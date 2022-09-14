Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stateoftheu.com
GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes at Texas A&M Aggies
Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!. This is a big one. This is why you come to miami. Up next for the Canes is the first big game of the year, against a familiar foe as coach and opponent. The Canes are in College Station, TX to face off against Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. Miami has played aTm multiple times in the past and hold a 2-1 edge in the previous 3 games. The Canes also have familiarity playing Jimbo Fisher coached teams, going 1-7 against him when he was in Talahassee at Florida State.
stateoftheu.com
SOTU Roundtable: Miami at Texas A&M
It’s week 3 of the College Football season, and the Miami Hurricanes face their first big test of the Mario Cristobal Era. The Canes, undefeated at 2-0, travel to College Station to take on the 1-1 Texas A&M Aggies. Fresh of a loss to Appalachian State, Texas A&M will look to right the ship with a big win against a Canes team that has designs on a return to greatness after 20 years of mediocrity.
Comments / 0