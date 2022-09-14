Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/16
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 4: Wilson Memorial vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro meet in a Shenandoah District matchup.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia ABC awards grants to support youth leadership efforts to prevent substance use
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A plan to raise money to create a safe place for teens in Page County to hangout in a drug- and alcohol-free environment that offers recreational activities and substance use prevention resources has earned members of a county youth coalition a $500 grant from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.
wsvaonline.com
Rockingham County discusses naming policy
Discussions continue in Rockingham County on the school system’s naming policy, which will require teachers and staff to notify parents if a student wants to be called by a different name than what is on record. School Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl was on Early Mornings today and said that...
Augusta Free Press
Road work schedules in the VDOT Staunton District for the week of Sept. 19-23
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
WHSV
Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday. The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all. ”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard...
Augusta Free Press
Local flavors: New Waynesboro business provides what the River City needs
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Kelly and Brandon Sheely live in the Tree Streets neighborhood of the River City. And among their furry visitors in that part of the city are foxes. When they opened their new business venture on August 24,...
AGU Blogosphere
Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg
This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
UV Cavalier Daily
BLACK STUDENTS: An Open Letter from Black U.Va.
To University President Jim Ryan, the Board of Visitors, the University Police Department and University administration,. We, the Black students of the University of Virginia, do not trust you. This University continues to struggle to address its historical engagement in racism and discrimination. In spite of this, we continue to strive for academic excellence while dealing with attacks on our physical persons. The University administration not only fails to keep us safe, but also actively impedes our ability to take measures to protect ourselves by withholding crucial information from our community.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Courthouse information session scheduled for Sept. 22
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. On Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. a public information session will be held at the Augusta County Government Center with a presentation at 7 p.m. by Moseley Architects. A forum about where to build the new...
WHSV
1,000 pounds of pork delivered to Hope Distributed
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 1,000 pounds of fresh pork products were delivered to Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg on Thursday morning. The pork will be given out to families in need around the area. The delivery was part of Rockingham Cooperatives Pork for the Pantry program which is part of its...
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: Jail renovation, Brackney out of retirement, and more
A multi-million dollar renovation project for the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail will upgrade aging utilities and add new resources like classrooms. Photo: Skylcad Aerial. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts,...
NBC 29 News
Person shot in area of Cedar Hills Rd. and N. Berkshire Rd.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital Wednesday, September 14. Officers with Albemarle County and Charlottesville responded to the area of Cedar Hill Road and North Berkshire Road around 5:40 p.m. yesterday. A gunshot victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Their condition has not been released to the public.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: One lane closure Thursday night on North Delphine Avenue
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, one lane will be closed on N. Delphine Ave. as public works crews install a 6” water mainline. The closure at the intersection of Georgia Avenue will be in place until...
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
NBC 29 News
Nelson Co. family-owned maze getting ready to open for the fall
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A family-owned maze in Nelson County is getting ready to welcome people back for the fall season. The owner of the Blue Ridge Mountain Maze, Kate Knott, says the project is sustainable-focused, which sets it apart. The family has been at this for 23 years, though only in its current location for three years.
WHSV
The Little Grill Collective in Harrisonburg closing down temporarily with its future uncertain
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A beloved Harrisonburg restaurant is closing at least for the near future and possibly for good. The Little Grill Collective on North Main Street will not be opening up this week as its future is uncertain. The Collective is unique in that it has been employee-owned...
cbs19news
Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
Augusta Free Press
Aramark pledges improved concessions experience for UVA-ODU game
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Aramark, the company that runs concessions at Virginia Athletics events, is pledging to do better for Saturday’s UVA-ODU game than it did for the home opener with Richmond in Week 1. Somehow, on a day with...
