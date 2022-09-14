Read full article on original website
KOMU
Stephens College celebrates its first graduating nursing class
COLUMBIA- Stephen's college celebrated their first ever graduating nursing class of 2023 on Friday. They celebrated the students with a ceremony while also honoring this year's graduating physician assistants and nursing class of 2024. Students received their white coat during the ceremony to prepare them for their years ahead. The...
KOMU
Parents want more ADA opportunities for child with disabilities after injury at elementary school
COLUMBIA - Two Columbia Public School parents are expressing concern after they say their son was injured at his elementary school. Kevin and Kelsey Verdine reached out to KOMU 8 this past week about the ADA accessible equipment at Derby Ridge Elementary. The Verdines have a 6-year-old adopted son, Cameron.
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s Ronald McDonald House is more than just a bed for sleeping
Supporters of the capital campaign to raise $6.5 million to build a new Ronald McDonald House in Columbia say the home has had a major impact on residents across mid-Missouri. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri executive director Terri Gray tells 939 the Eagle that the home has impacted many who have not stayed there.
KOMU
MU to host ceremony for College of Veterinary Medicine's $30 million renovations
COLUMBIA — MU's College of Veterinary Medicine will host a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for the $30 million renovation and expansion of its laboratory. The renovations will add 34,200 square feet to the Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (VMDL), according to a press release. The VMDL performs diagnostic tests for early detection of foreign and emerging animal diseases in Missouri's animals, from companion animals to wildlife.
KOMU
City of Columbia reopens applications for Columbia Civic Academy
COLUMBIA − The City of Columbia has reopened a limited number of applications for this fall's Civic Academy. This is after scheduling conflicts for some applicants who already applied, the City now has several spots open for the academy. Applications will remain open until the spots are filled, according to a City of Columbia press release.
KOMU
River City Habitat for Humanity building new house for local veteran
JEFFERSON CITY - Veteran Dwight Days is getting a new house built for him, after his home was destroyed in the 2019 tornado in Jefferson City. River City Habitat for Humanity and Veterans United Foundation are funding the new home. "Dwight lost his home in the tornado in 2019 and...
krcgtv.com
Audrain Community Hospital employees fired through Platinum Health Systems emails
MEXICO — A former employee of Audrain County’s only hospital said she got her official pink slip through an email. Platinum Health Systems administrators sent the email last Thursday that every position at the closed Audrain Community Hospital was terminated. The anonymous employee said she was angry and...
KOMU
Missouri veterans organization raises money for homeless veterans, job training
JEFFERSON CITY — Twenty-two relay runners raced across the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail on Saturday to support a Missouri veterans organization called Veterans Community Project. Saturday was the final leg of a 300-mile, 5-day relay, called "Run Home." The project is operated through VCP, which was founded by...
Family of 22-year-old Andrew Moss speaks out about their loss
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Andrew B. Moss, 22, of Hallsville died early Monday morning when he was electrocuted by a downed power line. Moss passed away when he got out of his vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. along South River Road, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. Kayla Moss, Andrew's little sister, recalls the moment The post Family of 22-year-old Andrew Moss speaks out about their loss appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia events to cause weekend traffic impacts
COLUMBIA,Mo. (KMIZ) Events taking place in Columbia Saturday are anticipated to cause some traffic impacts. Mizzou is set to kickoff for their game against Abilene Christian at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. As people may decide to attend, there will be some traffic impacts to look out for. Parking spaces will be limited, with large crowds anticipated to be The post Columbia events to cause weekend traffic impacts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
VIDEO: City of Columbia Public Works finalists joined together for a public meet and greet
Columbia residents had the opportunity to attend a meet and greet on Thursday with the three Public Works director finalists. The remaining candidates, Eric H. Stevens, Martin Gugel and current Columbia Public Works employee Shane Creech were all in attendance.
KOMU
New owner of Audrain and Callaway Community Hospitals fires employees, closes facility
MEXICO − Employees from Platinum Health Systems, the company that bought Noble Health earlier this year, received an email last Thursday telling them that the company terminated their positions at the Audrain and Callaway Community Hospital, former employees told KOMU 8. "This is to inform you that your current...
KOMU
Endangered silver advisory canceled for Columbia woman
COLUMBIA − An endangered silver advisory has been canceled for a Columbia woman. Theresa Antoine-Mitchell, 72, was located safe, Columbia Police said. The original alert came in around 5:55 p.m.
MoDOT uses asphalt made with plastic on Missouri road
Instead of throwing away plastic bottles and bags into a landfill, The University of Missouri along with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Dow are testing if recycled plastic waste can be mixed with asphalt.
Jefferson City School District settles discrimination case for $1.2 million
The Jefferson City School District has settled a lawsuit filed by a former employee for more than $1.2 million. The post Jefferson City School District settles discrimination case for $1.2 million appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Hannibal shutouts Fulton 48-0
Fulton wasn't able to stay in it versus Hannibal as they lost 48-0.. They had chances, including a fumble recovery in the red zone, and a drive that came just short. Aneyas Williams got it done once again with a leaping touchdown in the back of the end zone. Week...
KYTV
BikeFest draws thousands to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -BikeFest is drawing thousands to Lake of the Ozarks marking the unofficial end of summer at the lake. “Bike Week is super exciting,” said Sgt. Scott Hines. Many people come from out of the area, and the increase in traffic can create a greater risk...
KOMU
Missouri NAACP to hold voter registration events in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY − Two voter registration events will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 as part of National Voter Registration Day. The Missouri NAACP and the National Association of Colored Women's Clubs will also host a Rally to Action event the same day. “The NAACP values each person’s right...
Columbia Missourian
The door of former representative Rick Roeber, from Lee’s Summit, sits closed
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.
