Changes coming to help save more drivers money at the tolls
The toll relief program is now expanding to eligible people living in the entire Hampton Roads region. Currently, the program is only offered to Norfolk and Portsmouth residents.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare agrees to infrastructure upgrades and replacements; commenters want more for pickleball
Dare commissioners unanimously adopted a capital improvements plan and financing package for emergency medical system stations, for two public works facilities, a youth center in Manteo and a multiple projects for Parks and Recreation facilities. For all the projects, limited obligation bonds will be issued. In 2023-24, three bond issues...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Stormwater plan update underway for unincorporated Dare County
Dare County is currently updating its stormwater master plan, a document intended to identify critical project areas and potential mitigation measures to further guide resiliency efforts and reduce future environmental impacts in the unincorporated areas of Dare County. Residents or property owners in any of the following areas within Dare...
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
WITN
Silver Alert issued for missing Chowan County man possibly headed to Greenville
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Chowan County man that officials say may be endangered. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says William Johnson, 85, may be headed to Greenville. He was last seen in Edenton and has a 2013 Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina license plate of JAA6408.
Bank robbery in York County puts nearby Kiln Creek Elementary on modified lockdown
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Kiln Creek Elementary School went on a modified lockdown Friday morning due to a nearby bank robbery. The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office posted about the crime at Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway in York County, a little more than a mile from the school.
New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
2 critically injured following fire at homeless encampment in VB
Crews were dispatched to a working incident just after 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Baker Rd.
coastalreview.org
Albemarle Sound boatbuilding exhibit to open Oct. 11
Whether building boats for business or recreation, or used as a means to freedom, boatbuilders, along with their vessels and shipyards, have impacted the maritime history of the Albemarle Sound. The Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City is recognizing the boatbuilding traditions of the region with a new exhibit,...
13newsnow.com
Search for missing kayaker near Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach
Crews are searching for a man who went kayaking late last night and never came back. Ryan Tew went out on Crab Creek in Virginia Beach, near Lynnhaven Inlet.
WAVY News 10
Woman dies in crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman died after crashing off Indian River Road in southern Virginia Beach late Friday night. Virginia Beach police say they were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. to the 3700 block of Indian River Road, just past River Oak Drive, and found Kathryn “Dawn” Hinnershitz’s SUV off the road.
Man charged with ‘going armed to the terror of the public’ at NC Walmart, police say
A 65-year-old man in Elizabeth City was arrested after police say he went inside a Walmart armed with a firearm and harassed employees and bystanders.
outerbanksvoice.com
New health center coming to Roanoke Island
Funded by federal grants, facility designed for underserved communities. A federally qualified health center that integrates care for physical, mental and dental health will open its doors in Manteo within the year, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. health centers. Due to its funding structure and mission, the clinic will charge fees based on a patient’s income, including both insured and uninsured patients.
Police search for suspect in bank robbery in York County, seen carrying hatchet
Police are currently looking for a suspect that robbed a bank in York County. Officials tell News 3 that the robbery occurred at the Old Point Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway a little before 11 a.m.
1 arrested, another still wanted in deadly South St shooting in Portsmouth
New details are emerging in a double shooting that left a 21-year-old dead in Portsmouth earlier this month.
Woman dead following crash in Hampton on Briarfield Road
According to a tweet from Hampton Police, they are currently on the scene of a fatal vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Briarfield Road.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Empress Curated Loungewear and Intimates
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, along with ribbon cutting sponsor ACE Hardware, held a ribbon cutting on August 24 for Empress Curated Loungewear and Intimates, located at 1171 Duck Road, Scarborough Lane in Duck. Myra Ladd-Bone, chairman of the Chamber board and broker at Atlantic Realty, congratulated shop owner...
Hampton native fighting after jet fuel contaminates drinking water in Hawaii
In all, roughly 20,000 gallons of jet fuel got into the drinking water of nearly 93,000 military families.
WITN
Elizabeth City Police: Gun man had in Walmart determined to be a BB Gun
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -The Elizabeth City Police Department and Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department responded to Walmart Thursday to a report that a man was walking through the store with a rifle and making verbal threats toward employees and others. Law enforcement officials say they were able to remove...
