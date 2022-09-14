ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bethancourt is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 297 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .244 batting average with a .680 OPS, 10 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Josh Rojas starting Saturday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rojas is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Rojas for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.3...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Mark Canha moving to Mets' bench Thursday

New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tyler Naquin will replace Canha in left field and hit seventh. Naquin has a $2,700 salary on Thursday and numberFire's models project him for 12.6...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Javier Baez batting third for Detroit on Sunday

Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Baez will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Johnny Cueto and the White Sox. Victor Reyes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Baez for 9.3 FanDuel...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Luis Robert in lineup for White Sox on Saturday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Robert is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Robert for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Sunday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Johnny Cueto and Chicago. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 9.9 FanDuel points...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani AL MVP race draws honest take from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has weighed in on the contentious American League MVP race between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. After finishing as the runner-up behind Ohtani last season, Guerrero knows better than anyone what is required to outdo the Angels star in MVP voting. Via Hector Gomez, Guerrero said that he believes Judge should be the 2022 AL MVP, despite Ohtani’s incredible numbers on both sides of the ball.
MLB
numberfire.com

Terrin Vavra starting Saturday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vavra is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. Our models project Vavra for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs starting Sunday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Stubbs is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Stubbs for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Wander Franco sitting for Rays on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Franco will move to the bench on Sunday with Yandy Diaz starting at third base. Diaz will bat first versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Diaz for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Kole Calhoun handing designated hitting duties for Rangers on Saturday

Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Calhoun will take over the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Josh Smith was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Shawn Armstrong, our models project Calhoun to score 7.5 FanDuel points.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Rangers' Leody Taveras sitting versus Rays Sunday

The Texas Rangers did not include Leody Taveras in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Taveras will take a seat Sunday while Josh Smith starts in left field and bats seventh. Bubba Thompson will take over for Taveras in centerfield. Taveras is batting .271 with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' lineup Saturday evening

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Carpenter is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Carpenter for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka behind the plate for Yankees on Saturday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Higashioka will catch on Saturday night after Jose Trevino was rested in Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Higashioka to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder in Athletics' Saturday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Pinder is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Jose Urquidy. Our models project Pinder for 0.8 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.5...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Dalton Guthrie not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Dalton Guthrie is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Guthrie is being replaced in right field by Matt Vierling versus Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. In 9 plate appearances this season, Guthrie has a .444 batting average with an .889 OPS and 2 RBI.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Harold Ramirez in Rays' Saturday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Ramirez is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. Our models project Ramirez for 1.2 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

