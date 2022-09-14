FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas has several transfers playing a key role for the Razorbacks and Sam Pittman talked about what goes into choosing who to recruit in the portal. Arkansas has 13 transfers listed on the depth chart this week. That includes nine from the most recent Class of 2022. Transfers from recent classes also on the depth chart is wide receiver Warren Thompson (Florida State), nickel back Trent Gordon (Penn State), offensive tackle TyKieast Crawford (Charlotte) and tight end Nathan Bax (Illinois State). Pittman said evaluating them on and off the field is a key to success.

