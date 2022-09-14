Read full article on original website
Related
The New Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II – The Best of the Bunch?
Link: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II (this and the links in this post are affiliate links – thanks for the support!) If the earbud and headphone space was a battle for the best naming system between Bose and Sony, Bose would win every time! These new earbuds are meant to go up against the Sony WF-1000XM4 (whaaat?!) and having a name like Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II tells you way more than the Sony naming system does!
9to5Mac
Best trade-in values following iPhone 14 launch + 10% cash bonus
IPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are now officially available in stores, and both devices come with hardware upgrades and new features. And if you haven’t bought the new iPhones yet, this might be the perfect time to trade in your old iPhone for one of the new models. Our official trade-in partner Decluttr can help you with the best trade-in values, plus a 10% cash bonus with code 9TO5MAC.
BoardingArea
Holiday Airfare Most Expensive in 5 Years, Credit Card Rewards Going Away?, Best U.S. Remote Work Locations
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Sunday, September 18, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
New Marriott Promotion: Earn Up To 4,000 Bonus Points Per Stay
Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Marriott Bonvoy announced its newest global promotion where members can earn up to 4,000 bonus points per stay starting with their second stay. This is valid for stays from September 21 through December 15, 2022. Marriott Bonvoy members can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Win 100,000 American Airlines Miles + $2500!
Cartera Commerce is currently runnings the American Airlines AAdvantage eShopping Sweepstakes 2022!. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win 100,000 AA miles! Three other winners will each win 20,000 miles. While I have a decent amount of AA miles, the balance does go down fast when you need four...
14 Fast Food Money Saving Hacks For Free Food, Discounts, Or Cheaper Dupes
Life hack: write down national "holidays" like coffee day or donut day in your calendar — they usually have freebies or a discount!
The iPhone 14 line is out now – but it might be weeks before you can get one
It’s iPhone 14 day! Today – September 16 – is the day when the iPhone 14 actually ships, so those who ordered early might be receiving it today. The same is true of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but not the iPhone 14 Plus, which ships on October 7.
The Verge
Microsoft was right all along
If you’ve been following the laptop space over the past two or so years, you’ve probably noticed that the detachable laptop is on the rise. Several high-profile models that were previously traditional 2-in-1s (that is, an old-school-looking laptop that can also bend backward) have slowly but surely been converted to detachable keyboard form factors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neue Skyteam Lounge in Sydney
In Sydney gibt es gute News für die Skyteam Fans. Man hat eine gemeinsame Skyteam Lounge geöffnet. “SYDNEY, 14 September 2022 – SkyTeam Elite Plus, First and Business Class customers flying from Sydney will enjoy a warm welcome, enhanced amenities and a more sustainable experience in SkyTeam’s dedicated lounge which reopens this week. Fully refurbished while international travel was suspended, the lounge has been redesigned from the floor up to offer a brand-new space in the same place.
New Hyatt Dining Promo and Various Cash Back Offers
This page may contain affiliate links from our advertising partners for which we many receive compensation. This may impact how and where products appear on this site. This site does not review or include all companies or all available products. We are thankful when you support this site by using our links.
Phone Arena
Apple feels the need for speed, upgrading the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in two big ways
Today is a big day for hardcore Apple fans around the world... as well as for tech bloggers and journalists, with the actual release of the highly anticipated iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max offering us the opportunity to fill in the remaining blanks of the four new devices' spec sheets.
Cult of Mac
You need more than a case to protect iPhone 14
A new case is a good way to protect your pricey new iPhone 14 from scrapes and drops. But it’s not the only protective measure you should take, whether or not you pay for Apple Care insurance. You might also want to get a screen protector to safeguard the HDR display and a shield for those fabulous camera lenses.
iPhone Users Report Software Problem
UNDATED -- Owners of Apple iPhones may have problems with a new software upgrade. Apple iPhone 12 users have reported they’re unable to use their phone after installing the iOS 16 software update that was made available earlier this week. LGS Electronics owner John Nelson says the issue occurs...
My Shameless Seatmate Watches A Movie On Her Phone…Without Headphones
I still cannot figure out in what world someone thinks that it is perfectly okay to disturb others on an airplane by failing to use headphones when watching a movie or listening to music on their phones. But two recent incidents on two airlines on two continents confirm that this remains a serious problem.
BoardingArea
207K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0