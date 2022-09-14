Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone that is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades in fact, since 2010, over 745,000 people have moved to Colorado and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here so just stay away.
KJCT8
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
Circles of Hell: The 10 Worst Parking Lots Around Grand Junction, Colorado
Which is worse? The traffic on roads like Patterson or North Avenue, or the way people drive in the parking lots at places like Peach Tree Center?. We asked you to tell us about the parking lots in and around Grand Junction that you can't stand. Maybe it's too crowded. Perhaps people drive like maniacs. Maybe it's the people on foot who are sometimes clueless?
nbc11news.com
Structure replacement near Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Work continues this week near the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel on I-70. Drivers traveling westbound can anticipate an ongoing closure of the far-right lane. From Monday, September 19, 2022, through Friday, September 23, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily, drivers should expect a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palisade Dream Home with a Pool for Sale Near the Colorado River
Do you daydream of swimming pools, peach orchards, and living in Colorado wine country? Two acres are calling in Palisade along with a three-bedroom home that boasts some impressive views. Enjoy the view from one of the greenest areas in the Grand Valley. This location is close to the James...
Help This Grand Junction Colorado Item Find Its Way Home
Someone in Grand Junction, Colorado is searching for their missing Apple iPad. Can you help it to find its way home?. Smart money says this item was stolen and dumped. Somewhere out there is a person who would appreciate its return. Perhaps it's yours. Found In The Dirt. I found...
nbc11news.com
Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
KJCT8
Update on Town of Palisade water discoloration
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A follow-up after people in Palisade complained about discolored water coming from their taps. The town wants to dismiss any rumors about the safety of the drinking water and wants the public to know they’re working to fix the discoloration. The town said the discoloration was caused by manganese.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecrite.com
What’s the hold up with housing in Mesa County?
Mesa County–much like the rest of the nation–is in the midst of a worsening housing crisis. Consequent to labor and supply-chain shortages, as well as stagnant property taxes and a variety of additional factors, affording a place to live in Grand Junction has become increasingly problematic. Of the...
Best RV Parks and Resorts In Grand Junction Colorado
Grand Junction, Colorado is a fantastic destination for outdoor enthusiasts and there are a lot of great places to park your RV while you're out exploring and enjoying Colorado's west side. Grand Junction is A Fabulous Destination In Summer or Winter. Obviously, the summer and fall months are an excellent...
Drowning at Corn Lake Makes 2022 Deadliest Year Ever On Colorado Waters
It has been the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters. Three drownings over the weekend set a new record for water fatalities in Colorado bringing to 36 the number of people who have died on Colorado waters in 2022. The previous record was in 2020 when 34 people lost their lives. In 2021, the total number of fatalities was 22.
Grand Junction Shows Love for the High Schools We Graduated From
Fall is in the air and that means Colorado high school football and fans in the stands at our Grand Junction area high schools. Do you still go down to your old high school to watch them play sports?. We asked you to show some love for the high school...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shelter-in-Place Ordered at Grand Junction High School
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, before 11:30 a.m. today, officers issued a shelter-in-place order at the Grand Junction High School.
Plan Unveiled But Will Grand Junction Ever Get A Community Rec Center?
Is a community recreation center in Grand Junction's near future?. What is it that Montrose, Delta, Fruita, Durango, and Gunnison have that Grand Junction doesn't have? The answer, of course, is a community recreation center. Montrose was the latest western Colorado town to get a rec center when voters approved a measure in 2014 and the facility was completed in 2017.
Vintage Local Newscast Takes Grand Junction Back In Time To 1983
If you are like me, you probably don't remember all that much specifically about 1983. All I know about the fall of 1983 is that I was in my second year of college, I was driving a 1979 Oldsmobile Starfire, and I was still a virgin. Beyond that, I don't really recall what was happening in the world, let alone my local community.
What Happens to People Living on Public Lands?
The public lands clean-up in Grand Junction is underway, but that doesn't just mean trash will be picked up—hundreds of people will be displaced.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Canyon View Park Celebrates 25 Years
Grand Junction's Canyon View Park is one of my favorite places to visit to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air. No matter what season, Canyon View Park is easy to access and offers over three miles of sidewalk and walking trails. Did you know that the park is about...
nbc11news.com
Archery hunting may change on the Grand Mesa
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting two virtual meetings for the public to discuss potential changes to over-the-counter archery licensing for Game Management Units (CMUs) across the Grand Mesa. There is currently a survey available that focuses on archery season and elk hunting for...
Grand Junction Colorado Knows How to Make Relationships Last
Couples in Grand Junction, Colorado really know how to make a relationship last. It's amazing how many marriages have lasted 20, 30, and in some cases, 60 years and more. I posted on Facebook, "Today would have been my parents' 59th wedding anniversary. How long have you been in your current relationship?" Check out the awesome replies.
KJCT8
KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0