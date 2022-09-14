ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landlocked Forest OK’d for new signage and map upgrades

BURLINGTON - The Select Board decisively approved a proposed upgrade to the signage and mapping of the Landlocked Forest trail system. The Friends of the Landlocked Forest and the Greater Boston New England Mountain Biking Association are again working together on maintaining and improving the forest’s accessibility. The current...
BURLINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Public hearing for earth removal at 203 Lowell St.

WILMINGTON — Select Board members, town employees, and residents expressed environmental and truck route concerns during the public hearing for a request to remove earth at 203 Lowell St, during the Select Board meeting this past Monday night. The Civil Project Manager for Procopio Companies, Matt Kiegel, described how...
WILMINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

DPW Director presents on boil water order and waste ban

WILMINGTON — The Select Board invited DPW Director Jamie Magaldi and Deputy Director Joe Lobao to present on the boil water order and DEP waste ban for their meeting on Monday night. Magaldi shared pride for the town’s response which he would go on to summarize. In general,...
WILMINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Winchester going with all-electric HVAC unit for town hall

WINCHESTER - Although it will cost a little more money, the Select Board endorsed replacing the town hall’s current HVAC system with a brand new all-electric system. The current HVAC unit is in such rough shape that interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph said the town is in “dire need for new HVAC.”
WINCHESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Wilmington has 40B dilemma

Very rarely will residents support a 40B project in their neighborhood (unless the development team works closely with them to make sure the project fits with the neighborhood in style and size). Typically, when residents hear about a proposed 40B project they petition the town’s governing body (Select Board or City Council) to submit a letter to MassHousing detailing why the project doesn’t make sense and should, therefore, be shut down (or at the very least modified).
WILMINGTON, MA
wgbh.org

First-in-the-nation step from New England EPA will regulate stormwater runoff in 3 Mass. urban rivers

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England office has taken a first-in-the-nation step toward reducing stormwater runoff in urban rivers. The regional office is setting up a new regulatory regime that will focus on private landowners with an acre or more of impervious surfaces — like parking lots, roofs and driveways — and will hold them responsible for the polluting stormwater that runs into three Boston-area waterways: the Charles, Neponset and Mystic Rivers. It’s the first time such regulations will be used in a major urban area anywhere in the country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.

In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Verizon looks to boost cell coverage with new towers

READING - Verizon would like to add three new cell towers in Reading according to the results of a Request For Information from the town that was discussed by the Reading Select Board Tuesday. For those who have complained about Verizon’s coverage issues in town, it’s good news.
READING, MA
News Break
Politics
homenewshere.com

School district again plagued by bus driver shortages

WOBURN - With the district now seeking help from outside transportation companies, special Education (SPED) busing issues marred an otherwise picture-perfect start to the 2022-2023 school year. During a School Committee meeting last night in the Joyce Middle School, Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley tried to assure impacted families that the...
WOBURN, MA
whdh.com

Former Stow town employee charged with embezzlement of public funds

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A former employee of the Town of Stow is facing charges for allegedly stealing up to $133,584 in public funds, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Pamela Landry, 57, of Westminster, allegedly embezzled the taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while she was working...
STOW, MA
nerej.com

Norton of Horvath & Tremblay sells 18-unit property for $2.675 million

Haverhill, MA Spencer Norton of Horvath & Tremblay has arranged the sale of an 18-unit multifamily property. Norton exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer to complete the transaction at a sale price of $2.675 million. The sale represents a cap rate of 6.40% and a per unit price of $148,611.
HAVERHILL, MA
97.5 WOKQ

15 Businesses That Could Replace the Famous Skip’s in Merrimac, MA

5.4 acres listed for two million dollars in the quaint Merrimac, Massachusetts. Why so much? Well, it is prime real estate for a few reasons. One, it would easily be a money-making apartment/condo opportunity (not that the people of Merrimac want more apartments). The people have made that pretty clear.

