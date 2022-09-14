ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

hogville.net

Arkansas rallies late to defeat Bears 38-27

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas outscored Missouri State 21-3 in the fourth quarter to take a 38-27 victory in front of 74,133 fans in Razorback Stadium. The Bears and Bobby Petrino came to play as expected. Arkansas couldn’t get out of its own way early with two penalties on punt returns and a pair of fumbles. Missouri State went up 17-0 on a 24-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jason Shelley with 10:36 remaining in the first half.
hogville.net

Arkansas survives scare from Missouri State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are 3-0 after taking down Missouri State 38-27 on Saturday night. It was also Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino’s first time back in Razorback Stadium since he was fired in 2012. The Bears and Hogs switch possessions in the first...
hogville.net

Petrino’s return to Arkansas was entertaining

The last time that then Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino walked out of Reynolds Razorback Stadium with a win was after a 49-7 victory over Tennessee on Nov. 12, 2011. It looked through three quarters Saturday night the answer to that trivia question was about to change. But No. 10...
hogville.net

Myles Slusher not dressed out for Missouri State

FAYETTEVILLE — Junior safety Myles Slusher appears out again for Missouri State. Slusher was injured in the season opener against Cincinnati. Sam Pittman had expressed hope earlier in the week he would play. On the other hand, it appears that junior running back Dominique Johnson is dressed out and...
hogville.net

Arkansas, Missouri State look to remain unbeaten

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas will host Missouri State and Bobby Petrino tonight at 6 p.m. as both squads enter undefeated. Arkansas has defeated Cicinnati 33-26 and South Carolina 44-30. Missouri State downed Central Arkansas 27-14 and Tennessee-Martin 35-30. Sam Pittman is aware of what Petrino can do as a coach he was 34-17 at Arkansas 2008-11. The last time Petrino lost in Razorback Stadium was Sept. 25, 2010, when Alabama came back to down the Hogs 27-24. He went 18-4 as head coach of the Hogs after that loss.
hogville.net

Arkansas at No. 10 in both polls

FAYETTEVILLE — The latest college football polls are out and the Hogs are still a Top 10 team. In the Associated Press Poll, Arkansas remained at No. 10. Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (8), Tennessee (11), Ole Miss (16), Florida (20) and Texas A&M (23) are the other SEC schools. Brigham Young is No. 19.
hogville.net

Arkansas defeats Missouri State if they do this

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is set to host Missouri State and former Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino. The Razorbacks are favored to move to 3-0 in the battle of unbeatens. But Missouri State showed last year when they only lost to Oklahoma State by seven they are a dangerous team. The Bears have 40 transfers including many playing key roles.
hogville.net

Razorbacks have great success with transfers

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas has several transfers playing a key role for the Razorbacks and Sam Pittman talked about what goes into choosing who to recruit in the portal. Arkansas has 13 transfers listed on the depth chart this week. That includes nine from the most recent Class of 2022. Transfers from recent classes also on the depth chart is wide receiver Warren Thompson (Florida State), nickel back Trent Gordon (Penn State), offensive tackle TyKieast Crawford (Charlotte) and tight end Nathan Bax (Illinois State). Pittman said evaluating them on and off the field is a key to success.
hogville.net

Hogs, Vols to meet on Diamond in 2023 after all

The SEC office acknowledged Friday that it made a mistake on the 2023 conference baseball schedule and the result will be a a highly-anticipated regular season matchup between Tennessee and Arkansas at Baum Walker. The last two SEC regular season champions league post-season victors will meet in a three-game series...
hogville.net

Arkansas Friday Baseball Scrimmage (9-16-2022) Tidbits....

2 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic. Pitchers: Brady Tygart (Red) and Cody Adcock (Gray) will start. Tygart went 2 innings, fanned 5 and allowed no runs on 2 hits and also hit a batter. Top 3. Josh Hyneman pitching. Red. Webb K. Bolton 1F 1B. Diggs BB.
