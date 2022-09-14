ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Stephens College celebrates its first graduating nursing class

COLUMBIA- Stephen's college celebrated their first ever graduating nursing class of 2023 on Friday. They celebrated the students with a ceremony while also honoring this year's graduating physician assistants and nursing class of 2024. Students received their white coat during the ceremony to prepare them for their years ahead. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s Ronald McDonald House is more than just a bed for sleeping

Supporters of the capital campaign to raise $6.5 million to build a new Ronald McDonald House in Columbia say the home has had a major impact on residents across mid-Missouri. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri executive director Terri Gray tells 939 the Eagle that the home has impacted many who have not stayed there.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU to host ceremony for College of Veterinary Medicine's $30 million renovations

COLUMBIA — MU's College of Veterinary Medicine will host a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for the $30 million renovation and expansion of its laboratory. The renovations will add 34,200 square feet to the Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (VMDL), according to a press release. The VMDL performs diagnostic tests for early detection of foreign and emerging animal diseases in Missouri's animals, from companion animals to wildlife.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Columbia, MO
Education
Columbia, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
KOMU

City of Columbia reopens applications for Columbia Civic Academy

COLUMBIA − The City of Columbia has reopened a limited number of applications for this fall's Civic Academy. This is after scheduling conflicts for some applicants who already applied, the City now has several spots open for the academy. Applications will remain open until the spots are filled, according to a City of Columbia press release.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia College#Good Cause#Vegetables#Linus College#Charity#Food Bank For Central#The Science Club#The Food Bank
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Family of 22-year-old Andrew Moss speaks out about their loss

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Andrew B. Moss, 22, of Hallsville died early Monday morning when he was electrocuted by a downed power line. Moss passed away when he got out of his vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. along South River Road, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. Kayla Moss, Andrew's little sister, recalls the moment The post Family of 22-year-old Andrew Moss speaks out about their loss appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HALLSVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia events to cause weekend traffic impacts

COLUMBIA,Mo. (KMIZ) Events taking place in Columbia Saturday are anticipated to cause some traffic impacts. Mizzou is set to kickoff for their game against Abilene Christian at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. As people may decide to attend, there will be some traffic impacts to look out for.  Parking spaces will be limited, with large crowds anticipated to be The post Columbia events to cause weekend traffic impacts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Charities
KOMU

HIGHLIGHTS: Hannibal shutouts Fulton 48-0

Fulton wasn't able to stay in it versus Hannibal as they lost 48-0.. They had chances, including a fumble recovery in the red zone, and a drive that came just short. Aneyas Williams got it done once again with a leaping touchdown in the back of the end zone. Week...
FULTON, MO
KYTV

BikeFest draws thousands to Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -BikeFest is drawing thousands to Lake of the Ozarks marking the unofficial end of summer at the lake. “Bike Week is super exciting,” said Sgt. Scott Hines. Many people come from out of the area, and the increase in traffic can create a greater risk...
LAKE OZARK, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy