Softball: Warrenton vs. Orchard Farm
Warrenton lost to Orchard Farm 6-5 Thursday. To purchase photo reprints, contact The Record at 636-456-6397.
Volleyball: Warrenton vs. St. Charles West
Warrenton beat St. Charles West 3-0 Thursday to earn their third win of the season. To purchase photo reprints, contact The Record at 636-456-6397.
Wright City Homecoming Parade 2022
The Wright City School District held its annual Homecoming parade on Sept. 9, 2022, with a cinematic theme for all of the decorated floats this year. To order photo reprints, call 636-456-6397.
Boys Soccer: Warrenton vs. St. Charles West
Warrenton lost to St. Charles West 3-1 Thursday. To purchase photo reprints, contact The Record at 636-456-6397.
