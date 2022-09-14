Read full article on original website
This Peruvian Food Truck Is Taking LA by Storm, Inspired by Owner’s Upbringing in Coastal Peru
We grew up with comida en la casa, but we also want to support those who make us comida en la calle. That’s why this Latinx Heritage Month, mitú has partnered with El Jimador to spotlight small business owners to aid the Latino Community Foundation. Juntos, we build on our efforts to foster inclusivity and amplify Latinx voices.
What Started as a Way To Cope With the Pandemic Has Quickly Become One of the Most Celebrated Food Trucks in Highland Park
Two Women at a Busy Denny’s Rolled Up Their Sleeves When They Saw the Restaurant Was Short-Staffed
When Sylvia Arredondo and her mother, Idalia Merkel, decided to stop at Denny’s after going to a concert, they probably didn’t expect to spend the rest of their night working there, but that’s exactly what happened soon after they walked through the doors. After visiting one Denny’s...
Did You Know About the Ancient History That Makes Mexico’s ‘Tejuino’ Corn Drink What It Is Today?
This Latinx Heritage Month, mitú is highlighting the root of Latinx joy. We’re digging deep into the subcultures and traditions that have shaped our communities — the reason for our song and our dance. We continue building flourishing communities together because of our strong roots and with the support of State Farm.
