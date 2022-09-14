Read full article on original website
Fanchon Ellwood
Fanchon M. Ellwood, age 87, of Willmar, passed away Thursday, September 15, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, at First Presbyterian Church. Interment will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. On Thursday, September 22, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Eugene F. Zirbes Jr
Eugene Frances Zirbes Jr, 59, of Willmar died Wednesday, September 14th at his home with his family by his side. His memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
Jon Rothers
Jon A. Rothers, 76, of Kerkhoven, died Thursday, September 15, 2022, at St. Cloud Hospital. His memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 23, at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Kerkhoven. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 22, at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.
Scott Mehrhoff
Scott James Mehrhoff, age 56, of Hector, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at his home in Hector. A private funeral service will be held. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN. Scott James Mehrhoff was born on April 14, 1966, in Granite Falls, Minnesota to Donald and Mary Lou...
3rd Annual Rib Fest Squidfest
Any Minnesota Fire Department is welcome to be a part of it. $125 entry fee, up to 2 rib grillers per fire department. Entertainment by Maddy Braun & Brody Cordes from 6 to 10 pm. For more information call 320-564-2537.
Bienieks celebrate 45 years
Jim and Kim (Johnson) Bieniek will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on Sept. 24. Their children are Tara (Jim) Bieniek Price, Travis (Katie) Bieniek and Jeremy (Miah) Bieniek. Together the couple is enjoying retirement living at their lake home, hunting, fishing, watching football games, trail riding, their cabin, family, but...
Hector's 80th Anniversary Lions' Fly-in and Flight Breakfast
What: Hector's 80th Anniversary Lions' Fly-in and Flight Breakfast. When: Sunday, September 18th, 7:30 am to 12:30 pm Breakfast served for a free will donation,. Kids ping pong ball drop zone at 11:30 am for kids 12 and under, lots of prizes!. Everyone welcome. Where: Hector Airport. Menu: Pancakes, French...
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday at Robbins Island Park in Willmar
(Willmar, MN) - The Alzheimer’s Association invites Willmar area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in its West Central MN Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday at Robbins Island Park in Willmar. Check-in for the event is at 9 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. with the walk to follow. Lakeland Broadcasting's Sharon Kennedy will be the emcee. Kennedy lost her mother to Alzheimer's 3 years ago and has other family members who have been effected. She says she's always listening for news about cures or treatments.
Destiny FUNdraiser @ Jomas Hill Winery
Saturday, September 17th from 1 to 9 pm at the Jomas Hill Vineyard and Winery in Darwin. Free Will Offering - Family Friendly Event - No Admission Fee, No Parking Fee, No Minimums. Enjoy free LIVE music 🎶, yard games, Destiny EWO info booth, explore the 🍇 vineyard, & learn...
Man killed by falling tree branch in western Minnesota
OLIVIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man clearing trees in western Minnesota was killed on Tuesday after being struck by a falling branch, authorities report. According to the Renville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded for the fatal accident shortly before 11 a.m. on 320th Street, south of 770th Avenue in Henryville Township, just south of Olivia, Minnesota.
Plans Released for a New Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum
(KNSI) – Plans were released Thursday for a new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. The $33 million project includes a 40,000-square-foot facility on 32 acres outside Camp Ripley in Little Falls. The museum has raised more than $18 million. Officials say they hope to open the museum in the spring of 2025.
Polka Service featuring "Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers" followed by a Meal
What: Polka Service featuring "Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers" followed by a Meal. Everyone is welcome. Bring your family, friends and neighbors. A meal will follow the service in the fellowship hall. A free will offering will go to the church towards fixing basement stairway.
Minnesota man seriously injured after 15-foot fall at gravel pit
DANUBE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Renville County say a 66-year-old man was seriously injured at a gravel pit Thursday morning. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call shortly after 10 a.m. requesting an ambulance for a man who had fallen around 15 feet before landing on his neck.
Danube man hit by pole, falls 15 feet
(Danube MN-) A Danube man was seriously injured Thursday morning when a pole he was cutting down hit him and caused him to fall. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says at 10:13 a.m. they were called to a gravel pit on 840th Avenue, northeast of Danube where a man had fallen and landed on his neck. 66-year-old William Voelz had been standing in the bucket of a skid loader, trying to cut down a pole, and when the pole fell, it hit Voelz, causing him to fall about 15 feet. First responders found him on the ground...he was airlifted from the scene to a undisclosed trauma center with serious injuries.
Olivia school superintendent receives calls about litter box prank
OLIVIA, Minn. – Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lilian, Minn. School Superintendent Jim Menton said he’s getting calls from concerned residents stemming from a prank that originated on Tik Tok. Students are recording reactions from parents or relatives when they tell them that their school is providing litter boxes for students...
Bicyclist killed in collision with car in Winona
(Winona MN-) A bicyclist from Buffalo was killed when he collided with a car in Winona last night. The state patrol says 40-year-old Matthew Tipton died when his bike and a car crashed at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street at 8:41 p.m. The driver of the car, 58-year-old Thomas Holst of Lanesboro was not hurt.
CentraCare Announces Locations for Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinics
(KNSI) — Ahead of cold and flu season, CentraCare is operating several drive-thru flu shot clinics over the next two months. When arriving for an appointment at a drive-thru location, patients stay in their car, and a nurse comes to them. Shots will be offered on select weekends at numerous locations starting on Saturday, September 17th, at CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud at the Meadows Entrance. Other sites include Long Prairie, Melrose, Sauk Centre, and Willmar.
New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
High School Football Results Friday September 16
(Storm held the ball for 11 minutes in the 4th quarter. Sauk Rapids-Rice improves to 3-0) Cambridge-Isanti 31, Tech 0.
Willmar Vision 2040 considering a name change, looking for ideas
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar Lakes Area Vision 2040 group has been meeting, looking for new ideas for community projects and goals. Board Member Ken Warner says they've met in August and again this past week... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Warner says no idea is too big...
