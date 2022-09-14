ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabaunsee County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 17

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JEDIDIAH WILLIAM WEISSMAN, 19, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. KEANDRE MARCQUIS HOPKINS, 24,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KOAT 7

Missing Valencia County woman found dead, suspect arrested in Kansas

A New Mexico was arrested Saturday morning in Garden City, Kansas, in connection with the death of a Valencia County woman. Karla Valencia had been reported missing to Valencia County Sheriff's deputies, on September 6. After an investigation, it was determined that Valencia's disappearance was suspicious, and began looking into the whereabouts of Valencia and her husband, Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wabaunsee County, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
City
Mcfarland, KS
County
Wabaunsee County, KS
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Russell County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Russell County, KS
JC Post

Sheriff alerts citizens to more counterfeit cash in Kansas

HASKELL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are alerting residents in southwest Kansas of "not so counterfeit money" making its way around, according to a social media report from the Haskell County Sheriff's office. These bills clearly state “For Motion Picture Purposes” or “Copy Money” but, are very realistic....
HASKELL COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police arrest Kansas felon for license plate, vehicle thefts

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of license plate and vehicle thefts in Salina have made an arrest. On Thursday, police arrested Anthony Bernal, 39, of Salina, in connection to the stolen license plate case, two stolen vehicle cases, and a case in which a loaf of bread and a package of Oscar Meyer hotdogs were stolen from a south Salina store, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Hoskins
republic-online.com

Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell

LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
LINN COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Gun shot in the air; 43-year-old was intoxicated

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating attempted aggravated battery in Manhattan. Just after 9:15p.m. Wednesday, police filed a report for attempted aggravated battery, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana in 400 block of S. 5th Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Wabaunsee Co#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Wabaunsee County Sheriff
KSNT News

Kansas post office closure leaving some worried

VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
VASSAR, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Cars
KSNT News

58 arrests made during police operation in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly 60 people were arrested by the Topeka Police Department following an operation involving multiple other law enforcement agencies. In total, 58 people were arrested, clearing 78 felony warrants and 30 misdemeanor warrants, according to the TPD. The operation focused its efforts on Sept 8. According to the TPD, a joint court […]
TOPEKA, KS
kiowacountysignal.com

Buffalo suspected in owner’s death also injures Kansas deputy

An August 7 incident involving a buffalo, an Ellsworth man and a Kansas sheriff ’s deputy did not end well and circumstances are still under investigation. Scott Schroeder, 56, of Bushton was killed in a probable buffalo attack and an unnamed Ellsworth deputy was injured. The buffalo also died.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Cooking accident cited as cause of apartment fire in north Emporia

Emporia Fire says the cause of a fire inside of a northern Emporia apartment complex was deemed accidental. Fire crews were called to an apartment complex at 1100 Constitution just before 5:40 pm. According to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, smoke was visible from the complex upon arrival and fire was found inside of unit 6.
EMPORIA, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/15)

BOOKED: Kevin Pekarek on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $50,000 C/S. BOOKED: Joshua Smith on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $50,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ernie Klima on Barton County District Court warrant for Theft, bond set at $5,000 C/S.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy