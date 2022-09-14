LSU Baseball Releases 2023 Schedule

Tigers will face Alabama in first home SEC series, host Tennessee Mar. 31-Apr. 2

Per LSU Baseball Press Release

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU on Wednesday released its 56-game 2023 baseball schedule, which begins on Friday, February 17, when the Tigers face Western Michigan in Game 1 of a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU will play 21 games against teams that participated in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including 13 games against clubs that advanced to the College World Series.

Starting times for most games on the 2023 schedule will be determined in the coming months after television schedules and team travel arrangements are finalized.

Season ticket holders may submit their renewals for 2023 season tickets beginning on Monday, September 19, by logging in to their online accounts at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling 225-578-2184 or 225-578-0100 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. The deadline to submit season ticket renewals is Monday, October 31.

Applications are also available at www.LSUTIX.net beginning on Monday, September 19, for fans to join a request list for new season tickets and parking permits. The deadline to apply for the season ticket/parking request list is Monday, October 31.

The Tigers’ non-conference schedule is highlighted by a trip to Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, for the Karbach Round Rock Classic. LSU, which will participate in the event for the first time, will face Kansas State at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 24; Iowa at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, February 25; and Sam Houston at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, February 26.

Wes Johnson Speaks on Jay Johnson (; 0:36)

Following the Round Rock Classic, the Tigers will remain in the Austin area and take on Texas at Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday, February 28.

The 30-game Southeastern Conference slate begins with a weekend home series versus Alabama on March 17. The Tigers will also play host to league foes Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Kentucky, and LSU will travel to play South Carolina, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Auburn and Georgia.

Dates for some SEC games could change once the league determines its television schedule.

Preparation for the 2023 season is underway, as the Tigers are engaged in conditioning drills and individual workouts. LSU begins its full-squad fall practice period on Friday, October 7.

LSU will play fall exhibition games versus McNeese on Sunday, November 6, in Alex Box Stadium; and at UL Lafayette on Sunday, November 13, in Tigue Moore Field. Both fall exhibition games are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. CT.