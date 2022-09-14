Phyllis E. Kinder, 92, of Bedford, passed away at 10:52 p.m., on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born February 25, 1929, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Dwight and Virginia Beatrice (Earley) Prow. She married Jess Kinder on February 28, 1954, and he preceded her in death on August 26, 2007. She had been a secretary in the Limestone industry for 60+ years. She had been a member of the First Baptist Church of Bedford for over 50 years and served as a Sunday School teacher and was active in the church choir.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO