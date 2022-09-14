ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Dream-pop duo Cults make a long-anticipated Orlando return Thursday

By Nicolette Shurba
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vC7Xi_0hvUcCuL00
Cults play the Abbey on Thursday

Cults, the dream-pop duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion, return to Central Florida Thursday for a postponed tour date behind their fourth album Host (2020).

Host differs from albums past with singer/multi-instrumentalist Follin contributing her own music to the songwriting process, in collaboration with Oblivion and producer, Shane Stoneback.


Hypnotic melodies accompany themes that include parting with what no longer serves you to make room for those people, places and ideas that are better aligned.

“Writing these songs helped me learn to be OK with putting myself out there, with having the confidence to express what I want and what I won’t accept when it comes to personal relationships,” shared Follin via Bandcamp.

Join them.

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Weekly

Big Thief play The Beacham in Orlando on just announced 2023 tour

Indie-rock band Big Thief is stopping in Orlando on Feb. 20 as part of their upcoming world tour. Big Thief's newest release, double-LP Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You explores the band's deepest and most resonant sound to date. Conveying themes of chosen family and individual growth, DNWMIBIY offers the listeners a reflectively wistful and earnest account of everything Big Thief has to offer. The Brooklyn-based band begins their world tour in Vermont on Jan. 31, 2022. They'll play The Beacham when they come to Orlando. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Maitland's Enzian to screen a double-header of punk-rock docs on Monday

Oi! The Enzian Theater in Maitland is putting on a double-feature of punk-themed music documentaries next week for one night only. The evening's bill of fare will consist of Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC and the short film Sid: The Final Curtain. Nightclubbing focuses in on that "other" NYC punk hotspot, Max's Kansas City, which fostered an arguably even more freewheeling scene of weirdos and musicians than CBGBs.
MAITLAND, FL
Orlando Weekly

Bomba Estéreo bring their eclectic spin on Latin pop to Orlando on Friday

With an eclectic and bombastic style, Colombia’s Bomba Estéreo is a unique Latin music act known for their multidisciplinary techniques in composition, alongside melodies and vocals that are tricky to place solely in the “Latin pop” category. The band's discography spans 15 years, with songs like 2015’s “Soy Yo” appearing in commercials, movie soundtracks and videogames, as well as collaborations with acts including Tainy, Will Smith and Bad Bunny — they featured on El Conejo Malo’s “Ojitos Lindos,” which has been streamed about 534 million times on Spotify. And now Orlando gets the chance this week to say “somos nosotros.”
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Orlando Weekly

Filmmaker Kevin Smith steers his 'Clerks III' screening tour into Orlando in October

Filmmaker and restauranteur Kevin Smith is hitting the road with a print of his new film Clerks III, and he'll be rolling into Orlando this fall as part of that journey. Smith's 'Clerks III Convenience Tour' will go coast-to-coast from September through November, and each night he will screen this latest Clerks sequel and then do a live Q+A session with attendees.  The sole Florida dates are in late October in Orlando and Tampa. Earlier this year, there was more Smith-related activity locally when his fictional Mooby's fast-food restaurant jumped out of the film and into reality in Icon Park for a...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short return to Orlando for live show in 2023

It's been a few years, but the all-star comedic duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short are coming back to Orlando in 2023. The longtime friends and collaborators — a friendship formed on the set of the 1986 film The Three Amigos  has recently yielded the Hulu show Only Murders in the Building and several years' worth of raucous, co-headlining tours — are headed to Orlando next spring as part of their ongoing “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” jaunt. Promised comedic fodder includes the weird nature of celebrity in the 21st century and then, even better, they'll turn their respective wits...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Killers are ready to rock Orlando's Amway Center this week

Pomp rockers and stateside U2 inheritors the Killers play Orlando this week, with not one but two albums’ worth of new material to rip through for the faithful. The band will be showcasing both 2020’s Imploding the Mirage and newest album Pressure Machine, out last month. Pressure Machine, written during the pandemic shutdown, focuses in thematically on frontman Brandon Flowers’ childhood hometown of Nephi, Utah. “During COVID-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere,” said Flowers in a press statement.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Red Hot Chili Peppers electrify Orlando crowd despite weather delay

ORLANDO, Fla. – Not even Florida storms could dampen the energy pulsing through Orlando’s Camping World Stadium Thursday night when the Red Hot Chili Peppers took the stage. Together, vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante, who recently returned to the band after...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Pop Duo#Local Life#Songwriting#Cults#Havingfun#Performance Info#Central Florida
Orlando Weekly

Orlando music podcast 'Bothering the Band' tapes live at Will's Pub this week

Orlando music podcast "Bothering the Band" has a live taping lined up this week at a storied local live venue, complete with some local luminaries talking music. Mid-week, the "Bothering the Band" crew are taking over Will's Pub to tape a new episode, promising conversations with local music and comedy types Jeff Richey, Subliminal Doubt, the Smoothbear, Juno Di Genna and even OW's own music columnist Bao Le-Huu. Live music is promised-post taping. Check out "Bothering the Band" in living color on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Will's Pub, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets available through Ticketweb. ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Orlando Weekly

Orlando to get a 'Reality Check' on Friday courtesy comedian Kevin Hart

Superstar comedian and current top-billed actor Kevin Hart hasn’t been out on tour in a while. Between the pandemic and Hart’s TV and movie career, it’s been several years since the one-time road warrior toured the big rooms that he regularly filled. That’s all changed now, with Hard bringing his “Reality Check” tour to the Amway Center this weekend. “I am hype as shit to go back out on tour.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Treat your special someone on Wife Appreciation Day in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Wife Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of September, and it’s aimed at giving those lucky enough to have a wife the opportunity to show their appreciation. This year, Wife Appreciation Day is closing in fast on Sept. 18, so here...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Alterity Chamber Orchestra returns to an Orlando stage this weekend with 'Divergent Pulsations'

While Orlando’s got the standard classical pops fare that any city might, one thing we also have that not everywhere does is a classical music scene with an active, game-changing fringe doggedly working to keep it a living modern language. One of the chief forces in that vanguard is the Alterity Chamber Orchestra. With their mission to champion the work of living composers, the 15-member ensemble takes classical music from its Old World origins and re-roots it in the here and now.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Things to do in Orlando, Sept. 14-20: Cults, Bomba Estéreo, Kevin Hart, Prince Royce, 'Noises Off,' Rock + Roe

Thursday, Sept. 15 Cults Cults, the dream-pop duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion, return to Central Florida for a postponed tour date behind their fourth album Host (2020). Host differs from albums past with singer/multi-instrumentalist Follin contributing her own music to the songwriting process, in collaboration with Oblivion and producer, Shane Stoneback.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Why You Should Get into the Film Industry According to Mr. Wonderful

In an interview earlier this year, well-known business tycoon and Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, aka “Mr. Wonderful,” said that film is the industry to be in! In the interview Kevin said if you had asked him three years ago what job to go into that you can get an education in, he would have said an engineer, but these days his go-to advice is to get into film. In the interview, he stated, “Since the pandemic hit, the number one demand I have for my companies are people that can take the concept of the business and tell a story about it.” Kevin went on to say, “If you are a good video editor, you’re in hot demand.” In another interview, Kevin stated he and his team are realizing just how much dough professionals in the film industry are really making these days.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando community hosts vigil for young rower found dead after boat capsized

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of Orlando's rowing community hosted a vigil today for the young rower who died after their boat capsized in Lake Fairview this week. Anyone that has ever been a part of any sport or similar activity knows that the athletes and families involved in that sport quickly become a very tight-knit community, and that's what it is like within the rowing community here in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
652
Followers
152
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy