DANVERS – Last year when the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team opened up its season and played on the new Doucette Field turf for the first time on that gorgeous Saturday afternoon, they watched Danvers' offense, led by quarterback Travis Voisine and wide receiver Owen Gasinowski carve up the Redmen defense to a tune of 35-18. This past Friday night, now at their place of Deering Stadium, Redmen head coach Brian Aylward had one message to his team before the kick-off started: effort and toughness were not going to be an issue this time around.

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO