Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
homenewshere.com
Some members of the Select Board lukewarm on ‘Wilmington On Tap,’ a proposed town tagline
WILMINGTON — On Monday night, Stirling Brandworks Principal Thomas Stirling and Economic Development Committee Chair Mike Champoux presented the committee’s best proposed tagline as part of building a brand identity for the town: “Wilmington on Tap.”. Champoux opened by explaining that this work was provided by a...
homenewshere.com
Landlocked Forest OK’d for new signage and map upgrades
BURLINGTON - The Select Board decisively approved a proposed upgrade to the signage and mapping of the Landlocked Forest trail system. The Friends of the Landlocked Forest and the Greater Boston New England Mountain Biking Association are again working together on maintaining and improving the forest’s accessibility. The current...
homenewshere.com
Public hearing for earth removal at 203 Lowell St.
WILMINGTON — Select Board members, town employees, and residents expressed environmental and truck route concerns during the public hearing for a request to remove earth at 203 Lowell St, during the Select Board meeting this past Monday night. The Civil Project Manager for Procopio Companies, Matt Kiegel, described how...
homenewshere.com
DPW Director presents on boil water order and waste ban
WILMINGTON — The Select Board invited DPW Director Jamie Magaldi and Deputy Director Joe Lobao to present on the boil water order and DEP waste ban for their meeting on Monday night. Magaldi shared pride for the town’s response which he would go on to summarize. In general,...
homenewshere.com
Winchester going with all-electric HVAC unit for town hall
WINCHESTER - Although it will cost a little more money, the Select Board endorsed replacing the town hall’s current HVAC system with a brand new all-electric system. The current HVAC unit is in such rough shape that interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph said the town is in “dire need for new HVAC.”
homenewshere.com
Wilmington has 40B dilemma
Very rarely will residents support a 40B project in their neighborhood (unless the development team works closely with them to make sure the project fits with the neighborhood in style and size). Typically, when residents hear about a proposed 40B project they petition the town’s governing body (Select Board or City Council) to submit a letter to MassHousing detailing why the project doesn’t make sense and should, therefore, be shut down (or at the very least modified).
Lupoli Dedicates Rooftop Pavilion Field at Riverwalk with Baker, Finegold, Minicucci and Others
Lupoli Companies, which has some high-profile, downtown Haverhill development projects, attracted the attention of Gov. Charlie Baker and other officials Wednesday when opening its rooftop Pavilion Field at Riverwalk in Lawrence. Baker, Lawrence Mayor Brian De Pena and developer Sal Lupoli cut the ribbon on Pavilion Field at Riverwalk, a...
wgbh.org
First-in-the-nation step from New England EPA will regulate stormwater runoff in 3 Mass. urban rivers
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England office has taken a first-in-the-nation step toward reducing stormwater runoff in urban rivers. The regional office is setting up a new regulatory regime that will focus on private landowners with an acre or more of impervious surfaces — like parking lots, roofs and driveways — and will hold them responsible for the polluting stormwater that runs into three Boston-area waterways: the Charles, Neponset and Mystic Rivers. It’s the first time such regulations will be used in a major urban area anywhere in the country.
Boston Globe
Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.
In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
natickreport.com
Natick Business Buzz: A visit to the Muffin House; Royal Smoke Shop wafts onto Rte. 9; New program for nurse practitioner faculty
Somehow we’d never made it over the Muffin House Café(325 N. Main St.) until this week, when in our quest to go everywhere in Natick we braved the never-ending construction mess on Rte. 27. We got there during the 8am rush, along with high school students and others...
homenewshere.com
Verizon looks to boost cell coverage with new towers
READING - Verizon would like to add three new cell towers in Reading according to the results of a Request For Information from the town that was discussed by the Reading Select Board Tuesday. For those who have complained about Verizon’s coverage issues in town, it’s good news.
WMUR.com
Ballot counting machines from New Hampshire primary election audited in Laconia, Hopkinton
LACONIA, N.H. — Electronic ballots counters from Laconia’s Ward One and Hopkinton were being audited Thursday. New Hampshire’s Secretary of State David Scanlan said the point of the audit, which is now required by law, is to test the system for the general election. He said the...
Seal found in Massachusetts town’s fresh-water pond; ‘Let the seal be,’ officials say
A fresh-water pond in one Massachusetts town received an unlikely visitor this week. A seal was discovered Friday morning in Shoe Pond in Beverly, the town’s Animal Control Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be advised that Beverly Animal Control and the Beverly Police Department are aware there...
homenewshere.com
School district again plagued by bus driver shortages
WOBURN - With the district now seeking help from outside transportation companies, special Education (SPED) busing issues marred an otherwise picture-perfect start to the 2022-2023 school year. During a School Committee meeting last night in the Joyce Middle School, Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley tried to assure impacted families that the...
universalhub.com
State says it has to completely replace closed Hyde Park bridge, but just a possible design still months away
MassDOT says the River Street bridge in Cleary Square is beyond repair, so it's started work on designing its complete replacement - with preliminary plans hopefully available for the public to look at in the first quarter of 2023. In the meantime, MassDOT is planning a virtual public meeting at...
Former Massachusetts town treasurer accused of embezzling up to $133,000 from town accounts
A former town employee in Stow is accused of stealing as much as $133,000 from the town accounts, investigators said Friday as they charged the woman with taking part in an embezzlement scheme. Authorities said Pamela Landry, who retired as the town of Stow treasurer in 2019, diverted money from...
whdh.com
Newburyport Public Health Department issues warning for Merrimack River
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Newburyport are warning people to stay away from the Merrimack River for at least 48 hours. The Newburyport Department of Public Health released the warning on Sept. 14. Officials said sewage discharge due to a combined sewage overflow in Lowell and Haverhill on...
whdh.com
Former Stow town employee charged with embezzlement of public funds
STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A former employee of the Town of Stow is facing charges for allegedly stealing up to $133,584 in public funds, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Pamela Landry, 57, of Westminster, allegedly embezzled the taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while she was working...
nerej.com
Norton of Horvath & Tremblay sells 18-unit property for $2.675 million
Haverhill, MA Spencer Norton of Horvath & Tremblay has arranged the sale of an 18-unit multifamily property. Norton exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer to complete the transaction at a sale price of $2.675 million. The sale represents a cap rate of 6.40% and a per unit price of $148,611.
15 Businesses That Could Replace the Famous Skip’s in Merrimac, MA
5.4 acres listed for two million dollars in the quaint Merrimac, Massachusetts. Why so much? Well, it is prime real estate for a few reasons. One, it would easily be a money-making apartment/condo opportunity (not that the people of Merrimac want more apartments). The people have made that pretty clear.
