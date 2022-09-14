On Tuesday morning, September 13, Phillip Terry Black, 59, of Newnan, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He passed away at Piedmont Newnan Hospital after a two-year battle with cancer. Terry was surrounded in presence and love by his six children and devoted wife of 38 years. He was born on November 12, 1962, in Atlanta, to Marvin O’Neil and Grace Virginia (née Hindman) Black. He grew up in College Park and moved his family to Newnan in 1995. Terry was a loyal member of SonRise Baptist Church and enjoyed serving, especially with their audio/visual ministry team. He was a dedicated employee at First Liberty Building & Loan for 21 years. Terry began each morning by reading his Bible and enjoying a strong cup of tea. He relished autumnal trips to North Georgia with his family. He loved to read Alan Bradley mysteries and the works of C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien. With puns and word-games, Terry shared his wry sense of humor and thirst for learning with everyone in his life. He was an avid photographer, birdwatcher, and lover of nature. Terry is preceded in death by his sister Pamela Jean, father Marvin, and mother Grace.

