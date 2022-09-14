Ferrari’s First Four-Door “Car” Brings Ungodly Power and a Sinful Price — Meet the $400,000 Purosangue

Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
The Purosangue Puts Ferrari Into A Lucrative Segment
One of the most anticipated cars of the year has finally been unveiled: the first SUV in Ferrari history. Although in Maranello they claim that the Purosangue is in a class of its own, the public can now get to know the latest product from Ferrari after many years of speculation. The Purosangue is one of the very few vehicles that both the press and the financial world are paying attention to. It means a lot to Ferrari.
MotorAuthority
Ferrari Purosangue, Pagani Utopia, 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: This Week's Top Photos
Ferrari this week revealed the Purosangue, the automaker's first SUV, and also its first production 4-door vehicle. The high-riding prancing horse is the successor to the GTC4 Lusso and packs a newly developed V-12 engine good for 715 hp. Pagani revealed its successor to the Huayra, and the design is...
The largest pyramid in the world was camouflaged to look like a hill and a church sits at the top
A church sits on top of the Great Pyramid of CholulaCredit: Luis Alvaz; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Great Pyramid of Cholula is actually an Aztec temple that was constructed over 2000 years ago. The complex is located in Cholula, Mexico.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage
Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT?
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a benchmark in modern Mustang performance. The Boss Mustang was quick enough to run with a new Mustang GT. The post Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yankodesign.com
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad
The new Ford Mustang has a fully redesigned exterior. However, it might take some getting used to for fans of the previous generations. The post 2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Ferrari SUV: What Does ‘Purosangue’ Mean?
Ferrari swore the day would never come, but it has arrived. Ferrari has added an SUV to the lineup. The post New Ferrari SUV: What Does ‘Purosangue’ Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNBC
China is testing a magnet-powered floating car that goes up to 143 miles per hour—take a look
If you've ever imagined a future filled with flying cars, your dream might be getting slightly closer to reality. Chinese researchers at Southwest Jiaotong University in Chengdu, Sichuan province, performed road tests last week for modified passenger cars that use magnets to float 35 millimeters above a conductor rail, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.
Subframe Locking Collars Are a Simple Mod That Can Help Almost Any Car
Ekaterina Gorbacheva (cropped with graphic overlay)These collars can add substantial rigidity to the body of a car, without any compromise to ride or harshness.
Ram Wants A Piece of The Small Truck Market
The Ford Maverick's success has drawn Ram's attention, and it's gearing up for a fight.
The Ferrari Purosangue's Unique Suspension Is Lightyears Ahead
Yesterday, Ferrari took the wraps off the Purosangue, a car, it says, you should not call an SUV. Instead, it must be known as a Ferrari Utility Vehicle. However you choose to describe it, the Purosangue is spectacular. It comes with a singing V12 engine, electronically opening rear-hinged rear doors, and an innovative take on suspension that negates the need for anti-roll bars.
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
The Rarest Production Mustang Ever Made
There is some mystery behind the only 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 ever built, but we have both the before and after of this rare car's journey. The post The Rarest Production Mustang Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A new high-speed electric motor could help solve range woes of EVs
Researchers at the University of New South Wales Sydney have developed a new electric motor that can clock 100,000 revolutions per minute. The high power density achieved as a result of this new design could help reduce the weight of electric vehicles (EVs) and thereby increase their range, a university press release said.
Limited Edition Chrysler 300C Sold Out In Under 12 Hours
Joni Mitchell famously sang that you don't know what you got till it's gone. This is art imitating life perfectly, as illustrated by the limited edition Chrysler 300C, which made its debut three days ago. Chrysler set up a dedicated microsite to sell the car, and all customers had to do was select one of three colors, pay a deposit and wait.
torquenews.com
New Solution Could Save EV Owners Thousands On Home Charger Installations
For many homeowners, adding an electric vehicle car charger at home is cost prohibitive due to needed service upgrades. A new product may make adding the circuit dramatically more affordable. For about half of American homes, simply adding a Level 2 circuit for an EV is impractical. The electrical service...
technologynetworks.com
The Future of Everything Starts with Pencil Lead
Buckyballs, nanotubes, and graphene sheets have been the way of the future for decades but so far, the science just hasn’t lived up to the hype. Yet there are new carbon structures that pop up about once a year claiming to be the next big thing. So… how far are we actually from carbon structures revolutionizing the world and finally bringing us jetpacks?
Comments / 1