the new Rapid City location will have its grand opening on Saturday, October 1 at 10 a.m.
kotatv.com
Motorcycle club donates aluminum tabs to the ‘Pop Tab Kid’
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one survivor is giving back with the help of a a group of veterans. Saturday, the Militiamen Veterans Motorcycle Club gathered in Spearfish to present all the aluminum tabs members of the club have collected. It’s all to help...
Black Hills Pioneer
Construction progressing on I-90 Exit 37 project
STURGIS — As work continues on Interstate 90 construction near Exit 37, the project engineer said he has been pleasantly surprised at the traffic flow through the construction zone. Jason Baker, an engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, said when the project was first discussed there was...
