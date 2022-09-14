Read full article on original website
Downtown apparel shop becomes 'The Spot' to be
A personable, North Main Street entryway characterized by social media handles and customer’s signage is inscribed into the once bare, white walls residing above Bluetique, now home to The Spot. The entrance is the work of Connor Rabin, the Harrisonburg streetwear and barbershop owner whose open arms and desire...
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia ABC awards grants to support youth leadership efforts to prevent substance use
A plan to raise money to create a safe place for teens in Page County to hangout in a drug- and alcohol-free environment that offers recreational activities and substance use prevention resources has earned members of a county youth coalition a $500 grant from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville water conservation program receives two awards for social media, education efforts
The Virginia Section of the American Water Works Association recognized the City of Charlottesville water conservation program with two 2022 Public Information Awards in the water awareness and education and the social media categories. "We are honored...
AGU Blogosphere
Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg
This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction visits Louisa schools, shedding light on education changes
Visiting Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) on Friday, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow spoke with 8News on new changes impacting the Commonwealth's education system and efforts in funding to heal education infrastructure.
breezejmu.org
Student redesigns appearance of JMU PD cars
JMU Police Department (JMU PD) vehicles will have a new look this fall. Andrew Genese, senior media arts and design (SMAD) major, recently worked with JMU PD to rethink and redesign the appearance of the department’s cars. All JMU PD cars will show the new design by mid-November. Within...
Augusta Free Press
Court Square Theater welcomes the Bluegrass Brothers on Saturday, Sept. 30
Court Square Theater welcomes the Bluegrass Brothers to its stage on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. The performance is part of the theater's fall bluegrass series. Advance tickets for the bluegrass group are $20. Tickets...
cbs19news
Back Home on the Farm hosting fall festival
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Back Home on the Farm is back and it is hosting the farm festival with 30+ attractions. The attractions range from corn mazes to pumpkin patches, and much more. There will be educational opportunities for farming along with eating wonderful foods. Tickets during the weekend...
Augusta Free Press
Atlantic Flyway brings migratory species to Wildlife Center of Virginia
Autumn signifies an important time for many wild birds in North America: time for migration. Each fall, billions of birds in North America take to the skies during their annual migrations seeking various combinations of warmer climates, better food availability, a lack of predators or other resources. In the simplest terms, migration involves moving from areas where resources are scarce to areas where resources are plentiful.
WHSV
Bridgewater man joins list of people to lift the historic Dinnie Stones in Scotland
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - In late July, a man from Bridgewater completed a feat that few people ever have. Rex Elsea lifted the historic Dinnie Stones in Potarch, Scotland, something just over 200 people have ever done. “Having so much on the line, we planned this trip, we flew across...
Inside Nova
Culpeper’s first professional rodeo a success
Thousands sprawled across Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises Inc. this past Labor Day weekend in Culpeper for the area’s first professional rodeo put on by Pittsylvania County-based company True Grit Rodeo. The event drew an estimated 6,500 spectators to the grounds. Dylan Smith from Ararat, Virginia won the first place $5,000...
Washingtonian.com
10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall
While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
Virginia highway becomes runway for small plane emergency landing
WARREN COUNTY (DC News Now) — Traffic along part of Interstate 66 was shut down for a time Saturday after the pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing near Fort Royal. Virginia State Police (VSP) said the private plane landed on the highway near Mile Marker 6 shortly before 10:45 a.m. […]
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson to compete on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday night
Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson will compete Tuesday on "Jeopardy.". Shannon-Henderson, an associate professor of classics at the University of Cincinnati, will make her TV debut in the long-running CBS show. At UC, Shannon-Henderson studies Greek and Latin prose literature, among other research topics. She received the 2020 Goodwin Award of Merit from the Society for Classical Studies.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
Augusta Free Press
Heifetz Hear & Now: Heifetz Music Institute to launch new concert series Oct. 2
Music is in the fall air in Staunton. The Heifetz International Music Institute will begin a new six-concert series, Heifetz Hear & Now, on Sunday afternoons starting Oct. 2. The series will last through May 2023, and...
cbs19news
CPD continues investigating Elliott Avenue incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released a little more information regarding an incident that occurred on Elliott Avenue on Thursday evening. According to police, the Emergency Communications Center was advised around 4:20 p.m. that an officer was with a wanted person with whom he was...
cbs19news
Officials continue to investigate fatal airplane crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Police and federal agents are investigating a single-engine aircraft crash that occurred Wednesday at around 11:30 p.m. One occupant was declared dead at the scene of the crash. Officials say that the individual was in contact with Air Traffic Control, before the crash.
Augusta Free Press
Road work schedules in the VDOT Staunton District for the week of Sept. 19-23
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
