Boston, MA

Mark Griffin
3d ago

well well my Democrat Friends you voted for a open border you support sanctuary state you support sanctuary cities i am glad you are getting in what you voted for. I remember not long ago people saying that's at the border that doesn't affect me !!@ how stupid can someone get in saying that.It effects us all we are all Americans stop thinking about a Red state or Blue State . Start voted in what is best for all of us Again I say you voted for this Democrat Voters you support your Democrat Leadership you get in what you voted for

Jill Brandt
3d ago

As a Californian, I am warning you all. ..the numbers of illegal, uneducated, illiterate people swarming into this country are way beyond anything any state/city in this country can handle...we are closing in on 4 mil in two years...there will be. o medical care, no education for your children.. just look at CA, once no. one in this country. CA is dying,...and it wants to ruin your state too.

jsull18
3d ago

Also, this article is ridiculously biased. You already know the political preference by the author. And just because Abbott bused them out of texas to DC does not make him the bad guy for boston. Biden administration bused them to MA, PA, and NY. VOTE REPUBLICAN

Boston

3 takeaways from Rachael Rollins’ Globe Summit talk

“We need to be really strong and firm about calling things what they are.”. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins stressed Friday the importance of calling out acts of white supremacy, hate, and bigotry, saying those engaged in such activities are doing so because they feel “emboldened.”. The comments from the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week

BOSTON — The new Mattapan apartment, albeit one shared with other families, for Marie and her daughter marks the end of a years-long journey that took her from Haiti to Chile, then mostly on foot to the U.S.-Mexico border, all to flee the violence and poverty in Haiti. Arriving...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Where do the Jan. 6 cases stand in Massachusetts?

On Wednesday, former Natick Town Meeting member Suzanne Ianni became the latest Massachusetts resident to plead guilty to crimes related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. She’s one of eight Massachusetts residents who have been charged a year and a half later, and faces a maximum of six months in prison and five years’ probation.
NATICK, MA
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Person
Greg Abbott
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 7,936 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 7,936 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,860,512 cases and 20,206 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 182 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers

BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
BEVERLY, MA
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Temporary migrant shelter may be set up at Joint Base Cape Cod, per Baker

MASHPEE - Gov. Charlie Baker said his administration is "exploring" setting up a temporary shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod for migrants who unexpectedly arrived on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday.About 50 men, women and children from Venezuela arrived on two planes, sent by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis. Two shelters have been established on the island with additional space in case more people arrive.  "The Baker-Polito Administration is exploring setting up temporary shelter and humanitarian services at Joint Base Cape Cod and will share additional information as soon as it becomes available," Baker said in a statement.Joint Base Cape Cod covers nearly 21,000 acres over Mashpee, Bourne and Sandwich and abuts Falmouth.The Martha's Vineyard community has stepped up to provide the people seeking asylum with food and shelter. Police say there's been an overwhelming amount of support."On behalf of the Commonwealth, I thank everyone on the ground who quickly came together to provide assistance on the Vineyard," Baker said. "The Commonwealth has many resources for assisting individuals that arrive in Massachusetts with varying immigration statuses and needs and is working with all partners involved to make sure those resources are available to the migrants that arrived last night."
MASHPEE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom

BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers

BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Boston Public Radio full show: Sept. 15, 2022

Chuck Todd discussed the latest national news, including President Joe Biden's announcement that a major strike by rail workers has been avoided with a tentative deal. Todd is the moderator of “Meet The Press” on NBC, host of “Meet The Press Daily” on MSNBC and the political director for NBC News.
BOSTON, MA

