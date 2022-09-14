ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

BoardingArea

The New Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II – The Best of the Bunch?

Link: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II (this and the links in this post are affiliate links – thanks for the support!) If the earbud and headphone space was a battle for the best naming system between Bose and Sony, Bose would win every time! These new earbuds are meant to go up against the Sony WF-1000XM4 (whaaat?!) and having a name like Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II tells you way more than the Sony naming system does!
9to5Mac

Best trade-in values following iPhone 14 launch + 10% cash bonus

IPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are now officially available in stores, and both devices come with hardware upgrades and new features. And if you haven’t bought the new iPhones yet, this might be the perfect time to trade in your old iPhone for one of the new models. Our official trade-in partner Decluttr can help you with the best trade-in values, plus a 10% cash bonus with code 9TO5MAC.
BoardingArea

New Marriott Promotion: Earn Up To 4,000 Bonus Points Per Stay

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Marriott Bonvoy announced its newest global promotion where members can earn up to 4,000 bonus points per stay starting with their second stay. This is valid for stays from September 21 through December 15, 2022. Marriott Bonvoy members can...
BoardingArea

Win 100,000 American Airlines Miles + $2500!

Cartera Commerce is currently runnings the American Airlines AAdvantage eShopping Sweepstakes 2022!. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win 100,000 AA miles! Three other winners will each win 20,000 miles. While I have a decent amount of AA miles, the balance does go down fast when you need four...
The Verge

Microsoft was right all along

If you’ve been following the laptop space over the past two or so years, you’ve probably noticed that the detachable laptop is on the rise. Several high-profile models that were previously traditional 2-in-1s (that is, an old-school-looking laptop that can also bend backward) have slowly but surely been converted to detachable keyboard form factors.
BoardingArea

Neue Skyteam Lounge in Sydney

In Sydney gibt es gute News für die Skyteam Fans. Man hat eine gemeinsame Skyteam Lounge geöffnet. “SYDNEY, 14 September 2022 – SkyTeam Elite Plus, First and Business Class customers flying from Sydney will enjoy a warm welcome, enhanced amenities and a more sustainable experience in SkyTeam’s dedicated lounge which reopens this week. Fully refurbished while international travel was suspended, the lounge has been redesigned from the floor up to offer a brand-new space in the same place.
BoardingArea

New Hyatt Dining Promo and Various Cash Back Offers

This page may contain affiliate links from our advertising partners for which we many receive compensation. This may impact how and where products appear on this site. This site does not review or include all companies or all available products. We are thankful when you support this site by using our links.
Cult of Mac

You need more than a case to protect iPhone 14

A new case is a good way to protect your pricey new iPhone 14 from scrapes and drops. But it’s not the only protective measure you should take, whether or not you pay for Apple Care insurance. You might also want to get a screen protector to safeguard the HDR display and a shield for those fabulous camera lenses.
1390 Granite City Sports

iPhone Users Report Software Problem

UNDATED -- Owners of Apple iPhones may have problems with a new software upgrade. Apple iPhone 12 users have reported they’re unable to use their phone after installing the iOS 16 software update that was made available earlier this week. LGS Electronics owner John Nelson says the issue occurs...
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

