Read full article on original website
Related
David Lee Roth Releases ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love’ Live Rendition
David Lee Roth has released another new "studio live" rendition of a classic Van Halen song, this time taking Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" for a spin. You can hear it below. The newly released performance, which comes less than two weeks after Roth shared his live rendition of...
Nick Mason Would Love to Take Part in Another Live 8-Style Event
Pink Floyd has had a productive 2022. The band released a new song in April titled "Hey Hey Rise Up" in support of the people of Ukraine, marking the first new original music recorded together since 1994's The Division Bell. On Friday, Pink Floyd will also unveil the long-delayed 2018 remix of 1977's Animals, after years of languishing in development hell over a liner notes dispute.
Stone Temple Pilots Albums Ranked
"I'm not saying we're better than everybody else," Scott Weiland told RIP magazine in 1994, "but we're a completely different entity than anyone else." It may sound like a bit of chest-puffing self-promotion — what band doesn't want to think they're unique? But Stone Temple Pilots needed this sort of instinct to survive. Starting with their multiplatinum 1992 debut, Core, they were swiftly written off as grunge copycats by critics who failed to notice the nuance and sophistication of their songwriting. Granted, that album's murky riffs and overtly macho posture weren't doing them any favors. But Weiland's confidence was justified.
Snowy White Explains How to Work With Roger Waters
Former Thin Lizzy guitarist Snowy White discussed how he “drifted into” his touring gig with Pink Floyd in 1977 and explained the best way to work with Roger Waters to avoid his “ferocious” side. In a recent interview with Classic Rock, White – who remains a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Our 30 Wildest Ozzy Osbourne Photos: Gallery
Ozzy Osbourne has always been known as one of rock's wildest personalities and our photo gallery freezes some of his craziest moments. Ozzy's career is full of unbelievable stories, yet none is more infamous than the 1982 solo show in Des Moines, Iowa when he bit the head off of a bat. The Prince of Darkness -- who claimed the taste was "very salty" -- described the incident in an interview with Night Flight. “I thought it was one of those rubber bats," the rocker explained. "I picked it up and it was a real bat, you know?” The interviewer then asked if the bat was alive when he picked it up, and Ozzy admitted it was, “’Til I bit the head off it.”
What to Expect From the Upcoming Beatles ‘Revolver’ Box Set
When the Beatles' Revolver was released in 1966, the album was heralded for breaking new ground. Using only a four-track tape machine, the band, with the help of producer George Martin and others, deviated from the usual recording techniques of the day, creating a record that changed the way artists worked in the studio.Revolver is now breaking ground again.
How Ted Templeman Helped Sammy Hagar With ‘Crazy Times’ Vocals
Sammy Hagar hadn't worked with Eddie Van Halen for nearly 20 years before the guitarist's death in October 2020. But his influence still permeates the Red Rocker's new album with the Circle, Crazy Times. "Eddie was so special. He had a profound influence on me musically, and, you know, Mikey...
John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue
John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Win On the App Wednesday; Forever Seger at Cohoes Music Hall
Q1057 and 1035 is celebrating 'Win On the App Wednesday' with tickets to see Forever Seger, the Silver Bullet Experience!. On November 1, 2019 Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band likely played their final show and man do we miss hearing those songs performed live. Turn the Page, Night Moves, Old Time Rock and Roll and so many more classic s too great to be retired. Now you can relive the live shows with Forever Seger, the Silver Bullet Experience at Cohoes Music Hall in Cohoes on Saturday September 24, 2022.
Ozzy Osbourne Releases Full NFL Halftime Show Performance Video
Ozzy Osbourne has released a video of his full performance from last week's halftime show during the Los Angeles Rams' season opener at SoFi Stadium. You can watch the footage below. Flanked by guitarists Zakk Wylde and Andrew Watt, bassist Chris Cheney (of Jane's Addiction) and drummer Tommy Clufetos, the...
NFL・
How Pink Floyd Faced Down Challenges on ‘Animals’: Exclusive Interview
Animals is one of the more intriguing albums from Pink Floyd, but it's acquired a bit of a cult status compared to mammoth entries like The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall. A perhaps needed opportunity for re-evaluation arrives with their newly remixed version of the LP. This reissue was actually completed in 2018, but took some time to see release due to verbal scuffling between David Gilmour and Roger Waters over liner notes for the set.
Rock Stars Who Walked Away and Never Looked Back
Rock bands, like relationships, are difficult to manage. In both cases, egos and emotions are involved, and knowing when it’s time to quit is extremely difficult to gauge. For many musicians opting to break away from their bands, the classic line is true: “It’s not you, it’s me.” For various reasons, artists outgrow the groups that brought them to fame, be it due to personality clashes with bandmates or simply differing opinions regarding musical directions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
40 Years Ago: ‘Back on the Chain Gang’ Gives Purpose to Grieving Pretenders
There's an understandable weariness to the Pretenders' biggest Billboard hit, as Chrissie Hynde returns to the rock 'n' roll grind with "Back on the Chain Gang" after suffering unspeakable loss. The band had quickly established itself over two early albums and an EP, earning platinum success by combining her all-attitude...
How the Go-Go’s Antics Got Their Roadie Kicked Out of Hotels
Tana Douglas, described as "the world’s first female roadie," says she wound up being kicked out of hotels because of the Go-Go's behavior on tour. Douglas established her name as a crew member during stints with AC/DC, Elton John and others. In her new memoir, Loud, she identified the all-girl band as one of the most difficult groups she'd ever dealt with – and very different from her previous experience of working with the Runaways.
Nikki Sixx Claims Motley Crue Can’t Be Canceled: Is He Right?
Midway through Motley Crue’s closing performance of the Stadium Tour, Nikki Sixx used a small towel to wipe the sweat away from his brow. An eager fan asked for it, bringing a smile to the bassist’s face. “You want this towel?” Sixx smirked, before throwing it to the...
The Judas Priest Album That Shocked Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens
Tim "Ripper" Owens isn't slowing down, 25 years after his stint in Judas Priest began. Among his recent projects was a reunion with longtime bandmate K.K. Downing for last year's KK's Priest album. He's also completed a second LP with Held Hostage, the upstate New York hard-rock group helmed by lead guitarist and founder Tom Collier.
How Nikki Sixx Talked Tommy Lee Into Motley Crue Reunion
Nikki Sixx discussed how he talked Tommy Lee into reuniting Motley Crue after their famous “cessation of touring” announcement. In 2014, the four members publicly signed a deal agreeing that they’d never hit the road together again following one final trek. But that changed when the Stadium Tour concept was suggested. They confirmed their intention to return in 2019 and recently completed a run of 36 large-scale shows with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. More will take place in 2023.
What If David Bowie Had Stayed as Ziggy Stardust?
Brett Morgen, who wrote and directed the new David Bowie film Moonage Daydream, said he originally wanted to make an entirely different film about the icon, exploring what might have happened if he had never moved on from his Ziggy Stardust era. The pair had discussed the possibility when they...
Ozzy Osbourne Has More Songs Featuring Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt revealed that the Black Sabbath legend recorded several unreleased tracks with Taylor Hawkins, which will be released at some point. The singer didn't meet Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins before he took part in sessions for Osbourne's new album Patient Number 9. The late drummer is heard on three tracks, for which he also received writing credits. In a Rolling Stone article featuring parts of an Osbourne interview that didn't previously run, it was noted that more tracks featuring Hawkins existed.
Exclusives Announced Ahead of Record Store Day: Black Friday
Releases from the Doors, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Motorhead, Ringo Starr, Captain Beefheart and the Cure highlight the classic rock lineup for Record Store Day's 2022 Black Friday event, set for Nov. 25. Keith Richards, Brian Wilson, the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Bryan Ferry, Iggy Pop, Joe Strummer,...
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0