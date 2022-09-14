ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, PA

Times News

Cresco woman turns passion for plants into whimsical business

Linda Besecker inherited land from her former teacher Ruth Henry. Henry, Besecker’s third grade teacher, inspired Besecker to become a teacher too. They taught together at the former Barrett Elementary School. As Henry aged, Besecker took care of her and when Henry passed away she willed her land to...
CRESCO, PA
biz570.com

Solar farm plans delayed

POCONO TWP. — The future of the state’s largest proposed solar farm is clouded by an appeal. The nine-page appeal, filed by Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future and the Brodhead Watershed Association, against Virginia-based Apex Clean Energy’s proposed 635-acre Swiftwater Solar, a 180,000 solar panel farm on the top of Bear Mountain in Monroe County, will temporarily halt a permit by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Railroads ready to strike

TAYLOR, Pa. — Railroads all across America could be coming to a stop, and that could have profound impacts across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. At the Taylor yard in Lackawanna County, most operations could come to a halt if a new labor agreement isn't reached by Friday morning. The...
TAYLOR, PA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants In Scranton, PA (Photos & Maps)

Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
SCRANTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Animal cruelty in Susquehanna County

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, many callers are outraged over an animal cruelty case we first told you about during Wednesday's 6 p.m. newscast. We want to warn you the images may be upsetting to some viewers. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback....
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Emergency room to close at Berwick Hospital

BERWICK, Pa. — A lack of appropriate staffing is forcing the closure of an emergency department in Columbia County sooner than expected. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is closing the ER at Berwick Hospital Center beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday. The hospital has been at the center of controversy...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New dental clinic comes to Towanda

Towanda, Pa. — After months of dedicated hard work, Laurel Health has successfully opened its new dental clinic: Laurel Dental – Towanda. Dr. Clark Sparrow, who retired in 2020, wanted to assure ongoing access to dental services in Towanda and turned to the Laurel Health Centers to continue his legacy of great dental care. Laurel Health acquired his former practice earlier this year and has been hard at work updating the space and preparing a new dental team. ...
TOWANDA, PA
Newswatch 16

Searching for grocery savings in Wayne County

WAYMART, Pa. — With every full grocery cart comes a higher total at the checkout counter. While trying to remain optimistic, shoppers said finding deals on produce and meat is turning into a full-time job. The weekly grocery trip has been a source of dread for some shoppers in...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Volunteers needed for Lyme disease vaccine trial

SAYRE, Pa. — Bradford County and other rural areas in northeastern and central Pennsylvania are hot spots for ticks and Lyme disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 476,000 people in the U.S. get Lyme disease each year. "This northeastern region, including here, Lyme is...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Game night for Little Eric's Foundation

PLAINS, Plains Township — A casino night to fight childhood cancer took place in Luzerne County Saturday night. The Holiday Inn in Plains Township played host to the event, benefitting Little Eric's Foundation. Blackjack, poker, craps, roulette, and horse racing, as well as door prizes and raffle prizes, were...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Possible water rescue in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a large presence of state police and rescue units in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon. State police blocked off more than a five-mile section of Harmony Road, which runs right along the Susquehanna River, for a possible water rescue.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Frankie

JIM THORPE, Pa. — This 10-year-old kitty needs the most special family to take him home. Frankie has been living at Carbon County Friends of Animals for more than a year, and because of his age, rescue workers are hopeful that changes very soon. Frankie was found abandoned in...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

2022 Falloween event list

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre local news

