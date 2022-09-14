Dream-pop duo Cults make a long-anticipated Orlando return Thursday

In an interview earlier this year, well-known business tycoon and Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, aka “Mr. Wonderful,” said that film is the industry to be in! In the interview Kevin said if you had asked him three years ago what job to go into that you can get an education in, he would have said an engineer, but these days his go-to advice is to get into film. In the interview, he stated, “Since the pandemic hit, the number one demand I have for my companies are people that can take the concept of the business and tell a story about it.” Kevin went on to say, “If you are a good video editor, you’re in hot demand.” In another interview, Kevin stated he and his team are realizing just how much dough professionals in the film industry are really making these days.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO