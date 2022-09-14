ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Red Hot Chili Peppers to get 'Freaky Styley' in Orlando on Thursday

By Alex Galbraith
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFW4F_0hvUcA8t00
Red Hot Chili Peppers play Camping World Stadium this week

Like a cockroach, the blend of Flea’s funky bass and Anthony Kiedis’ punky SoCal scatting will outlive almost anything in pop.

Tastes have changed, pandemics have descended, yet there will always be a sizable squad primed to lose their minds to Red Hot Chili Peppers' lyrical couplets like “Trinidad’s got it bad for Tobago, take me to the lake where we do the avocado.”

The loyal RHCP massive will descend on Camping World Stadium Thursday when the Peppers hit Orlando as part of a 32-date world tour.

And even if a few of the live vids sadly made their way onto the Catatonic Youths Instagram, fans of the funk will get more than their money’s worth with weirdo funk god Thundercat opening — a subtle passing-of-the-torch moment.

Also, the Strokes will be there and even we can admit that’s pretty cool. Is this it? Yes, it is.

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Red Hot Chili Peppers electrify Orlando crowd despite weather delay

ORLANDO, Fla. – Not even Florida storms could dampen the energy pulsing through Orlando’s Camping World Stadium Thursday night when the Red Hot Chili Peppers took the stage. Together, vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante, who recently returned to the band after...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Filmmaker Kevin Smith steers his 'Clerks III' screening tour into Orlando in October

Filmmaker and restauranteur Kevin Smith is hitting the road with a print of his new film Clerks III, and he'll be rolling into Orlando this fall as part of that journey. Smith's 'Clerks III Convenience Tour' will go coast-to-coast from September through November, and each night he will screen this latest Clerks sequel and then do a live Q+A session with attendees.  The sole Florida dates are in late October in Orlando and Tampa. Earlier this year, there was more Smith-related activity locally when his fictional Mooby's fast-food restaurant jumped out of the film and into reality in Icon Park for a...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Orlando Weekly

Dream-pop duo Cults make a long-anticipated Orlando return Thursday

Cults, the dream-pop duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion, return to Central Florida Thursday for a postponed tour date behind their fourth album Host (2020). Host differs from albums past with singer/multi-instrumentalist Follin contributing her own music to the songwriting process, in collaboration with Oblivion and producer, Shane Stoneback. Hypnotic melodies accompany themes that include parting with what no longer serves you to make room for those people, places and ideas that are better aligned. “Writing these songs helped me learn to be OK with putting myself out there, with having the confidence to express what I want and what I won’t accept when it comes to personal relationships,” shared Follin via Bandcamp.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Get to know Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo this weekend at Orlando's Amway Center

On his ongoing worldwide tour, Camilo will make his first appearance in Orlando and perform at the Amway Center less than a week after the release of his latest album, De Adentro Pa Afuera. The Colombian singer-songwriter’s lyrics are wistful, heartfelt and romantic, adding modern Latin pop touches to classic cumbia sounds. Since winning Colombia’s version of The X Factor back in 2007, Camilo has earned his stripes in the industry after co-producing with artists like Becky G, teaming up with Alejandro Sanz for the ballad “NASA,” and winning a Latin Grammy in 2020 for his remix version of “Tutu” featuring Colombian icon Shakira.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Treat your special someone on Wife Appreciation Day in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Wife Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of September, and it’s aimed at giving those lucky enough to have a wife the opportunity to show their appreciation. This year, Wife Appreciation Day is closing in fast on Sept. 18, so here...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Bomba Estéreo bring their eclectic spin on Latin pop to Orlando on Friday

With an eclectic and bombastic style, Colombia’s Bomba Estéreo is a unique Latin music act known for their multidisciplinary techniques in composition, alongside melodies and vocals that are tricky to place solely in the “Latin pop” category. The band's discography spans 15 years, with songs like 2015’s “Soy Yo” appearing in commercials, movie soundtracks and videogames, as well as collaborations with acts including Tainy, Will Smith and Bad Bunny — they featured on El Conejo Malo’s “Ojitos Lindos,” which has been streamed about 534 million times on Spotify. And now Orlando gets the chance this week to say “somos nosotros.”
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Kiedis
Orlando Weekly

White Rabbit Dessert Experience opens in Waterford Lakes; new Thornton Park resto serves fried pork chops and poutine; and Orlando Oktoberfests begin

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: The Classic Thornton Park, offering everything from burgers and patty melts to fried pork chops and poutine, has opened in the old Mason Jar Provisions space at 805 E. Washington St. in Thornton Park … Paris Banh Mi has opened a location at 155 Cranes Roost Blvd. in Altamonte Springs … Also in Altamonte, look for KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot to open an outpost at 474 W. State Road 436 … Tabla Indian Restaurant will open a fourth location, this one in the former De La Vega...
ORLANDO, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Sept 17-23: Farm Finder, Oktoberfest and More

If you can’t get away for a full-on vacation, a day trip to the family-owned restaurants and markets of the coast will lighten your mood and fill your stomach. Check out the current Edible Orlando print edition for a tasty tour through Port Canaveral, Viera, Cocoa Village, Melbourne and beyond. If you already live out that way, congrats on your good taste!
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando music podcast 'Bothering the Band' tapes live at Will's Pub this week

Orlando music podcast "Bothering the Band" has a live taping lined up this week at a storied local live venue, complete with some local luminaries talking music. Mid-week, the "Bothering the Band" crew are taking over Will's Pub to tape a new episode, promising conversations with local music and comedy types Jeff Richey, Subliminal Doubt, the Smoothbear, Juno Di Genna and even OW's own music columnist Bao Le-Huu. Live music is promised-post taping. Check out "Bothering the Band" in living color on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Will's Pub, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets available through Ticketweb. ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Killers are ready to rock Orlando's Amway Center this week

Pomp rockers and stateside U2 inheritors the Killers play Orlando this week, with not one but two albums’ worth of new material to rip through for the faithful. The band will be showcasing both 2020’s Imploding the Mirage and newest album Pressure Machine, out last month. Pressure Machine, written during the pandemic shutdown, focuses in thematically on frontman Brandon Flowers’ childhood hometown of Nephi, Utah. “During COVID-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere,” said Flowers in a press statement.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Red Peppers#Hot Peppers#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hot Chili#Rhcp
Orlando Weekly

Things to do in Orlando, Sept. 14-20: Cults, Bomba Estéreo, Kevin Hart, Prince Royce, 'Noises Off,' Rock + Roe

Thursday, Sept. 15 Cults Cults, the dream-pop duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion, return to Central Florida for a postponed tour date behind their fourth album Host (2020). Host differs from albums past with singer/multi-instrumentalist Follin contributing her own music to the songwriting process, in collaboration with Oblivion and producer, Shane Stoneback.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando to get a 'Reality Check' on Friday courtesy comedian Kevin Hart

Superstar comedian and current top-billed actor Kevin Hart hasn’t been out on tour in a while. Between the pandemic and Hart’s TV and movie career, it’s been several years since the one-time road warrior toured the big rooms that he regularly filled. That’s all changed now, with Hard bringing his “Reality Check” tour to the Amway Center this weekend. “I am hype as shit to go back out on tour.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando community hosts vigil for young rower found dead after boat capsized

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of Orlando's rowing community hosted a vigil today for the young rower who died after their boat capsized in Lake Fairview this week. Anyone that has ever been a part of any sport or similar activity knows that the athletes and families involved in that sport quickly become a very tight-knit community, and that's what it is like within the rowing community here in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Orlando Weekly

Orlando is sure to be fallin' for Alicia Keys when she plays the Dr. Phil this weekend

Grammy award-winning R&B singer Alicia Keys is currently on a big world tour, her first in 7 years, and it includes a command performance at intimate Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center. Saturday’s show is one of the final stops on Keys’ globe-trotting trek, promoting her newest album Keys. You’re going to hear the hits — "Fallin’," "You Don’t Know My Name," even "Empire State of Mind" — and you’re going to get some amazing costume changes.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest corn maze in Orlando. Fall festivities start a little early around here too. Plan... The post The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
651
Followers
152
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy