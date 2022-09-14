Read full article on original website
Retired boxers reunite in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo was the destination last weekend for retired boxers from around the country. They gathered to watch a documentary about the former Kalamazoo Boxing Academy downtown. “Forgotten Fighters” showcases the glory days of the KBA. It catered to both amateurs and pros in the 70’s. It attracted well-known boxers such as Muhammad Ali, Leon Spinks, and Floyd Mayweather Sr. The screening took place at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, which ironically, stands where the gym once stood.
Karaoke and R&B Night at The Xperience
I think having places to go out to that aren't your typical bar or club scene is extremely important to adults enjoying their free time. I couldn't imagine if the only places to go out in Kalamazoo were the Y bar, Tin Can, The Library, Waldo's, University Roadhouse, and The Old Goat Tavern, the city would literally burn to the ground. Luckily, that isn't the case for Kalamazoo and that's due to residents from the city providing those spaces.
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
Kalamazoo coffee shop donates funds to anti-abortion center, causes social media stir
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Outrage is foaming up on social media over a Kalamazoo coffee shop's pledge to give a portion of its Friday and Saturday proceeds to a local Christian group opposing abortion. The Five Lakes Coffee shop on West Main Street will donate 20 percent of sales from...
See hot rods take over Kalamazoo for national street rod gathering
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Over 1,000 hot rods arrived Friday in Kalamazoo for the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North gathering. An anticipated 2,000 vehicles will be on display to admire and enjoy from Sept. 16-18. Over $50 million worth of cars are expected to take over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St.
Region's largest car show brings thousands of motors to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nearly 2,000 street rods, muscle cars, custom builds, and specialty vehicles are in Kalamazoo Friday for the region's largest show. The 42nd annual Street Rod National North Truck and Car Show is showcasing cars with value as much as $100,000 each, for a total of over $50 million in attendance, according to event organizers.
No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Make no bones about it - those are skeletons you see. Skeletons along South Westnedge Avenue have been spotted sunbathing, directing traffic, and breaking ground, catching double takes from passerby. Photos:. Mark Chicuine and Mauren Bergen are the inventors behind the Halloween-themed idea. “We just started...
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Sunday
A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties through Sunday evening.
New movie celebrates work of Grand Rapids gospel singer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new movie celebrating the work of Grand Rapids native, Marvin Sapp. 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with the globally recognized pastor and gospel singer about the message of resilience he’s hoping you’ll gain from the new film. “Born and bred,...
Kalamazoo: Get Ready For Wedel’s Annual Petting Zoo Event
One of the most incredible experiences for both parents and child/children is taking a trip to the zoo. Parents don't always enjoy the zoo as it can be scary, tons of kids are running around, there are animals all over the place, and adults that you don't know walking around. On the other side of that, is the joy, excitement, and laughs that are shared make it all worth it.
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?
There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
Game day Kalamazoo: See Week 4 football schedule, Player of the Week winner
KALAMAZOO, MI – It seems like just yesterday high school football players across Michigan were strapping on their helmets for the first day of practice, yet somehow Week 4 is here. The early season has flown by, but Friday provides an excellent opportunity for fans to slow down and...
No, Portage West Middle is Not Charging Kids for Screen Time
Parents in Portage were given a bit of a shock when a seemingly legitimate letter detailing funding issues for the school was sent home with students. The letter, from Portage West Middle School, basically said that due to funding issues, children will now be charged $0.25 per hour of screen time during class with, "absolutely no exceptions." It goes on to say that students who did not pay the fee would not be able to participate in classroom activities and would therefore receive a zero. Read more below:
Possibility of live gunfire in Village of Mendon
The Village of Mendon is warning the community to stay away from Mendon Elementary. The Village posted to its Facebook page Saturday night to warn residents to lock their doors as a situation was unfolding near Mendon Elementary School. The post warned residents of the possibility of gunfire in the...
Kalamazoo man allegedly breaks into home, waits for woman to return, then rapes her
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a reported home invasion and rape, but have no suspects or leads. A man broke into a woman's home, waited for her to get ready, go out, and return home before raping her, according to the victim. Home...
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
German-style beer bar and outdoor eatery prepares to open in Portage
PORTAGE, MI -- The Kalamazoo area is known for its wide variety of beer, and a new outdoor biergarten aims to add several new imported tastes to the mix. Steinspark, 2603 E. Milham Ave. in Portage, is scheduled to open Friday, Sept. 16. “I’ve always wanted to do something like...
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head
Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
Girls in Aviation Day to Be Hosted in Battle Creek on October 8th
If your middle school or high school-aged daughter is showing an interest in the field of aviation, an upcoming event could be perfect for her. The 2022 Girls in Aviation Day is coming up in October. Hosted by WMU's Chapter of Women in Aviation, this will be an opportunity to talk with those currently in the industry and get some hands-on experience.
