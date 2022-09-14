ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Retired boxers reunite in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo was the destination last weekend for retired boxers from around the country. They gathered to watch a documentary about the former Kalamazoo Boxing Academy downtown. “Forgotten Fighters” showcases the glory days of the KBA. It catered to both amateurs and pros in the 70’s. It attracted well-known boxers such as Muhammad Ali, Leon Spinks, and Floyd Mayweather Sr. The screening took place at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, which ironically, stands where the gym once stood.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Karaoke and R&B Night at The Xperience

I think having places to go out to that aren't your typical bar or club scene is extremely important to adults enjoying their free time. I couldn't imagine if the only places to go out in Kalamazoo were the Y bar, Tin Can, The Library, Waldo's, University Roadhouse, and The Old Goat Tavern, the city would literally burn to the ground. Luckily, that isn't the case for Kalamazoo and that's due to residents from the city providing those spaces.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Region's largest car show brings thousands of motors to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nearly 2,000 street rods, muscle cars, custom builds, and specialty vehicles are in Kalamazoo Friday for the region's largest show. The 42nd annual Street Rod National North Truck and Car Show is showcasing cars with value as much as $100,000 each, for a total of over $50 million in attendance, according to event organizers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Make no bones about it - those are skeletons you see. Skeletons along South Westnedge Avenue have been spotted sunbathing, directing traffic, and breaking ground, catching double takes from passerby. Photos:. Mark Chicuine and Mauren Bergen are the inventors behind the Halloween-themed idea. “We just started...
PORTAGE, MI
Kalamazoo: Get Ready For Wedel’s Annual Petting Zoo Event

One of the most incredible experiences for both parents and child/children is taking a trip to the zoo. Parents don't always enjoy the zoo as it can be scary, tons of kids are running around, there are animals all over the place, and adults that you don't know walking around. On the other side of that, is the joy, excitement, and laughs that are shared make it all worth it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?

There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
No, Portage West Middle is Not Charging Kids for Screen Time

Parents in Portage were given a bit of a shock when a seemingly legitimate letter detailing funding issues for the school was sent home with students. The letter, from Portage West Middle School, basically said that due to funding issues, children will now be charged $0.25 per hour of screen time during class with, "absolutely no exceptions." It goes on to say that students who did not pay the fee would not be able to participate in classroom activities and would therefore receive a zero. Read more below:
PORTAGE, MI
Possibility of live gunfire in Village of Mendon

The Village of Mendon is warning the community to stay away from Mendon Elementary. The Village posted to its Facebook page Saturday night to warn residents to lock their doors as a situation was unfolding near Mendon Elementary School. The post warned residents of the possibility of gunfire in the...
MENDON, MI
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head

Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
MICHIGAN STATE
Girls in Aviation Day to Be Hosted in Battle Creek on October 8th

If your middle school or high school-aged daughter is showing an interest in the field of aviation, an upcoming event could be perfect for her. The 2022 Girls in Aviation Day is coming up in October. Hosted by WMU's Chapter of Women in Aviation, this will be an opportunity to talk with those currently in the industry and get some hands-on experience.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
