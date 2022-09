KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Jalin Hyatt caught five passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 Tennessee to a 63-6 victory over Akron on Saturday night. Hyatt had scoring passes of 57 and 48 yards in the first half as the Volunteers (3-0) jumped to a 35-0 lead over the Zips (1-2).

