Grand Junction, CO

99.9 KEKB

An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone that is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades in fact, since 2010, over 745,000 people have moved to Colorado and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here so just stay away.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Invasive species found in Highline Lake

LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
LOMA, CO
nbc11news.com

Structure replacement near Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Work continues this week near the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel on I-70. Drivers traveling westbound can anticipate an ongoing closure of the far-right lane. From Monday, September 19, 2022, through Friday, September 23, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily, drivers should expect a...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Update on Town of Palisade water discoloration

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A follow-up after people in Palisade complained about discolored water coming from their taps. The town wants to dismiss any rumors about the safety of the drinking water and wants the public to know they’re working to fix the discoloration. The town said the discoloration was caused by manganese.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
thecrite.com

What’s the hold up with housing in Mesa County?

Mesa County–much like the rest of the nation–is in the midst of a worsening housing crisis. Consequent to labor and supply-chain shortages, as well as stagnant property taxes and a variety of additional factors, affording a place to live in Grand Junction has become increasingly problematic. Of the...
MESA COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Best RV Parks and Resorts In Grand Junction Colorado

Grand Junction, Colorado is a fantastic destination for outdoor enthusiasts and there are a lot of great places to park your RV while you're out exploring and enjoying Colorado's west side. Grand Junction is A Fabulous Destination In Summer or Winter. Obviously, the summer and fall months are an excellent...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Plan Unveiled But Will Grand Junction Ever Get A Community Rec Center?

Is a community recreation center in Grand Junction's near future?. What is it that Montrose, Delta, Fruita, Durango, and Gunnison have that Grand Junction doesn't have? The answer, of course, is a community recreation center. Montrose was the latest western Colorado town to get a rec center when voters approved a measure in 2014 and the facility was completed in 2017.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Archery hunting may change on the Grand Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting two virtual meetings for the public to discuss potential changes to over-the-counter archery licensing for Game Management Units (CMUs) across the Grand Mesa. There is currently a survey available that focuses on archery season and elk hunting for...
MESA, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado Knows How to Make Relationships Last

Couples in Grand Junction, Colorado really know how to make a relationship last. It's amazing how many marriages have lasted 20, 30, and in some cases, 60 years and more. I posted on Facebook, "Today would have been my parents' 59th wedding anniversary. How long have you been in your current relationship?" Check out the awesome replies.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

