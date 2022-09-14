Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bethancourt is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 297 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .244 batting average with a .680 OPS, 10 home...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup
Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
numberfire.com
Terrin Vavra starting Saturday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vavra is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. Our models project Vavra for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Charlie Blackmon in Rockies' Saturday lineup
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Blackmon is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski. Our models project Blackmon for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.1...
numberfire.com
Wil Myers leading off for Padres on Friday
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Myers will start in left field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Jurickson Profar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Myers for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Luis Robert in lineup for White Sox on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Robert is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Robert for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder in Athletics' Saturday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Pinder is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Jose Urquidy. Our models project Pinder for 0.8 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.5...
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka behind the plate for Yankees on Saturday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Higashioka will catch on Saturday night after Jose Trevino was rested in Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Higashioka to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Matt Reynolds in Reds' Saturday lineup for Game 1
Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Reynolds is getting the nod at first base, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson. In 236 plate appearances this season, Reynolds has a...
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun handing designated hitting duties for Rangers on Saturday
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Calhoun will take over the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Josh Smith was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Shawn Armstrong, our models project Calhoun to score 7.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
numberfire.com
Edward Olivares in lineup for Royals on Saturday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Olivares is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Olivares for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.8...
numberfire.com
Mariners starting Sam Haggerty in right field on Saturday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Haggerty will man right field after Jake Lamb was benched in Seattle versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Haggerty to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Houston's Jose Altuve batting in leadoff spot on Friday night
Houston Astros second baseman Jose is starting in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Altuve will man second base after Aledmys Diaz was given the night off against their divisional rivals. In a matchup versus right-hander Adrian Martinez, our models project Altuve to score 13.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' lineup Saturday evening
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Carpenter is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Carpenter for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Dalton Guthrie not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Dalton Guthrie is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Guthrie is being replaced in right field by Matt Vierling versus Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. In 9 plate appearances this season, Guthrie has a .444 batting average with an .889 OPS and 2 RBI.
numberfire.com
James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Saturday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann will catch at home after Tomas Nido was rested on Saturday night. numberFire's models project McCann to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Jake McCarthy starting Saturday for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McCarthy is getting the nod in left field, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project McCarthy for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6...
