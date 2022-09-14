Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
Some members of the Select Board lukewarm on ‘Wilmington On Tap,’ a proposed town tagline
WILMINGTON — On Monday night, Stirling Brandworks Principal Thomas Stirling and Economic Development Committee Chair Mike Champoux presented the committee’s best proposed tagline as part of building a brand identity for the town: “Wilmington on Tap.”. Champoux opened by explaining that this work was provided by a...
homenewshere.com
Public hearing for earth removal at 203 Lowell St.
WILMINGTON — Select Board members, town employees, and residents expressed environmental and truck route concerns during the public hearing for a request to remove earth at 203 Lowell St, during the Select Board meeting this past Monday night. The Civil Project Manager for Procopio Companies, Matt Kiegel, described how...
homenewshere.com
Landlocked Forest OK’d for new signage and map upgrades
BURLINGTON - The Select Board decisively approved a proposed upgrade to the signage and mapping of the Landlocked Forest trail system. The Friends of the Landlocked Forest and the Greater Boston New England Mountain Biking Association are again working together on maintaining and improving the forest’s accessibility. The current...
homenewshere.com
DPW Director presents on boil water order and waste ban
WILMINGTON — The Select Board invited DPW Director Jamie Magaldi and Deputy Director Joe Lobao to present on the boil water order and DEP waste ban for their meeting on Monday night. Magaldi shared pride for the town’s response which he would go on to summarize. In general,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
homenewshere.com
Winchester going with all-electric HVAC unit for town hall
WINCHESTER - Although it will cost a little more money, the Select Board endorsed replacing the town hall’s current HVAC system with a brand new all-electric system. The current HVAC unit is in such rough shape that interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph said the town is in “dire need for new HVAC.”
homenewshere.com
Wilmington has 40B dilemma
Very rarely will residents support a 40B project in their neighborhood (unless the development team works closely with them to make sure the project fits with the neighborhood in style and size). Typically, when residents hear about a proposed 40B project they petition the town’s governing body (Select Board or City Council) to submit a letter to MassHousing detailing why the project doesn’t make sense and should, therefore, be shut down (or at the very least modified).
homenewshere.com
Verizon looks to boost cell coverage with new towers
READING - Verizon would like to add three new cell towers in Reading according to the results of a Request For Information from the town that was discussed by the Reading Select Board Tuesday. For those who have complained about Verizon’s coverage issues in town, it’s good news.
homenewshere.com
Irish eyes will be smiling at the Lowell Irish Festival
While most areas in New England begin to show signs of the bright colors of red, orange and yellow that the fall season has to offer, here in the Lowell area, things are looking greener than usual. The local “emerald” conditions can only mean one thing. It is once again...
IN THIS ARTICLE
homenewshere.com
School district again plagued by bus driver shortages
WOBURN - With the district now seeking help from outside transportation companies, special Education (SPED) busing issues marred an otherwise picture-perfect start to the 2022-2023 school year. During a School Committee meeting last night in the Joyce Middle School, Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley tried to assure impacted families that the...
homenewshere.com
Burlington seeks ‘resilience’ against climate change
BURLINGTON - The town received a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Action Grant (MVP) last October and the funds were used to explore the flooding issues at the Vine Brook Aquifer. Burlington Conservation Administrator John Keeley explained the MVP Action Grant focuses on communities building resiliency to the effects of climate change....
homenewshere.com
State police investigating fatal single-car crash in Boxborough
BOXBOROUGH — At 4:35 p.m. Friday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 north in Boxborough that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2014 Audi A6 was northbound when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the left...
homenewshere.com
Former runner Keefe returns as the new Redmen Boys CC Coach
TEWKSBURY – Back in the fall of 2011, the Town Crier did a feature story on Christina (Dick) Keefe, who was one of the cross-country team's captains, one of just two girls returning to the line-up with varsity experience, and she was coming off a season in which she battled her share of injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
homenewshere.com
Redmen Golf team gets into the win column after two tough losses
DRACUT – Entering Tuesday afternoon’s MVC Division 2 match against Dracut, while coming off a tough loss to Central Catholic in their previous match, the Tewksbury High Golf team was hoping to not only start off their MVC Division 2 season on a winning note, but they were also hoping to pick up their first win of the season after getting off to an 0-2 start after a pair of losses to MVC Division 1 rivals Andover and Central Catholic.
homenewshere.com
Rams pull off big upset win over Bedford
BILLERICA – Saturday's thrilling 30-26 victory gave Shawsheen Tech Football coach Al Costabile his 197th career win between his early days at Bishop Fenwick and now his 25th season as the Rams head man. While sporting the biggest smile he possibly could have had on his face, Costabile was...
homenewshere.com
Golfers face the iron of the league
NORTH READING – With an undermanned roster and facing probably the toughest part of their schedule right out of the game, the Wilmington High Golf team got off to a somewhat predictable tough start in the first couple of weeks, as they are off to an 0-5 start in the Middlesex League.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury defeats Danvers, 35-21, in season opener: Redmen were running on a full tank in the fourth quarter
DANVERS – Last year when the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team opened up its season and played on the new Doucette Field turf for the first time on that gorgeous Saturday afternoon, they watched Danvers' offense, led by quarterback Travis Voisine and wide receiver Owen Gasinowski carve up the Redmen defense to a tune of 35-18. This past Friday night, now at their place of Deering Stadium, Redmen head coach Brian Aylward had one message to his team before the kick-off started: effort and toughness were not going to be an issue this time around.
homenewshere.com
Graffeo named new girls coach, but adds recruiter to her position
TEWKSBURY – It's one thing to be a new coach, but it's another thing when you have to physically go out and try to lure members to join your team. In the case of Courtney Graffeo, that can be more exhausting than being a cross-country coach and doing the actual mileage with the kids.
homenewshere.com
Arlington Catholic hangs on for a 28-21 victory: Slow start, turnovers, cost Wildcats in season opener
MEDFORD – If you only looked at the box score of last Saturday’s matchup between Wilmington and Arlington Catholic, you would likely come away the impression that the Wilmington High Football team had earned a hard fought win over AC. You would have thought that because the ‘Cats dominated in nearly every statistical category, including picking up 19 first downs, compared to just three for the Cougars, while outgaining AC by a margin of 335-260 in total yards.
Comments / 0