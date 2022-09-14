Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Heupel: Vols' rout of Akron 'one of the chippiest games that I’ve been a part of'
On the surface, there was no obvious reason for tensions to rise when Tennessee and Akron squared off Saturday night at Neyland Stadium. It was only the third head-to-head meeting between the Vols and the Zips, two teams that aren’t particularly close to one another geographically, and they don’t have many players on their current rosters that are familiar with one another.
GoVols247 Podcast: No. 15 Vols wax Akron, 63-6
Looking for a discussion on Tennessee’s annihilation of Akron and a quick look at next week’s showdown against Florida?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker and Ben McKee convened at Neyland Stadium to discuss 15th-ranked Tennessee’s 63-6 win over Akron on Saturday night.
Rucker: Biggest number in Vols' win over Akron was 101,915
Topics aren’t terribly difficult to find in a 63-6 win. We could discuss many things in the aftermath of Tennessee’s win over Akron on Saturday night here at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. But none of them are more important than you. Well … 101,915 of you. That’s how...
ESPN's 'College GameDay' returning to Tennessee for Florida game
For the first time in almost six years, "College GameDay" is headed back to Tennessee. The Vols and ESPN announced Sunday morning that college football’s longest-running and most celebrated pregame show will broadcast from Tennessee's campus leading up to the Vols' SEC opener Saturday afternoon against Florida. The show...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heupel, teammate react to Jimmy Calloway's ejection in win over Akron
Jimmy Calloway didn’t have to wait for the officials to announce the penalties that came from his final play Saturday night. He started to walk off the field and toward Tennessee’s locker room, knowing his night was over after he threw a few punches at Akron cornerback Tyson Durant.
Bold Predictions: No.15 Tennessee-Akron
No.15 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0) is set to host Akron (1-1,0-0) on Saturday night for its third non-conference game of the 2022 schedule. Tennessee opened as a fifty-point favorite against the Zips as the Vols will look to fine tune some things before embarking in conference play. Ahead of the contest, ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
Look: SEC Player Ejected After Throwing Multiple Punches During Saturday Night Game
A troubling video has emerged of an SEC football player punching an opposing player multiple times during a game this Saturday night. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway has been ejected from tonight's game between the Volunteers and Akron Zips. Calloway punched an Arkon defender multiple times in the helmet before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey
Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton. Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below. UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
CBS Sports
Watch Tennessee vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.
bestofarkansassports.com
SEC Corrects Mistake, Reportedly Gives Fans What They Want + Other Takeaways from 2023 Baseball Schedule
The mistake didn’t even make it to the weekend, giving Arkansas — and Tennessee — baseball fans something to celebrate in the middle of football season. The SEC, just two days after revealing it, rescinded its 2023 conference slate because of “an error in the scheduling process,” the league announced Friday. Two matchups not scheduled to take place until 2024 somehow made their way into the schedule, so a “revised” version will come “in the near future.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBIR
Tennessee football player Savion Herring charged with domestic assault
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a domestic assault incident, according to logs from the University of Tennessee Police Department. An arrest warrant said he was involved in an incident with his girlfriend Sunday, Sept. 11 in Stokely Hall at...
Service & Sacrifice: Original Golden Knight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Daredevils. Pioneers. Adrenaline junkies. All are fitting descriptions of a group of elite soldiers who helped develop the Army Golden Knights parachute unit. “You get out and get open and it’s the quietest thing you have ever heard in your life. You can hear people on...
While four East Tennessee school districts ranked low in state report, two others achieved success
TENNESSEE, USA — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. However, two school districts were considered "exemplary" in the report. They were Newport City Schools and the Tennessee Schools for the...
wvlt.tv
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
What to expect this flu season in East Tennessee
The Director of Nursing with the Knox County Health Department shares what the community can expect this flu season.
WATE
Brown slime found inside Blount County restaurant’s ice maker
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly a dozen violations were marked down at a breakfast and lunch spot in Blount County. The grade is a 76 at IHOP, the one at 906 Turner Street, in Maryville. That 76 is a passing score. IHOP, 906 Turner St, Maryville — Grade: 76,...
Longest-held enlisted POW recounts how he stayed sane in captivity
The longest-held enlisted POW is Bill Robinson from East Tennessee. Don Dare spoke with the retired Air Force Captain Bill Robinson about his years in captivity and a pilot who is still MIA.
utdailybeacon.com
PERIOD. @ UT seeks to bring period equity to campus
A new organization on campus seeks to bring awareness and combat a little-known issue affecting the community: period poverty. PERIOD. @ UTK is the local chapter of PERIOD., a global non-profit dedicated to eliminating inequalities and stigmas surrounding menstruation through service, education and advocacy. With chapters across 42 states and...
247Sports
50K+
Followers
372K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0