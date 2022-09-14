Read full article on original website
Red died a quarter century ago
Saturday marks 25 years since one of Vincennes favorites sons passed away. Comedian/Actor/TV Personality Red Skelton died September 17th 1997. The Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy on the Vincennes University Campus unveils a new exhibit this weekend that will run through November marking the anniversary and also celebrating the life of Red’s only daughter, Valentina, who died back in April of this year at the age of 74.
Fireworks to kickoff for 75th Annual Persimmon Festival
MITCHELL – To kick off the start of the 75th Annual Persimmon Festival, the City of Mitchell will be setting off fireworks at the Lehigh Ball Fields Friday, September 16th, starting at approximately 10 p.m. “We wanted to still provide the fireworks display for the city, but we are...
First night of Corn Festival sees record crowd
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Sullivan square was starting to get packed Wednesday evening for the first day of the annual Corn Festival. Visitors will be able to enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, and delicious food. The event is organized yearly by the Sullivan Rotary Club and will continue through Saturday.
WQRK & Litefm Persimmon Idol Finalists announce their performance songs
BEDFORD – The WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol Finalists have released the songs they have chosen to perform next Monday night on the Main Street Stage in Mitchell, following the 2022 Persimmon Festival Queen Pageant. Come enjoy your very own local artists showcasing their...
Lucabe Coffee wins Docomomo US award
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Docomomo US, an organization that preserves modern architecture, landscapes, and design through principled advocacy, collaboration, and celebration, announced Wednesday that it had selected Lucabe Coffee to receive a 2022 Modernism in America Award Design Citation of Merit. In 2021, the owners of Lucabe Coffee, Tyler and...
Washington School Board Personnel Changes, School Ground on SR 257, and Approval for Traveling
The Washington School Board accepted resignations from instructional assistants Kaylee Smith and Ashlyn Krigbaum and approved hiring Jenna Burton as an instructional assistant. The Board also approved sending Assistant Superintendent Peterson and WHS computer and robotics instructor, Matt Riney, to the Project Lead the Way National Conference in Orlando, Florida...
Obituary: Phylis E. Kinder
Phyllis E. Kinder, 92, of Bedford, passed away at 10:52 p.m., on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born February 25, 1929, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Dwight and Virginia Beatrice (Earley) Prow. She married Jess Kinder on February 28, 1954, and he preceded her in death on August 26, 2007. She had been a secretary in the Limestone industry for 60+ years. She had been a member of the First Baptist Church of Bedford for over 50 years and served as a Sunday School teacher and was active in the church choir.
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
BNL finishes 5th in annual Ray Gerkin Invite
NORTH VERNON – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jonah Bailey crossed the finish line in seventh overall as the Stars finished fifth in the 54th annual Ray Gerkin Invitational during boys cross country action on Saturday at Jennings County. BNL totaled 148 points in the 10-team field. Roncalli won the...
Car Fest And Cruize-In Tomorrow
The 20th Century Chevy Carfest and Cruiz-In is set for this weekend at Eastside Park in Washington. This is the 44th year for the Classic Car Show and celebration, and Club Member Shane Matthews tells us the Cruiz Route on Saturday night will once again be the same…. The cruiz...
Obituary: Joseph Bernard Hill
Joseph Bernard Hill, 86, of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Born May 30, 1936, in North Vernon, he was the son of Lawrence and Monclova (Fields) Hill. He married Connie Sue Guthrie on November 19, 1982, and she survives. Joe was...
Bloomington South Bathroom Review
Ralph Waldo Emerson once said this, and we like to assume he was talking about the Bloomington South bathroom review: “Without it, he is not yet man. Without it, thought can never ripen into truth. Whilst the world hangs before the eye as a cloud of beauty, we cannot even see its beauty.”
Obituary: Donna Rae Napier
Donna Rae Napier, 75, of Bedford, IN passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Born on March 12, 1947, in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of Glynn and Virginia (Chaney) Arthur. She married Nick Napier on April 14, 1973. Donna was a graduate of Wright State University in Ohio...
'It's devastating' | Southern Indiana high schools put rivalry aside to raise awareness about suicide prevention
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana high schools put their rivalry aside Thursday evening for an important cause. The Floyd Central and New Albany soccer teams used their Hoosier Hills Conference doubleheader at Green Valley Elementary School to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The Bulldogs wore jerseys with...
Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
Oolitic Town Council executive meeting canceled
OOLITIC – The Oolitic Town Council executive meeting scheduled for Monday, September 19th at 6 p.m. has been canceled.
IU Bloomington launches Faculty 100 hiring initiative
BLOOMINGTON – Indiana University President Pamela Whitten has announced a bold initiative to recruit 100 new tenure-track faculty to the IU Bloomington campus. This latest investment in increasing the number of IU teaching and research faculty comes on the heels of the university-wide Presidential Diversity Hiring Initiative that Whitten unveiled last year.
Knox County woman recognized for public service
A Knox County woman received a major honor. Dr. Michelle Pitcher, with Pace Community Action Agency, received the Lydon Baines Johnson leadership award. It’s a national honor that recognizes people who work to promote greater economic opportunities for families. Pitcher works for the Pace Agency that represents southwestern Indiana...
BNL rates a perfect ‘10’ with sectional championship at Otis Park
BEDFORD – On the grading and judgment scale, both in terms of aesthetics and execution, No.17 Bedford North Lawrence rates a perfect ‘10’ with another coveted championship. That trophy, and the smiles that accompany it, is certainly a thing of beauty. For the 10th consecutive year, the...
Energy Assistance Applications
Beginning October 3rd, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. PACE Community Action Agency says its program provides income qualified households in Daviess, Greene, Knox, and Sullivan Counties a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. Clients from the 2021-2022 season will receive an application...
