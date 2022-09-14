Read full article on original website
'The Secret Twins': Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance on Finding Their Chemistry as Sisters
The Secret Twins, from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and screenwriter Andrea Seigel, and based on the book by Marjorie Wallace, tells the true story of twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, respectively), who retreated into their own imaginations and isolated themselves by only speaking to each other. In a constant battle between being inseparable while also wanting to be independent, the inability of others to understand them eventually led to their institutionalization, as they fought to hold onto their creativity and each other.
Why 'Everwood' Is Still One of the Best Family Dramas of All Time
Today, Greg Berlanti is, without a doubt, one of Tinseltown’s most bankable names. Listed by Time as one of 2020's most influential people, he has captivated viewers as the man behind The CW’s Arrow (2012 – 2020) and The Flash (2014 – present), You (2018 – present) on Netflix, and the award-winning feature film Love, Simon (2018). As the 2022 recipient of the Norman Lear Achievement Award, it looks as though Berlanti has no intentions of slowing down just yet. But back in the early 2000s, long before the writer-director-producer extraordinaire was on the radar of audiences everywhere, he took us on an unforgettable trip to Everwood (2002 – 2006).
'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Why Robyn Lively's Cameo Is the Best 'Karate Kid' Tie-in Yet
When it comes to Cobra Kai as a legacy sequel series, it has featured a ton of references and cameos from the overall Karate Kid universe. While all these tie-ins have been satisfying in their own right, none of them were as unexpected or as well done as the Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively) cameo during Season 5, Episode 5 "Extreme Measures." Many fans will remember her as Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) potential love interest turned friend in The Karate Kid Part III. She saw first-hand the madness that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) were causing, in addition to the struggle they put Daniel through.
Why 'The Sandman's Matthew the Raven Is Such an Important Character
A bird created for the sole purpose of serving his master, The Sandman's Matthew the Raven (voiced by Patton Oswalt) takes to his role as fish to water. From refusing to leave his master's (Tom Sturridge) side — oftentimes even in the face of relentless pressure — to encouraging him during times of trial, he proves himself as the loyal sidekick that Dream of The Endless can’t bring himself to accept the need for, at least initially. As the season progresses, however, so does their dynamic, and many a time does Matthew guide his stubborn lord — and lady, the librarian (and his creator) Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong) — through obstacles left and right, allowing the gradual emergence of the Sandman’s truest form, along with considerable growth on his and Lucienne’s part.
‘Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett Reunites With Leslye Headland on ‘The Acolyte’
In an exciting bit of casting news for The Acolyte, actor Charlie Barnett has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars series, which reunites him with Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland. While the details for Barnett's character is unknown, the character is "supporting in nature," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock Explains Rhaenyra's Feelings for Daemon and Ser Criston
The latest episode of House of the Dragon gave us twists and turns that were as shocking as they were inevitable. We see Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) engaging in an incestuous make-out session that almost crosses all the boundaries. Ever since the first episode fans saw chemistry brewing between the two, however, the latest episode finally took the plunge under the guise of Targaryen customs. In a recent chat with The New York Post, Alcock explains the dynamic between the two.
Keanu Reeves Set to Reprise Role in 'Constantine' Sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to Constantine, the 2005 film directed by Francis Lawrence. Per the report from Deadline, Lawrence is also set to return as director, with Akiva Goldsman writing the script. This news comes on the heels of a lot of renewed interest in Reeves, following the continued success of John Wick and the long-awaited Matrix Resurrections last year. And the star was expressing interest in revisiting the hellishly fun character just a few months ago.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: A Fireplace Explosion While Filming the Dinner Scene Played Right Into Olivia Wilde’s Hopes for the Film
Olivia Wilde revealed that an accidental fireplace explosion played right into her hopes for one of 'Don't Worry Darling's more emotionally dense moments.
Why Did Sam Raimi Make 'Evil Dead' Twice?
Whether it's your first watch or your hundredth, the first two films of the Evil Dead franchise can be a little strange when viewed in a sequence. The first seven minutes of the sequel seem near identical to the original concept. This has had many fans confused over the years and opened a slew of debates since its release in 1987. Is Evil Dead 2 truly a sequel? Or is the film a remake? The answer is both, really.
'Euphoria', 'Ozark' and 'The White Lotus': How the 2022 Emmys Reaffirm That We Love Drugs
Last Monday, television's best and brightest gathered together to honor the most formidable performances of the year for the Primetime Emmy Awards. Namely, Zendaya made history as the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria and the youngest actor to win two Emmys for acting, period. For anyone who has not watched Euphoria, her performance is just that: outstanding.
10 Chris Hemsworth Performances to Watch After 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Chris Hemsworth made a household name for himself upon joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the God of Thunder, Thor, in 2011. But what was your first encounter with his work? Was it when he joined the MCU? Or, if you're not a Marvel fan, maybe his portrayal of F1 racing driver James Hunt in the 2013 biopic, Rush? Or was it his three-year stretch as Kim Hyde on the Australian soap opera Home and Away? Whatever your first interaction with Mr. Hemsworth was, he's come a long way from teaching surfing lessons in Summer Bay.
Sam Rockwell Talks ‘See How They Run,’ Finding the Accent, and Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle’
With director Tom George’s See How They Run now playing in theaters, I recently caught up with Sam Rockwell to talk about making the Agatha Christie-style whodunnit. The film takes place in the West End of 1950s London where a seasoned detective (Rockwell) and an ambitious rookie (Saoirse Ronan) investigate the murder of a film director that was planning on adapting a hit play into a movie. The film also stars Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Reece Sherrsmith, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Cooper, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Pearl Chandr, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and David Oyelowo.
How 'Heartbreak High' Adapts Its Reboot For Modern Audiences
The pilot of a TV series, the inaugural episode, is the most important part of your show, maybe even more than the finale. It is where the show takes its stand in popular culture, where it says: "This is what we are, this is what we are about and this is who you will be watching." And through the years, how a show takes its stand has changed dramatically over the years, as a reboot can change dramatically from the original show.
Why 'PRIMAL's Spear and Fang Are the Perfect Man & Beast Duo
Genndy Tartakovsky's PRIMAL indulges in the ludicrously pulp appeal of a caveman riding atop a tyrannosaurus rex into battle against a veritable animal kingdom of prehistoric monstrosities and sword-clad conquerors. The series is built entirely on the relationship between neanderthal Spear (Aaron LaPlante) and reptilian apex-predator Fang as they have each other's backs and survive the savage world around them. PRIMAL is a story about survival and the persevering strength of loyalty, in doing so perfecting the archetypal man-and-beast friendship demonstrated by Spear and Fang.
'Grey's Anatomy:' 10 Guest Stars That Should Head Back to Seattle Grace Hospital
Although Grey’s Anatomy surprised fans with the news that Ellen Pompeo’s role will be reduced during Season 19, viewers continue to be dedicated to the hundreds of doctors who have worked at Seattle Grace at one point or another. Different cases, patients, love stories, deaths, and marriages have kept the audience on edge for nearly two decades. Many times these storylines were enhanced by the wide range of actors who joined the show.
Netflix's 25th: 10 Best Original Netflix Documentaries, Ranked by IMDb
Twenty-five years ago in August, Rather than viewers logging into their streaming account on their TV, smartphones, or tablets, they would open an envelope to find their physical copy of their movie from Netflix. Yet, who would want to wait to watch only one movie, when you can binge-watch several movies or TV show episodes?
Sarah Michelle Gellar Returns to the Halls of High School in New Images For 'Do Revenge'
A new batch of photos released to the Twitter page of Netflix and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s Do Revenge yesterday revealed Sarah Michelle Gellar’s return to the world of film after having not appeared in a feature since Emily Young’s 2009 psychological drama, Veronika Decides to Die. And boy, are we happy to see her!
Who Is the White Worm in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 from House of the Dragon.Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is being blindsided for the first time in House of the Dragon. The loyal hand of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) has managed to coerce his ruler into making several decisions that aren’t in his best interest. Although Viserys should have wed Laena Valeryon (Nova Foueillis-Mose) in order to satisfy an alliance with her father, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), he chooses to marry Otto Hightower’s young daughter, Alicent (Emily Carey). Otto made the cunning decision to send Alicent to the King when he was in a state of grief and Viserys quickly formed an attachment to her.
'Stranger Things': Complete Your Cosplay With Party City's Epic Vecna Mask
It’s officially the Halloween season. One of the best parts of this time of year is picking out the perfect costume and, if you’re a Stranger Things fan, Party City has you covered. The famous party supplier will let you live out your devilish fantasies and become the hit horror show’s big bad, Vecna, with a new mask.
Best Shows Like 'Thundercats': From 'Gargoyles' to 'Transformers'
Animated shows of the 1980’s were far from subtle in what their motives were; to sell toys to kids and run repeatedly in syndication. While this mandate to bank off the market capital of Saturday mornings and after-school programming may seem opportunistic, it drove the creation of many memorable series that helped define the decade of children’s TV for how unapologetically fun and relentlessly hyper-stimulating they were.
