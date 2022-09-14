ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams Has Entered A Wellness Facility For 'Overall Health Issues'

By Katherine Tinsley
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Wendy Williams is seeking treatment amid personal woes and career troubles.

"Wendy has entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues. She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast,'" her attorney Shawn Zanotti stated. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."

Things have been going downhill for the mogul since the cancelation of her once iconic series, The Wendy Williams Show . The media personality, 58, was unable to film the final season of the talk show due to ongoing issues with Graves' disease, and before the plug was pulled, the daytime segment experienced a variety of guest hosts, including Sherri Shepherd .

BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWS

The comedian's success in substituting for the New Jersey native quickly led to her being offered her own talk show, SHERRI, which was quickly scheduled to replace Williams' time slot and studio space, and on Monday, September 12, Shepherd's program premiered.

As OK! previously reported , the former Kiss FM radio host was left heartbroken by the news that Shepherd would be taking her place.

COMEDIAN HEATHER MCDONALD DISHES ON WENDY WILLIAMS, KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON'S SPLIT & ALL NEW TOUR

The disappointment seems to be taking a serious toll on her, as the writer was seen looking disheveled while purchasing a bottle of Ketel One Vodka on Tuesday, August 23. It hasn't been specified as to why Williams checked into the facility, but she has been candid about her struggles with substance abuse over the years.

In March 2019, the broadcaster confessed to a live audience that she was staying in a sober living facility due to her battle with drug and alcohol addiction. When she made the revelation, CNN anchor Don Lemon shared with followers via Twitter , "I say bravest woman I know. @WendyWilliams finally speaks her truth about recovery."

Carla Schreiber
3d ago

She's doing the right thing for her well being and health issues. Wishing you all the best 🙏

3d ago

Wendy hoping for the best outcome for you! Keep strong!

Cathy Bidwell
3d ago

Good for u Wendy,my prayers are with you,God Bless.

