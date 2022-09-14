Read full article on original website
Riley County Arrest Report September 17
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JEDIDIAH WILLIAM WEISSMAN, 19, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. KEANDRE MARCQUIS HOPKINS, 24,...
Kan. woman injured after crash when driver attempts illegal u-turn
GEARY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford Mustang driven by Robert S. Collins, 21, Sarona, Wisconsin, was westbound on Interstate 70 three miles east of U.S. 77. A 2014 Subaru XV Crosstech driven...
KOAT 7
Missing Valencia County woman found dead, suspect arrested in Kansas
A New Mexico was arrested Saturday morning in Garden City, Kansas, in connection with the death of a Valencia County woman. Karla Valencia had been reported missing to Valencia County Sheriff's deputies, on September 6. After an investigation, it was determined that Valencia's disappearance was suspicious, and began looking into the whereabouts of Valencia and her husband, Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa.
Kan. woman wanted for burglary was transporting cocaine
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 3:30a.m. Sept. 14, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet sedan for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Sheriff alerts citizens to more counterfeit cash in Kansas
HASKELL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are alerting residents in southwest Kansas of "not so counterfeit money" making its way around, according to a social media report from the Haskell County Sheriff's office. These bills clearly state “For Motion Picture Purposes” or “Copy Money” but, are very realistic....
Police investigate false reports of active shooter at Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported active shooter in a high school in Topeka. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka, according to a statement from the city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
Police arrest Kansas felon for license plate, vehicle thefts
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of license plate and vehicle thefts in Salina have made an arrest. On Thursday, police arrested Anthony Bernal, 39, of Salina, in connection to the stolen license plate case, two stolen vehicle cases, and a case in which a loaf of bread and a package of Oscar Meyer hotdogs were stolen from a south Salina store, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
Riley Co. Emergency Management sounds outdoor sirens due to high winds
RILEY COUNTY - Riley County Emergency Management sounded the outdoor warning sirens at 9:55 pm Saturday. The sirens were activated due to straight line winds of 70 MPH impacting the Ogden and Manhattan areas. Riley County Emergency Management recommends seeking shelter from the wind.
republic-online.com
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
RCPD: Gun shot in the air; 43-year-old was intoxicated
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating attempted aggravated battery in Manhattan. Just after 9:15p.m. Wednesday, police filed a report for attempted aggravated battery, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana in 400 block of S. 5th Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County activity report.
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling depressants, meth
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 5p.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 11200 block of South Topeka Avenue, north of Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop,...
Kansas post office closure leaving some worried
VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
Crash near Westmoreland closed road while crews removed truck, trailer
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - A crash near Westmoreland closed Westmoreland Road for more than one hour on Friday afternoon. Just after 10:00 am, crews were called out to a report of a one vehicle crash without injuries. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 truck...
Suspect arrested for fight in Aggieville that critically injured man
MANHATTAN– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fight in Aggieville on August 28. With assistance from Fort Riley’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID), authorities have identified a suspect and made an arrest, according to the Riley County Police Department. On Wednesday, police arrested 25-year-old Jordan Owens of Fort Riley...
Thunderstorms rumbled through the region Saturday night
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WAS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DICKINSON AND WESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES... At 1209 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Woodbine to 4 miles south of Herington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph...
58 arrests made during police operation in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly 60 people were arrested by the Topeka Police Department following an operation involving multiple other law enforcement agencies. In total, 58 people were arrested, clearing 78 felony warrants and 30 misdemeanor warrants, according to the TPD. The operation focused its efforts on Sept 8. According to the TPD, a joint court […]
kiowacountysignal.com
Buffalo suspected in owner’s death also injures Kansas deputy
An August 7 incident involving a buffalo, an Ellsworth man and a Kansas sheriff ’s deputy did not end well and circumstances are still under investigation. Scott Schroeder, 56, of Bushton was killed in a probable buffalo attack and an unnamed Ellsworth deputy was injured. The buffalo also died.
KVOE
UPDATE: Cooking accident cited as cause of apartment fire in north Emporia
Emporia Fire says the cause of a fire inside of a northern Emporia apartment complex was deemed accidental. Fire crews were called to an apartment complex at 1100 Constitution just before 5:40 pm. According to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, smoke was visible from the complex upon arrival and fire was found inside of unit 6.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/15)
BOOKED: Kevin Pekarek on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $50,000 C/S. BOOKED: Joshua Smith on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $50,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ernie Klima on Barton County District Court warrant for Theft, bond set at $5,000 C/S.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
