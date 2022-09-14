ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma Blair & Ex Ron Carlson Drop Restraining Orders Against Each Other, But His Criminal Case Is Still Proceeding

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
New paperwork shows that Selma Blair and ex Ron Carlson have dropped restraining orders against each other, but Carlson isn't legally in the clear, as he's still the subject of a criminal case from their past altercation. A source added that the pair are not rekindling their romance despite getting rid of the TROs.

The drama started earlier this year after a breakup in February, with the actress claiming he attacked her upon visiting her home. At the time, the Cruel Intentions star, 50, says she wasn't feeling well after taking medication for multiple sclerosis , and after an argument, Carlson started lashing out.

According to docs, he yelled things like, "You f**ked up, you can't do anything, you can't love anybody, you're f**king useless, you cripple." After she allegedly responded by declaring, "I can do so much better than you ," he "strangled" and shook her violently.

When she tried to fight back, he allegedly covered her mouth and nose, and she lost consciousness from being unable to breathe.

WALKING ON SUNSHINE! SELMA BLAIR IS ALL SMILES AFTER REVEALING TRAUMATIC PAST IN NEW MEMOIR: PHOTOS

EMTs arrived and took her to the hospital, and her ex was arrested for felony domestic violence. She was granted a restraining order, prompting Carlson to request one against her, claiming she was the antagonizer and he acted in self defense.

Nonetheless, Blair isn't letting the drama get her down amid her health battle — in fact, she made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Emmys on Monday, September 12, and she's also signed on to compete in the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars .

Though she'll be grooving with Sasha Farber , she joked that her cane is also her "dance partner."

"Movement has been so important to me my whole life. I was a gymnast. I always wanted to be a dancer ... and then to have my movement compromised. But then I found the cane and realized how much I could work around it and how much coordination I still had, despite certain glitches," the star shared of why she's participating on the show. "That freed me up so much. I need to be comfortable in my skin to show other people that there are all these possibilities of how you can present yourself that makes you feel good."

TMZ shared the update on the restraining orders.

