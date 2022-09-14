Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Kemp announces millions in aid for Grady ahead of Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA (WUPA) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced plans to provide a multimillion-dollar financial rescue package for Grady Health System in response to the upcoming closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. “Today, I’m announcing that the state will dedicate some of our remaining ARPA allotment to provide $130...
beckersspine.com
Georgia Bone & Joint expands surgical team
Newnan-based Georgia Bone & Joint is growing its surgical team, The Newnan Times-Herald reported Sept. 14. Michael Webber, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He will provide services including hand, wrist and arm surgery, including endoscopic microsurgeries. With the addition of Dr. Webber, 11 surgeons now operate at...
GSU holds ceremony to welcome first Black President in university's history
ATLANTA — Georgia State University held a special ceremony to welcome its first Black president in the university's 109-year history on Friday. An Investiture Ceremony was held for GSU's eighth President Dr. M. Brian Blake at the university's new Convocation Center. Blake began his tenure at GSU in August...
Vandals stop Morris Brown College’s clock
Just days after recently accredited Morris Brown College celebrated students returning to campus, vandals broke into his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newnan Times-Herald
Celebrating life at Cancer Treatment Centers of America
Cancer Treatment Centers of America Atlanta in Newnan is celebrating life on Sept. 23 with a red carpet for patients who made it through five years of treatment as of 2020, 2021 and 2022, all through the pandemic. Nearly 1,200 patients will be honored during the event, and 500 are...
cobbcountycourier.com
Medicaid expansion debate revived as Kemp tosses Grady $130M lifeline
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. The governor has directed $130 million in federal aid toward expanding Atlanta’s Grady Hospital as it scrambles to absorb more patients once Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center shuts its doors on Nov. 1. Wellstar’s...
Newnan Times-Herald
Phillip Terry Black
On Tuesday morning, September 13, Phillip Terry Black, 59, of Newnan, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He passed away at Piedmont Newnan Hospital after a two-year battle with cancer. Terry was surrounded in presence and love by his six children and devoted wife of 38 years. He was born on November 12, 1962, in Atlanta, to Marvin O’Neil and Grace Virginia (née Hindman) Black. He grew up in College Park and moved his family to Newnan in 1995. Terry was a loyal member of SonRise Baptist Church and enjoyed serving, especially with their audio/visual ministry team. He was a dedicated employee at First Liberty Building & Loan for 21 years. Terry began each morning by reading his Bible and enjoying a strong cup of tea. He relished autumnal trips to North Georgia with his family. He loved to read Alan Bradley mysteries and the works of C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien. With puns and word-games, Terry shared his wry sense of humor and thirst for learning with everyone in his life. He was an avid photographer, birdwatcher, and lover of nature. Terry is preceded in death by his sister Pamela Jean, father Marvin, and mother Grace.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newspaper reporter visits Thomas Crossroads students
Students in Dr. Victoria Stephens’ fifth grade English/language arts classes at Thomas Crossroads Elementary School were visited recently by a local newspaper reporter. Rebecca Leftwich of The Newnan Times-Herald spoke with the students over three class periods, explaining her job and relating it to topics the students are currently studying in Stephens’ classes. She answered questions from the students about her job and about other writing-related areas like note taking, plagiarism, fact vs. opinion, proper citation of sources and how news stories are generated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXIA 11 Alive
Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
Some teachers complain about Kemp’s classroom supply subsidy
A $125 grant for Georgia public school teachers goes through a system that doesn't offer access to big-box retailers.
The Citizen Online
Fayette Senior Services announces October calendar listings
Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs – Community Calendar Listings. Snake Your Groove Thing – Monday, October 3 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail: Georgia is home to over 40 different kinds of snakes and despite their peculiar bodies and sometimes frightening behaviors, they are very important to the environment and even to people! Charlee Martin, Environmental Education Coordinator with the Southern Conservation Trust, teaches us how these amazing animals are not as bad as you thought and how to differentiate between the venomous and nonvenomous species! Slither on over and see a live snake that will be on site during the presentation. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.
Contractor who hand-built bridge in 1800s becomes first Black man honored at Stone Mountain Park
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park is honoring an African-American for the first time in its history. Washington W. King built a wooden bridge by hand in Athens in the 1800s. The bridge is now being moved to Stone Mountain Park. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scoopotp.com
Biscuit Belly Opens First Georgia Restaurant OTP
The brunch style franchise, Biscuit Belly, opened its first Georgia location in Acworth at 3330 Cobb Parkway NW. The restaurant chain has 5 locations in Kentucky, 1 in Indiana and now Georgia has been added to the mix. Multi-unit franchisees and partners, Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
macaronikid.com
Presenting the Stacey Freaking' Abrams Yard Sign
Stacey Abrams does it for me and is my chosen candidate as a woman and as a woman of color. Our visions go hand and hand. I am not just voting for her because she is a Democrat. Stacey is getting my vote because of all these reasons respectfully. So...
Newnan Times-Herald
Balloon release for missing Newnan woman
On Oct. 1, Tiffany Foster’s family and friends will mark her 37th birthday with a balloon release at Newnan’s Veterans Memorial Park. If she isn’t found, it will be the second birthday they celebrate without her. Foster disappeared on March 1, 2021. “It’s hard on the whole...
Local museum provides insight into Royal Kingdom’s contributions to Georgia
ATLANTA — The World Athletes’ Monument and Millennium Gate Museum has become a focal point of mourning and reflection since the passing of Queen Elizabeth. In these pictures, you can see mourners left flowers, stuffed animals and even cards. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
Newnan Times-Herald
Tony Wayne Brooks
Tony Wayne Brooks, 72 of Newnan passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was born July 24, 1950, in Newnan to the late Other and Elva Brooks. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Lanny Brooks, and sisters-in-law, Louise Brooks and Karren Brooks. Wayne graduated in 1970 from...
beckersspine.com
7 things to know about Peachtree Orthopedics
Peachtree Orthopedics is a specialized orthopedic clinic based in Atlanta, and has been in operation for 70 years. 1. Peachtree has 35 fellowship trained physicians. 2. Peachtree has two ASCs — in Perimeter, Ga., and Piedmont, Ga. 3. Peacthree has four MRI locations, 10 physical therapy locations and nine...
Comments / 0